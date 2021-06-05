« previous next »
Re: Copa America 2021 : 13 June - 11 July, now in Brazil : all games live on the BBC
« Reply #80 on: June 5, 2021, 10:54:43 am »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on June  4, 2021, 02:11:03 am
Globo reporting the Brazilian players are now questioning whether to participate in Copa America. Other outlets are more firmly claiming that is European-based players that do not want to play
https://globoesporte.globo.com/futebol/selecao-brasileira/noticia/noticias-selecao-brasileira-copa-america-jogadores.ghtml

Said on the thread the other day the players should refuse to play. There's a Copa America every year there isn't a World Cup, it's just a pure cash grab and the players are treated like dogs. With a pandemic raging over there just refuse to take part in it.
Re: Copa America 2021 : 13 June - 11 July, now in Brazil : all games live on the BBC
« Reply #81 on: June 5, 2021, 11:42:17 am »
Quote from: Fromola on June  5, 2021, 10:54:43 am
Said on the thread the other day the players should refuse to play. There's a Copa America every year there isn't a World Cup, it's just a pure cash grab and the players are treated like dogs. With a pandemic raging over there just refuse to take part in it.

No, there isn't mate - the years there has been a Copa America for the past 20 years... 2001, 2004, 2007, 2011, 2015, 2016 (the Centenario - fair enough), 2019, & 2021 (delayed from 2020 due to the Coronavirus).

The reason there were 'back to back' Copa Americas in 2019 & 2020 was to try 'harmonise' the international football calendar (play in the same year and summer as UEFA's Euro Championships etc).


Though you're spot on that they should refuse to play in this Copa America given the current situation with the Coronavirus - plus the shite organisation of the tournament & other events in South America this year. Player & staff safety is somewhere way down the list of priorities on this. £$£$ is seemingly more important - and also political capital / opportunity to be made by a flagging Bolsonaro.
Re: Copa America 2021 : 13 June - 11 July, now in Brazil : all games live on the BBC
« Reply #82 on: June 5, 2021, 12:02:49 pm »
I just cant see Brazil pulling out myself

Wait and see I guess though
Re: Copa America 2021 : 13 June - 11 July, now in Brazil : all games live on the BBC
« Reply #83 on: June 5, 2021, 12:11:48 pm »
Quote from: oojason on June  5, 2021, 11:42:17 am
No, there isn't mate - the years there has been a Copa America for the past 20 years... 2001, 2004, 2007, 2011, 2015, 2016 (the Centenario - fair enough), 2019, & 2021 (delayed from 2020 due to the Coronavirus).

The reason there were 'back to back' Copa Americas in 2019 & 2020 was to try 'harmonise' the international football calendar (play in the same year and summer as UEFA's Euro Championships etc).


Though you're spot on that they should refuse to play in this Copa America given the current situation with the Coronavirus - plus the shite organisation of the tournament & other events in South America this year. Player & staff safety is somewhere way down the list of priorities on this. £$£$ is seemingly more important - and also political capital / opportunity to be made by a flagging Bolsonaro.

I mean more recently. 2015, 2016, 2019 and 2020 (now 2021) all scheduled. The only non-World Cup year there wasn't one scheduled was 2017 and there was  Confederations Cup.

I could understand UEFA wanting to make sure their once every 4 years Euros was rearranted. The Copa America wasn't essential when they'd already had 3 in the previous 5 years.
Re: Copa America 2021 : 13 June - 11 July, now in Brazil : all games live on the BBC
« Reply #84 on: June 5, 2021, 12:15:27 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on June  5, 2021, 12:02:49 pm
I just cant see Brazil pulling out myself

Wait and see I guess though

Can they force the players to play if they really don't want to and feel that strongly about it? About to see, I reckon.
Re: Copa America 2021 : 13 June - 11 July, now in Brazil : all games live on the BBC
« Reply #85 on: June 5, 2021, 12:17:14 pm »
Amazing what Carlos Tevez has done with his face. He looks like Diego Simeone these days: https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/57368155
Re: Copa America 2021 : 13 June - 11 July, now in Brazil : all games live on the BBC
« Reply #86 on: June 5, 2021, 01:10:41 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on June  5, 2021, 12:02:49 pm
I just cant see Brazil pulling out myself

Wait and see I guess though

Re: Copa America 2021 : 13 June - 11 July, now in Brazil : all games live on the BBC
« Reply #87 on: June 5, 2021, 01:25:44 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on June  5, 2021, 12:02:49 pm
I just cant see Brazil pulling out myself

Wait and see I guess though

I think they'll either pull out or release a statement saying they are playing under protest. It's clear Bolsonaro wants this as his '78 World Cup propaganda piece. I've recently been reading Jonathan Wilson's book on the history of Argentinian football and many of the Argentinian players believe the 1978 tournament should not have gone ahead (FIFA at one point talked about relocating it to Belgium and the Netherlands)

A couple of things to note

- The Brazilian domestic league is still ongoing, which complicates recruiting players from that league at short notice

- Casemiro has suggested it is not only the European players that hold these views, but the Brazil based players and staff too

