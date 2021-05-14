« previous next »
Author Topic: Copa America 2021 : 13 June - 11 July : in Argentina : all games live on the BBC  (Read 1365 times)

Copa America 2021 : 13 June - 11 July : in Argentina : all games live on the BBC
The 2021 Copa America takes place in Argentina - from Sunday 13th June to Sunday 11th July 2021 (UK dates & times).


The tournament was originally scheduled to take place between 12th June and 12th July 2020 - but was postponed due to the worldwide Coronavirus pandemic.

Argentina & Colombia were due to co-host the tournament - but the current & ongoing situation in Colombia has resulted in them withdrawing as co-hosts on 20th May:-

www.conmebol.com/es/comunicado-1 & www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/57197426 & www.bbc.co.uk/news/world-latin-america-57105000 & www.theguardian.com/world/colombia




The 10 teams competing in this, the 47th edition of the Copa America tournament, are...

Argentina, Bolivia, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Paraguay, Peru, Uruguay & Venezuela.


Originally it was a 12-team tournament, but the 2 teams invited to play in the tournament - Australia & Qatar - pulled out due to the Coronavirus pandemic / re-scheduling conflicts:-

www.france24.com/en/live-news/20210223-australia-qatar-pull-out-of-2021-copa-america-1 (February 2021 article)

French Guyana, Surinam and Guyana, despite being in South America, play in CONCACAF competitions (North and Central America tournaments).



There are 2 groups of 5 teams - each team playing 4 group games. The top 4 teams from each group then progress to the knockout stages; the quarter-finals, semi-finals, a 3rd place play-off game, and the Final itself.

Apart from the Final, all knockout games that finish level after 90 minutes will go straight to penalties - there will not be an extra-time period of 30 minutes.

Group A - Argentina, Bolivia, Chile, Paraguay, Uruguay.

Group B - Brazil, Colombia, Ecuador, Peru, Venezuela.



Liverpool players at the Copa America 2021 tournament are - tba. Likely to be Alisson, Fabinho & Firmino.

Alisson - Brazil - https://twitter.com/Alissonbecker : RAWK Thread - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=340649
Bobby - Brazil - https://www.instagram.com/roberto_firmino : RAWK Thread - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=325807.0
Fabinho - Brazil - https://twitter.com/_fabinhotavares : RAWK Thread - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=340309

RAWK's 'Releasing players for internationals' thread - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=346217.0 (Covid-era thread re Liverpool players)



Fixtures (with UK dates & kick off times - click on the image to enlarge it. All games are live on the BBC in the UK - whether on BBC TV, iPlayer, BBC website or App):-



^ from www.live-footballontv.com/copa-america-on-tv.html. Also see www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/copa-america/scores-fixtures/2021-06 (UK dates & times)



Fixtures & Results - all are UK dates & kick off times (and some brief match highlights of each game will also appear here):-


Group Stages...

13th June : Argentina vs Chile : 10pm
14th June : Paraguay vs Bolivia : 1am
15th June : Brazil vs Venezuela : 12 midnight
15th June : Colombia vs Ecuador : 3am

17th June : Chile vs Bolivia : 10pm
18th June : Argentina vs Uruguay : 1am
19th June : Colombia vs Venezuela : 12 midnight
19th June : Peru vs Brazil : 3am

20th June : Uruguay vs Chile : 9pm
20th June : Argentina vs Paraguay : 12 midnight
21st June : Venezuela vs Ecuador : 11pm
22nd June : Colombia vs Peru : 2am

23rd June : Bolivia vs Uruguay : 10pm
24th June : Chile vs Paraguay : 1am
24th June : Ecuador vs Peru : 11am
25th June : Colombia vs Brazil : 2am

27th June : Argentina vs Bolivia : 10pm
27th June : Uruguay vs Paraguay : 10pm

29th June : Ecuador vs Brazil : 2am
29th June : Venezuela vs Peru 2am


Teams that qualified for the Knockout Stages: tba.


Knockout Stages - Quarter-Finals...

