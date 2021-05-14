Again, they should call it off for good because it's a goddamn horrible and tone-deaf idea to do such an event in the middle of the worst fucking pandemic in a century, in countries that are *in no way, shape or form* close to containing said pandemic.



Hell, even here in Chile, despite having a high vaccination rate, we're having 8000 new cases daily on avg. It's fucking ridiculous. And it definitely wouldn't surprise me if our (right-wing) gov't decided to 'gracefully offer our country' as host just to do a fucking pantomime that "everything's fine and the worst is already behind us". I definitely expect the worst out of our fucking president.