- There are suggestions Tite will quit post-Paraguay match

- The head of the CFB (Brazilian version of the FA), who is responsible for Brazil hosting Copa America, is currently involved in a sexual harrassment lawsuit and is being pressured to quit

- There's also been a report (I think it was ESPN Brazil) noting CFB officials met with the squad the day before the announcement that Brazil would take over hosting duties. They were not given any heads-up concerning the matter
« Last Edit: June 6, 2021, 04:07:26 am by rafathegaffa83 »
Re: Copa America 2021 : 13 June - 11 July, now in Brazil : all games live on the BBC
« Reply #88 on: June 5, 2021, 05:35:22 pm »
Brazilian paper Globo is reporting that the Brazilian players are crafting a press release likely to be released after they play Paraguay. The emphasis of the text is going to be about the tournament being hosted in Brazil during the pandemic. Because of the way Bolsonaro government officials and supporters have begun to characterize the team's position as an anti-Bolsonaro stance, the players are removing political references from the document.

There is less solidarity when it comes to players from other teams. Although players (Cavani and Suarez) and managers (Lasarte, Scaloni) have been critical of Brazil being the host, Globo states that Brazilian players led by Neymar (of all people) has been trying to get consensus on whether players from other countries would be willing to boycott the tournament. The consensus is there are splits mainly between European and South American based players. There are worries that players could suffer financial losses and other consequences by refusing to play.

Also the Tite being forced out or quitting issue seems to be increasingly likely. Brazil has some history there. In 1970, the CFB fired manager Joao Saldanha before the 1970 World Cup for reasons including comments critical of the military dictatorship, Saldanha holding membership in the then illegal communist party and Saldanha refusing to pick players that were favourites of the military dictatorship and President of Brazil
Re: Copa America 2021 : 13 June - 11 July, now in Brazil : all games live on the BBC
« Reply #89 on: June 6, 2021, 04:03:57 am »
Reports from Argentina suggesting CONMEBOL held a Zoom meeting with federation presidents and Bolsonaro calling for teams to give written guarantees that they will play at the Copa America. They also want to exert more pressure on Casemiro and Tite. Brazilian outlet Globo is reporting that the national team captains refused to participate in this meeting

The Argentine reports claim Bolsonaro plans to call the Brazilian technical staff and players to demand to know whether they are participating. Sounds like the CONMEBOL executives want confirmation before Brazil play Paraguay. In the meantime, the national team captains are continuing to discuss what they plan to do.
Re: Copa America 2021 : 13 June - 11 July, now in Brazil : all games live on the BBC
« Reply #90 on: June 6, 2021, 06:40:19 pm »
Argentinean FA says they are participating in Copa America
https://mobile.twitter.com/afa/status/1401582952295849985

Meanwhile Brazilian press saying the  embattled CFB president has promised the federal government he'll fire Tite and replace him with Bolsonaro supporter Renato Gaucho.

Additionally as it was clearly obvious from the get go, Globo note the entire reason Brazil has taken on the tournament is for political reasons. To show they could organize a tournament in a matter of weeks that Argentina abandoned and if Brazil win Bolsonaro officials plan to milk the political capital out of it. Apparently, the players not wanting to participate was a complete surprise to them
https://globoesporte.globo.com/google/amp/futebol/selecao-brasileira/noticia/rizek-caboclo-promete-ao-governo-federal-a-troca-de-tite-por-renato-gaucho-na-terca-feira.ghtml?
« Last Edit: June 6, 2021, 07:51:17 pm by rafathegaffa83 »
Re: Copa America 2021 : 13 June - 11 July, now in Brazil : all games live on the BBC
« Reply #91 on: June 7, 2021, 05:59:35 pm »
Globo stating Brazilian players will play in the Copa America. The players shall still produce a press release criticizing the decision to have Brazil host the tournament because of the pandemic.

It sounds like there were severe problems trying to gain consensus with other squads. Bolivia and Ecuador for instance had been insistent on playing. Argentina will refuse to stay in Brazil and will instead train at a facility adjacent to Buenos Aires airport and fly in for matches.

The CFB president has been suspended for thirty days due to a sexual harrassment lawsuit. Major sponsors such as Nike want him permanently sacked. The players were unhappy with his conduct in relocating the tournament. Players who haven't already been vaccinated will be offered a vaccine on Wednesday

https://globoesporte.globo.com/google/amp/futebol/copa-america/noticia/noticias-selecao-brasileira-vai-jogar-copa-america.ghtml?
Re: Copa America 2021 : 13 June - 11 July, now in Brazil : all games live on the BBC
« Reply #92 on: Today at 11:11:37 am »

'Brazilian footballers criticise Copa America switch as supreme court schedules hearing':-

https://www.espn.co.uk/football/brazil-bra/story/4404045/brazilian-footballers-criticise-copa-america-switch-as-supreme-court-schedules-hearing


'Members of the Brazil soccer team have criticised CONMEBOL's last-minute decision to host the Copa America amid the deadly coronavirus pandemic, but said they would play in the 10-nation tournament that kicks off in Brasilia on Sunday.'

'Brazil's top court has scheduled an emergency session for Thursday to decide whether the Copa America should be allowed to kick off on Sunday.'

(more info in the linked article)
