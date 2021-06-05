I just cant see Brazil pulling out myself
Wait and see I guess though
I think they'll either pull out or release a statement saying they are playing under protest. It's clear Bolsonaro wants this as his '78 World Cup propaganda piece. I've recently been reading Jonathan Wilson's book on the history of Argentinian football and many of the Argentinian players believe the 1978 tournament should not have gone ahead (FIFA at one point talked about relocating it to Belgium and the Netherlands)
A couple of things to note
- The Brazilian domestic league is still ongoing, which complicates recruiting players from that league at short notice
- Casemiro has suggested it is not only the European players that hold these views, but the Brazil based players and staff too
- There are suggestions Tite will quit post-Paraguay match
- The head of the CFB (Brazilian version of the FA), who is responsible for Brazil hosting Copa America, is currently involved in a sexual harrassment lawsuit and is being pressured to quit
- There's also been a report (I think it was ESPN Brazil) noting CFB officials met with the squad the day before the announcement that Brazil would take over hosting duties. They were not given any heads-up concerning the matter