Where is this game at, it doesn't look like the Maracana
Here in Brasilia in the soulless pit that is the Mane Garrincha Stadium. Built for the World Cup but has seen more fairs and concerts than games since then.
This is even worse than the Euros, with 80% of the teams making it through the group stage. Literally 20 games to eliminate two teams. Expect a fair bit of rotation and players just going through the motions waiting for the knockout stages.
Yeah the stadiums in Brasilia, and Manaus in Amazonas are basically white elephants.Mane Garrincha gets a couple Flamengo games a season but that's basically it. Brasília is a footballing backwater.
