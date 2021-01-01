« previous next »
Pages: 1 2 3 4 [5]   Go Down

Author Topic: Copa America 2021 : 13 June - 11 July, now in Brazil : all games live on the BBC  (Read 6862 times)

Online Soucolorado

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 72
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Copa America 2021 : 13 June - 11 July, now in Brazil : all games live on the BBC
« Reply #160 on: Today at 11:26:58 pm »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Today at 10:14:36 pm
Where is this game at, it doesn't look like the Maracana

Oops was replying to this .
Logged

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,671
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Copa America 2021 : 13 June - 11 July, now in Brazil : all games live on the BBC
« Reply #161 on: Today at 11:27:26 pm »
How does Richarlison get so many minutes hes done little but waste opportunities.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual King
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,532
  • Awkward Squad
Re: Copa America 2021 : 13 June - 11 July, now in Brazil : all games live on the BBC
« Reply #162 on: Today at 11:29:25 pm »

2-0 Brazil; Neymar goal (penalty) on 64' - https://streamable.com/328cn6 & https://streamye.com/v/a1ad47 & https://goalbackup.xyz/OpdpAMKP


Poor from Brazil so far... They're at home vs a 3rd choice XI Venezuela which has been cobbled together over 24 hours. No fluidity, cohesion or tempo - and the midfield again lacks any creativity - as it was in both the recent WCQ matches. Credit to Venezuela for making a game of it and breaking up Brazil's play...

(Venezuela are bottom of the SA World Cup Qualifying Table - even with their 1st choice players available)

« Last Edit: Today at 11:38:40 pm by oojason »
Logged
.
a 'Useful Links' post to help follow both Liverpool & football in general; info for TV, Streams, IPTV, goal videos, saves, incidents, Highlights & Full Match Replays - as well as news, line-ups, latest scores, & more...

Online Dr. Beaker

  • Veo, to his mates. Shares 50% of his DNA with a banana. Would dearly love to strangle Frankengoose. Lo! Be he not ye Messiah, verily be he a child of questionable conduct in the eyes of Ye Holy Border Guards.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,032
  • I... think I am, therefore...I....maybe.
Re: Copa America 2021 : 13 June - 11 July, now in Brazil : all games live on the BBC
« Reply #163 on: Today at 11:29:30 pm »
Quote from: Soucolorado on Today at 11:26:12 pm
Here in Brasilia in the soulless pit that is the Mane Garrincha Stadium. Built for the World Cup but has seen more fairs and concerts than games since then.
I was wondering where it was (aloud) but no one answered. I guessed Brasilia for said reason. It's really sad isn't it?
Logged
Scepticism is the chastity of the intellect.

Online Soucolorado

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 72
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Copa America 2021 : 13 June - 11 July, now in Brazil : all games live on the BBC
« Reply #164 on: Today at 11:34:50 pm »
Yeah the stadiums in Brasilia, and Manaus in Amazonas  are basically white elephants.

Mane Garrincha gets a couple Flamengo games a season but that's basically it. Brasília is a footballing backwater.
Logged

Online Statto Red

  • Hung like a sperm whale but only around the middle. Proud owner of a couple of spare arms, although is pits pong like the bins, not very appeeling......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,342
  • Kloppite
Re: Copa America 2021 : 13 June - 11 July, now in Brazil : all games live on the BBC
« Reply #165 on: Today at 11:34:58 pm »
Quote from: BoRed on Today at 11:21:54 pm
This is even worse than the Euros, with 80% of the teams making it through the group stage. Literally 20 games to eliminate two teams. Expect a fair bit of rotation and players just going through the motions waiting for the knockout stages.

Copa America is a quite quirky tournament as with so few nations in CONMEBOL they don't have any qualifying, & that CONMEBOL invite a couple of nations from other confederations to make up the numbers, even then it's normally a 12 team tournament, Australia & Qatar were invited to the Copa America but pulled out because of the virus.
Logged

Online Dr. Beaker

  • Veo, to his mates. Shares 50% of his DNA with a banana. Would dearly love to strangle Frankengoose. Lo! Be he not ye Messiah, verily be he a child of questionable conduct in the eyes of Ye Holy Border Guards.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,032
  • I... think I am, therefore...I....maybe.
Re: Copa America 2021 : 13 June - 11 July, now in Brazil : all games live on the BBC
« Reply #166 on: Today at 11:42:36 pm »
Quote from: Soucolorado on Today at 11:34:50 pm
Yeah the stadiums in Brasilia, and Manaus in Amazonas  are basically white elephants.

Mane Garrincha gets a couple Flamengo games a season but that's basically it. Brasília is a footballing backwater.
Having been in the archibancada amongst the percussion section at the Maracana in the seventies, it's just so sad. But then the Kop has changed a bit too.
Logged
Scepticism is the chastity of the intellect.

Online oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual King
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,532
  • Awkward Squad
Re: Copa America 2021 : 13 June - 11 July, now in Brazil : all games live on the BBC
« Reply #167 on: Today at 11:47:16 pm »

Fabinho subbed on at 86' for Fred.
Logged
.
a 'Useful Links' post to help follow both Liverpool & football in general; info for TV, Streams, IPTV, goal videos, saves, incidents, Highlights & Full Match Replays - as well as news, line-ups, latest scores, & more...
Pages: 1 2 3 4 [5]   Go Up
« previous next »
 