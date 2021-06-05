Brazilian paper Globo is reporting that the Brazilian players are crafting a press release likely to be released after they play Paraguay. The emphasis of the text is going to be about the tournament being hosted in Brazil during the pandemic. Because of the way Bolsonaro government officials and supporters have begun to characterize the team's position as an anti-Bolsonaro stance, the players are removing political references from the document.



There is less solidarity when it comes to players from other teams. Although players (Cavani and Suarez) and managers (Lasarte, Scaloni) have been critical of Brazil being the host, Globo states that Brazilian players led by Neymar (of all people) has been trying to get consensus on whether players from other countries would be willing to boycott the tournament. The consensus is there are splits mainly between European and South American based players. There are worries that players could suffer financial losses and other consequences by refusing to play.



Also the Tite being forced out or quitting issue seems to be increasingly likely. Brazil has some history there. In 1970, the CFB fired manager Joao Saldanha before the 1970 World Cup for reasons including comments critical of the military dictatorship, Saldanha holding membership in the then illegal communist party and Saldanha refusing to pick players that were favourites of the military dictatorship and President of Brazil