2nd July : Group A 2nd Place vs Group B 3rd Place : 10pm : QF1
3rd July : Group A Winners vs Group B 4th Place : 1am : QF2

3rd July : Group B 2nd Place vs Group A 3rd Place : 11pm : QF3
4th July : Group B Winners vs Group A 4th Place : 2am : QF4


Semi-Finals...

Tuesday 6th July : QF1 vs QF2 : 12 midnight

Wednesday 7th July : QF3 vs QF4 : 2am


3rd Place Play-Off...

Saturday 10th July : tba vs tba : 1am



The Final...

Sunday 11th July : tba vs tba : 1am




TV & Streams Info:-

All matches are live on UK TV on the BBC - www.live-footballontv.com/copa-america-on-tv.html : www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/57115401

TV stations in the US showing live Copa America matches - Univision (Spanish) : Fox Sports (English) : TUDN - thanks 4pool :wave

TV Stations around the world showing the games live (+ great for IPTV etc) - www.livesoccertv.com/competitions/international/copa-america

TV Broadcasting Rights for the tournament - tba.

60+ Stream sites - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.0 (in the 'Some useful info for following the football + TV, Streams, & Highlights etc' thread)



Live Scores site (live scores, fixtures, results, tables, line-ups, in-game comms etc) - www.flashscores.co.uk/football/south-america/copa-america

Highlights & Full Match Replays - www.youtube.com/c/CopaAmerica/videos (official youtube site) : www.reddit.com/r/footballhighlights : www.fullmatchesandshows.com : www.replaymatches.com/search/label/Copa%20America : https://hdmatches.net : https://highlightsfootball.com/video/category/copa-america : www.footballorgin.com

Goal videos, incidents, saves, bits of skill, red cards, funny moments etc - www.reddit.com/r/soccer/new & on https://twitter.com (if you're quick!)



Some other useful sites and links:-

Official sites: https://copaamerica.com/en : https://twitter.com/copaamerica : www.youtube.com/c/CopaAmerica/videos : https://twitter.com/CONMEBOL

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/2021_Copa_Am%C3%A9rica : https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Copa_Am%C3%A9rica : https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Copa_Am%C3%A9rica#All-time_table

Venues - https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/2021_Copa_Am%C3%A9rica#Venues
Playing Squads - tba & https://copaamerica.com/en/teams
Official Mascot ('Pibe') - https://copaamerica.com/en/pibe

Tim Vickery : https://twitter.com/Tim_Vickery
BBC Coverage - www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/copa-america/scores-fixtures
Guardian Coverage - www.theguardian.com/football/copa-america
ESPN UK Coverage - www.espn.co.uk/football/league/_/name/conmebol.america
ESPN US Coverage - www.espn.com/soccer/league/_/name/conmebol.america
NewsNow Newsfeed (beware the clickbait) - www.newsnow.co.uk/h/Sport/Football/International/Copa+America

Argentina - https://twitter.com/argentina : https://twitter.com/afa : https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Argentina_national_football_team
Bolivia - https://twitter.com/laverde_fbf : https://twitter.com/FBF_BO : https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Bolivia_national_football_team
Brazil - https://twitter.com/cbf_futebol : www.cbf.com.br/selecao-brasileira : https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Brazil_national_football_team
Chile - https://twitter.com/LaRoja : https://twitter.com/ANFPChile : https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Chile_national_football_team
Colombia - https://twitter.com/fcfseleccioncol : https://fcf.com.co/index.php/seleccion-mayores : https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Colombia_national_football_team
Ecuador - https://twitter.com/fefecuador : www.fef.ec/la-tri/seleccion-mayor : https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Ecuador_national_football_team
Paraguay - https://twitter.com/albirroja : https://twitter.com/APFOficial : https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Paraguay_national_football_team
Peru - https://twitter.com/SeleccionPeru : https://twitter.com/TuFPF : https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Peru_national_football_team
Uruguay - https://twitter.com/Uruguay : https://twitter.com/AUFOficial : https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Uruguay_national_football_team
Venezuela - https://twitter.com/SeleVinotinto : https://twitter.com/FVF_Oficial : https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Venezuela_national_football_team

https://twitter.com/BBCSport : https://twitter.com/BBCMOTD : www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/57115401 : www.bbc.co.uk/iplayer/search?q=football



