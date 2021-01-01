This is even worse than the Euros, with 80% of the teams making it through the group stage. Literally 20 games to eliminate two teams. Expect a fair bit of rotation and players just going through the motions waiting for the knockout stages.



Copa America is a quite quirky tournament as with so few nations in CONMEBOL they don't have any qualifying, & that CONMEBOL invite a couple of nations from other confederations to make up the numbers, even then it's normally a 12 team tournament, Australia & Qatar were invited to the Copa America but pulled out because of the virus.