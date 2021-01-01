It really does seem as though the talent has dried up, with this Brazil team very much neither here nor there.



I wonder why. I guess coaching and infrastructure are always under the spotlight, as is corruption within organisations in Brazil taking money from the game.



I also read too many players jumped overseas to Ukraine and China, chasing contracts before being fully developed.



Some said that the standard of coaching is years behind Europe with Tite being one of the few progressive thinkers having at least done some research in Europe.



So many false dawns with players like Pato, Ganso, Oscar, Alex Teixeira, Coutinho etc



Whatever the reason(s), it's been painful seeing them, for quite sometime now.