Bookies' Odds for the tournament - www.oddschecker.com/football/copa-america



Brazil are the current Copa America title holders:-






'Copa America 2019 Final - Highlights' - https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/2019_Copa_Am%C3%A9rica_Final - (3 minutes):-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/zZMV3uvPdFw" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/zZMV3uvPdFw</a>



'All Goals' videos from past Copa America tournaments (from 1975 onwards...):-

1975 - www.youtube.com/watch?v=Yh_TDdB1BYw
1979 - www.youtube.com/watch?v=PRYbDIUTkN0
1983 - www.youtube.com/watch?v=mHVeQVu6uUw
1987 - www.youtube.com/watch?v=7U4_nP5mLEk
1989 - www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZTrm6osdbmk
1991 - www.youtube.com/watch?v=1CTTofNjACQ
1993 - www.youtube.com/watch?v=h5z5nx7KUKE
1995 - www.youtube.com/watch?v=WfH_P0O8bWs
1997 - www.youtube.com/watch?v=r4cTdK9B3v4
1999 - www.youtube.com/watch?v=xCyILU6Gc2I
2001 - www.youtube.com/watch?v=qCyOwSfrBDM
2004 - www.youtube.com/watch?v=bact-OBii7A
2007 - www.youtube.com/watch?v=lCF0CNQUvAM
2011 - www.youtube.com/watch?v=6v6KP8SYxzU
2015 - www.youtube.com/watch?v=k06d9c2BgYI
2016 - www.youtube.com/watch?v=FmcCEEI2gJI  (The Centenario)
2019 - www.youtube.com/watch?v=Mva9fMMnTbE & www.youtube.com/watch?v=mePuKBDwB1M


Official CONMBEBOL 'History of the Copa America' Playlist - www.youtube.com/watch?v=wsg6WYPIHqk&list=PLR2oUTRuOZ3grwnxgGYtlo61tGU7P9r0N (28 videos)


'1983-2019 : 'All the Copa America Finals - All The Goals':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/KMiA06g0lSU" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/KMiA06g0lSU</a>


'CONMEBOL Copa America Winners 1916-2019' (an 'evolving graph' type video as time progresses):-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/WV2YoMrlbkQ" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/WV2YoMrlbkQ</a>




A little history on the Copa America...

A brief history - www.theguardian.com/sport/2015/jun/17/copa-america-brief-history-conmebol
Guest Team at the Copa America - www.theguardian.com/football/these-football-times/2019/jun/12/copa-america-japan-qatar-strange-history-guest-teams
Who Has Won it Most (a team breakdown) - www.goal.com/en-us/lists/which-country-has-won-the-most-copa-america-titles/9vc44xv57bwd1h35f78kochhc
Official History - https://copaamerica.com/en/history
World Football Page - www.worldfootball.net/winner/copa-america
Football History Page - www.footballhistory.org/tournament/copa-america.html
History In Numbers - https://blog.statscore.com/copa-america-history-in-numbers
Copa America history - https://smartbettingguide.com/copa-america-history
2011 Tim Vickery article covering some of the Copa America history - www.bbc.co.uk/blogs/timvickery/2011/06/historic_copa_america_is_histo.html
2021 - www.espn.co.uk/football/copa-america/story/4075600/history-provides-hope-that-copa-america-can-come-back-stronger-after-coronavirus-forced-postponement
Wikipedia Page - https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Copa_Am%C3%A9rica



RAWK's previous Copa America Threads:-

Copa America 2019 thread - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=343127.msg16681491
Copa America 2016 thread (Centenary Competition) - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=313718.0
Copa America 2015 thread - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=321357.0
Copa America 2011 thread - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=275494.0
Copa America 2007 thread - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=181292.0
Copa America 2004 thread - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=34425



RAWK's other South American football threads:-

'South American Football - Leagues, Copa Libertadores etc' thread - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=294642.0
'Liverpool Fútbol Club de Montevideo' thread - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=224257.0
'Confederations Cup 2009 - Congratulations Brazil!' thread - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=243343.0

[World Cup 2022] South American qualifiers - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345962.0
[World Cup 2018] South American qualifiers - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=323382.0
[World Cup 2014] South American qualifiers - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=294058
[World Cup 2010] South American qualifiers - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=248212 (final rounds of qualifying matches)

'Brazil' (2014 World Cup) thread - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=313824.msg12800218
'Brazil 4-1 Italy, 1970 - The best International side ever?' thread - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=237937.0
'Brazil - Are they all they're cracked up to be?' thread - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=117059.msg1899189
'Greatest World Cup Moment?' thread - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=250295.0
'Your favourite World Cup goal' thread - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=314103.msg12828067#msg12828067

'Spain 82 World Cup' thread - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=254153.msg15527353#msg15527353
'Mexico 86 World Cup' thread - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=253812.msg17618061#msg17618061
'Italia 90 World Cup' thread - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=249256.msg17628353#msg17628353
'USA 94 World Cup' thread - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=249814.msg17629538#msg17629538
'France 98 World Cup' thread - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=248571.msg17634054#msg17634054
'Japan / Korea 02 World Cup' thread - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=250045.msg17634141#msg17634141
'Germany 06 World Cup' thread - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=250691.msg17678099#msg17678099

Socrates - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=279970.msg15732805#msg15732805
Maradona - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=302515.0
Pele - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=303945 & www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267818
Lionel Messi - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=255148.0
The Real Ronaldo - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=285250.0 & www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=254350.msg6661447



The 2024 Copa America - https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/2024_Copa_Am%C3%A9rica

.
a 'Useful Links' post to help follow both Liverpool & football in general; info for TV, Streams, IPTV, goal videos, saves, incidents, Highlights & Full Match Replays - as well as news, line-ups, latest scores, & more...

Re: 2021 Copa America : 13 June - 10 July : in Argentina & Colombia (all on the BBC)
Some nations have released rudimentary provisional lists of players they're taking.

No major surprises with Brazil under Tite.

Argentina's preliminary list has 50(!) players on it at present so clearly will be halved ahead of the tournament. They've mad depth in attack and there will be some quality forwards will be cut;

Icardi, Messi, Lautaro, Simeone, Correa, Suarez, Di Maria, Alario, Aguero, Dybala and Gaich are the forwards on the prelim list.
Re: 2021 Copa America : 13 June - 10 July : in Argentina & Colombia (all on the BBC)
Brilliant stuff Jason!!
Sheeet, didn't realise Jason created a Copa thread.


Mods delete my half arse effort.  :D
Brilliant opening post  :)

The tournament structure is terrible though.  Two groups of 5 with the top 4 going through leaves next to no jeopardy at all.  It's only really worth watching from the knockout stages.
Apparently the BBC is covering the event.
Apparently the BBC is covering the event.

Yep, all the games on the BBC platforms.

Brilliant opening post  :)

The tournament structure is terrible though.  Two groups of 5 with the top 4 going through leaves next to no jeopardy at all.  It's only really worth watching from the knockout stages.

Australia & Qatar we're supposed to be there making groups of 6 (not that 4/6 qualifying is much better!).  They had to withdraw because the AFC moved World Cup & Asian Cup qualifier games to the same period.

I think I'd rather see the Socceroos at the Copa than this World Cup to be honest.
Sheeet, didn't realise Jason created a Copa thread.


Mods delete my half arse effort.  :D

Sorry Samie - I began knocking this up as soon as I saw the BBC coverage announcement in the South American footy thread - and didn't see your Copa America 2021 thread.

Hopefully our mod overlords will merge them when they have time.



The official Copa America 2021 song (https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/2021_Copa_Am%C3%A9rica#Official_song)...

'Cancion Oficial Copa America 2021 - La Gozadera Gente De Zona':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/nb2e9o1124k" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/nb2e9o1124k</a>

https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/57197426

Quote
Colombia will no longer co-host the 2021 Copa America after a series of protests in the country.

The tournament was set to be held between Colombia and Argentina for the first time in its 105-year history.

There have been widespread protests against the government in Colombia, with demonstrators disrupting some Copa Libertadores matches.

The final of the 10-team tournament, which runs from 13 June-10 July, was due to be held in Barranquilla.

The South American Football Confederation (Conmebol) took the games off Colombia after previously rejecting a proposal to move them to November, saying it was "impossible".

"We guarantee the realisation of the 2021 Copa America and in the coming days will inform on the relocation of those games that were to be held in Colombia," Conmebol said.

Argentina has offered to host the entire tournament.

Protests have been ongoing in Colombia since April after the government tried to implement a controversial tax plan.

The proposal was revoked but protestors have continued to demonstrate against police brutality, poor wages and a lack of opportunities for young people.

A number of continental cup matches have been moved from Colombia to Paraguay and Ecuador because of the protests.

Colombia has also been hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic, with the death toll surpassing 83,000 this week.

Argentina is under a strict lockdown until 31 May after a new wave of cases in the country.

Brazil are defending champions from when the tournament was last held in 2019.

Every game of the tournament will be shown live on the BBC.
« Reply #10 on: May 21, 2021, 02:33:17 pm »

^ Aye, most strange - and Colombia requested to postpone the 2021 Copa America until November so they could host it then...

https://www.conmebol.com/es/comunicado-1 (from the 19th May)


'Before the formal request of the Colombian government to reschedule the CONMEBOL Copa América for the month of November, CONMEBOL reports the following:

For reasons related to the international calendar of competitions and the logistics of the tournament, it is impossible to transfer the Copa América 2021 to the month of November.

CONMEBOL appreciates the enthusiasm and commitment of the President of the Republic of Colombia, Mr. Iván Duque and his collaborators, as well as the President of the Colombian Soccer Federation, Ramón Jesurún, and his team. It is certain that in the future new projects will emerge together for the growth of Colombian and South American soccer.

CONMEBOL ensures the realization of the CONMEBOL Copa América 2021 and will report in the coming days the relocation of the matches that were to be played in Colombia.'


^ translated from Spanish via Google.


If Argentina have offered to stage all the games then fair play to them - though Covid rates there are a massive concern (though maybe not to CONMEBOL?)


'Colombia ruled out as hosts for 2021 Copa America due to unrest':-

www.espn.co.uk/football/copa-america/story/4390771/colombia-ruled-out-as-hosts-for-2021-copa-america-due-to-unrest

One of the maddest Copa America stories is that Chile are reportedly interested in calling up Blackburn's Ben Brereton to the national team. His mother is Chilean so he qualifies and according to the Chilean media he's already in the country. They're announcing their Copa America squad tomorrow.
One of the maddest Copa America stories is that Chile are reportedly interested in calling up Blackburn's Ben Brereton to the national team. His mother is Chilean so he qualifies and according to the Chilean media he's already in the country. They're announcing their Copa America squad tomorrow.

yes, he's been called up.

I was actually coming to ask to people who have watched Blackburn this past season (either due to Harvey Elliott or because they have a soft spot for them), how's Brereton? Is he a talent or "only" a decent guy for the level he's at?
Our NT is sorely lacking in new blood, considering our "Golden Generation" is nearing 35 and the youngsters haven't been exactly setting the world alight.
A key health official for the City of Buenos Aires (Vice Minister of Health) is asking that Copa America be delayed for a few months due to COVID. He reckons conditions would be better in spring (around September in the Southern Hemisphere).

https://www.latercera.com/el-deportivo/noticia/gobierno-de-buenos-aires-pide-aplazar-la-copa-america-no-es-el-mejor-momento/O7IGTQHGP5E2NJPMPFMAEDOC5Y/

I'd be stunned if it was postponed, but worrying that high-ranking Argentine health officials would openly prefer a delay. For reference, Argentina has recently imposed a nine day lockdown after recording 35,000 new cases a day a week ago
« Reply #14 on: May 27, 2021, 02:27:49 am »

Argentina to host the entirety of the Copa America 2021 tournament on its own...

https://www.conmebol.com/es/comunicado-conmebol-copa-america-2021 (dated 26th May)

'The Argentine government presented CONMEBOL with a strict protocol for the CONMEBOL Copa América 2021 to be held in the country. In a meeting that took place in Quinta de Olivos, the organizational and logistical aspects were evaluated - with the eventual authorization of additional headquarters - and everything concerning the sanitary protocols.

The analysis of the dispute of this CONMEBOL Copa América and its health protocols so that it can be organized in the country will be under the rigorous study of officials of the Ministry of Health of the Argentine Republic. This was agreed by the President of the Argentine Republic, Alberto Fernández, and the head of CONMEBOL, Alejandro Domínguez, in a meeting today afternoon.'

^ translated via google.



It was only on the 21st May that the Argentinean domestic football competitions were postponed due to the Coronavirus...

https://bolavip.com/en/soccer/argentina-suspends-soccer-what-will-happen-with-copa-america-2021-20210521-0001.html

https://theathletic.com/news/argentina-coronavirus-covid-copa-america/rvgrWMqVriSE

Madness. Profit worth more than safety.
it is madness. We're still in the middle of a goddamn pandemic here in South America.
Melbourne has just locked down in part because infected people went to two AFL games with a collective 56,000+ people in attendance. 

It's just crazy.
Madness. Profit worth more than safety.

Yep. The rumours of it being relocated to Chile or the U.S. indicated this was always likely to proceed. A look at weekly cases per 1 Million indicates Argentina currently has the fifth highest new case count globally and third highest new death count.
https://www.worldometers.info/coronavirus/weekly-trends/#weekly_table
Re: James being dropped this is a great point by one of The Athletic's MLS writers who happens to be Colombian

Felipe Cárdenas@FelipeCar
New Colombia manager Reinaldo Rueda has set the tone from the start. Preferential treatment for James and other stars has seemingly ended.

Also this comes as CONMEBOL announced an increase in squad size (up to 28)
Man been living off that 4 week period in 2014 for seven years going now.  ;D
Man been living off that 4 week period in 2014 for seven years going now.  ;D

Funnily enough scanning the Colombian response to the announcement, the majority are overwhelmingly happy with this call.

Common themes

- More celebrity than footballer now; that photo seemingly has not gone down well at all in Colombia, which makes sense considering what is going on domestically there. There's a sense that the photo of him on a private plane came across as being tone deaf to the country's socio-economic issues
- He's living off performances from years ago
- Constantly injured, so why bother

His letter in response to being dropped hasn't gone down well either; it's being viewed as a sign of his self-entitlement/idea the team revolves around him
Funnily enough scanning the Colombian response to the announcement, the majority are overwhelmingly happy with this call.

Common themes

- More celebrity than footballer now; that photo seemingly has not gone down well at all Colombia, which makes sense considering what is going on domestically there. There's a sense that the photo of him on a private plane came across as tone deaf to the country's socio-economic issues
- He's living off performances from years ago
- Constantly injured, so why bother

His letter in response to being dropped hasn't gone down well either; it's being viewed as a sign of his self-entitlement/idea the team revolves around him

Would moving somewhere more high profile last summer have helped his cause more?
« Reply #23 on: Yesterday at 05:48:30 pm »

'As Covid brings Argentina to its knees, the choice is clear: cancel Copa América now':-

My country has been ravaged by Covid, but will still play host to an international tournament in two weeks time. Conmebol and Argentina president Fernández should be ashamed

www.theguardian.com/football/2021/may/29/argentina-cancel-copa-america-coronavirus
For those in the USA, this will be on Univision ( Spanish) Fox Sports ( English.
Surely this tournament cannot go ahead at the moment?
Surely this tournament cannot go ahead at the moment?

It's madness that it is. Looks like Argentine officials will confirm whether it takes place at some point this week
Surely this tournament cannot go ahead at the moment?

it cannot. It shouldn't.

Wouldn't surprise me if it does.
For those in the USA, this will be on Univision ( Spanish) Fox Sports ( English.

Can't find it searching on XFinity, which carries both Univision/TUDN and Fox Sports.

Is it because match schedules are indeterminate with Colombia pulling out?

Think they should cancel, but if it's on I'd definitely watch. Normally a good tournament... 
Can't find it searching on XFinity, which carries both Univision/TUDN and Fox Sports.

Is it because match schedules are indeterminate with Colombia pulling out?

Think they should cancel, but if it's on I'd definitely watch. Normally a good tournament... 

Copa America TV schedule
All times Eastern.

 

Sunday, June 13
05:00 pm EDT
Argentina vs. Chile
FS2, Univision, TUDN,
08:00 pm EDT
Paraguay vs. Bolivia
FS2, Univision, TUDN,

Monday, June 14
07:00 pm EDT
Brazil vs. Venezuela
FS1, UniMás, TUDN,
10:00 pm EDT
Colombia vs. Ecuador
FS1, Univision, TUDN,

Thursday, June 17
05:00 pm EDT
Chile vs. Bolivia
FS1, UniMás, TUDN,
08:00 pm EDT
Argentina vs. Uruguay
FS1, Univision, TUDN,

Friday, June 18
07:00 pm EDT
Colombia vs. Venezuela
FS2, UniMás, TUDN,
10:00 pm EDT
Peru vs. Brazil
FS2, Univision, TUDN,

Sunday, June 20
04:00 pm EDT
Uruguay vs. Chile
FS1, Univision, TUDN,
07:00 pm EDT
Argentina vs. Paraguay
FS1, Univision, TUDN,

Monday, June 21
06:00 pm EDT
Venezuela vs. Ecuador
FS1, UniMás, TUDN,
09:00 pm EDT
Colombia vs. Peru
FS1, Univision, TUDN,

Wednesday, June 23
05:00 pm EDT
Bolivia vs. Uruguay
FS1, UniMás, TUDN,
08:00 pm EDT
Chile vs. Paraguay
FS1, UniMás, TUDN,

Thursday, June 24
06:00 pm EDT
Ecuador vs. Peru
FS1, UniMás, TUDN,
09:00 pm EDT
Colombia vs. Brazil
FS1, Univision, TUDN,

Sunday, June 27
05:00 pm EDT
Argentina vs. Bolivia
FS1, Univision, TUDN,
05:00 pm EDT
Uruguay vs. Paraguay
FS1, UniMás, TUDN,

Monday, June 28
09:00 pm EDT
Ecuador vs. Brazil
FS1, Univision, TUDN,
09:00 pm EDT
Venezuela vs. Peru
FS1, UniMás, TUDN,
Just what the world needs - an event that's guaranteed to murder 10s of millions of people.
Just what the world needs - an event that's guaranteed to murder 10s of millions of people.

Love to see your working out.
Andy mate, this tournie is your godsend when the missus kicks you of of bed at 1 am in the morning.  ;D
« Reply #34 on: Today at 03:11:38 am »

https://twitter.com/CONMEBOL/status/1399180028915720195

'CONMEBOL informs that in view of the present circumstances it has decided to suspend the organization of the Copa América in Argentina. CONMEBOL analyzes the offer of other countries that showed interest in hosting the continental tournament.' (translated from Spanish via google)



CONMEBOL: Okay, fine we're not doing the Copa America in Argentina, it seems that Covid thing could be a problem after all, but it will still start as scheduled.

Fans: Where are you going to host it? The tournament starts in 2 weeks...

CONMEBOL: We don't know.
Again, they should call it off for good because it's a goddamn horrible and tone-deaf idea to do such an event in the middle of the worst fucking pandemic in a century, in countries that are *in no way, shape or form* close to containing said pandemic.

Hell, even here in Chile, despite having a high vaccination rate, we're having 8000 new cases daily on avg. It's fucking ridiculous. And it definitely wouldn't surprise me if our (right-wing) gov't decided to 'gracefully offer our country' as host just to do a fucking pantomime that "everything's fine and the worst is already behind us". I definitely expect the worst out of our fucking president.
