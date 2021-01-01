« previous next »
Author Topic: Baggies away Sun 16/5 16:30. Oh I do like stroll along the prom...  (Read 5350 times)

Re: Baggies away Sun 16/5 16:30. Oh I do like stroll along the prom...
« Reply #40 on: Today at 09:13:57 am »
Lets twat this fat headed, wine in a pint drinking, bung taking, relegated first timer shitheads team.
Re: Baggies away Sun 16/5 16:30. Oh I do like stroll along the prom...
« Reply #41 on: Today at 09:17:04 am »
Quote from: PhiLFC#1 on Today at 08:52:57 am
Have I missed something here?
Nothing official, but the journalist who broke the Konate signing said at the same time we wouldn't be taking up the option on Kabak.

Alongside these quotes from Jurgen in his interview this weekend, I don't see how there's room for Kabak.  Especially as we'll need that £18m to fund other deals.


Quote
"I've said before, it's not sure that the three centre-backs who are injured will start the pre-season with us,"

"The boys (Phillips and Williams) will be here. We need the numbers of centre-halves, we need to work on all the different things and step by step we hopefully have the other guys back.

"The boys did incredibly well. Ozan came in and played a super part for us, but is now injured."
Re: Baggies away Sun 16/5 16:30. Oh I do like stroll along the prom...
« Reply #42 on: Today at 09:18:11 am »
Quote from: AndyMuller on Today at 09:13:57 am
Lets twat this fat headed, wine in a pint drinking, bung taking, relegated first timer shitheads team.

Woooooh there pilgrim. Hating him is one thing, but there is absolutely fuck all wrong with a pint of wine. Its the sustainable way to drink wine, plus allowing it to breathe much quicker. Next you'll be saying a pint of JD and coke, is a bad thing?

Re: Baggies away Sun 16/5 16:30. Oh I do like stroll along the prom...
« Reply #43 on: Today at 10:11:37 am »
Just fucking win will yer
Re: Baggies away Sun 16/5 16:30. Oh I do like stroll along the prom...
« Reply #44 on: Today at 10:36:34 am »
Any of the injured players available for this?
Re: Baggies away Sun 16/5 16:30. Oh I do like stroll along the prom...
« Reply #45 on: Today at 11:01:54 am »
Quote from: cdav on Today at 10:36:34 am
Any of the injured players available for this?
No, they're injured.
Re: Baggies away Sun 16/5 16:30. Oh I do like stroll along the prom...
« Reply #46 on: Today at 11:07:38 am »
Re: Baggies away Sun 16/5 16:30. Oh I do like stroll along the prom...
« Reply #47 on: Today at 11:11:54 am »
Re: Baggies away Sun 16/5 16:30. Oh I do like stroll along the prom...
« Reply #48 on: Today at 11:56:13 am »
Looking forward to this game today. Big game, lets hope we continue the good recent form were showing. Feels like were really starting to click again.
Re: Baggies away Sun 16/5 16:30. Oh I do like stroll along the prom...
« Reply #49 on: Today at 11:57:19 am »
Just. Fucking. Win.
Re: Baggies away Sun 16/5 16:30. Oh I do like stroll along the prom...
« Reply #50 on: Today at 11:58:54 am »
If we dont win we dont deserve top 4 we absolutely have to be beating these relegated sacks of shit! The bit should be between our teeth after Thursday.
Re: Baggies away Sun 16/5 16:30. Oh I do like stroll along the prom...
« Reply #51 on: Today at 12:06:05 pm »
Please win.
Re: Baggies away Sun 16/5 16:30. Oh I do like stroll along the prom...
« Reply #52 on: Today at 12:14:58 pm »
Quote from: 4pool on May 14, 2021, 01:31:40 pm
Referee: Mike Dean.
Assistants: Mark Scholes, Darren Cann.
Fourth official: Andy Madley.
VAR: Kevin Friend.
Assistant VAR: Dan Robathan.

Surprised to see Dean referee us, thought we weren't allowed him for our games.
Re: Baggies away Sun 16/5 16:30. Oh I do like stroll along the prom...
« Reply #53 on: Today at 12:16:20 pm »
Quote from: Wullie160975 on Today at 12:14:58 pm
Surprised to see Dean referee us, thought we weren't allowed him for our games.

Made an exception for Burnley at home and he gave them a matchwinning pen for a Barnes dive, so there's a risk he goes the other way to avoid accusations of bias.
Re: Baggies away Sun 16/5 16:30. Oh I do like stroll along the prom...
« Reply #54 on: Today at 12:31:31 pm »
Please don't drop points to this fat dinosaur
Re: Baggies away Sun 16/5 16:30. Oh I do like stroll along the prom...
« Reply #55 on: Today at 12:36:24 pm »
We are going to absolutely batter these.
A huge wallopping coming the way of Fat Sam.


1-1.
Re: Baggies away Sun 16/5 16:30. Oh I do like stroll along the prom...
« Reply #56 on: Today at 12:42:22 pm »
Like previous game, Mane will be brought on the second half, I predict. Firmino is on fire.  8)  8)

Against tiring legs, Mane could be lethal in front.
Re: Baggies away Sun 16/5 16:30. Oh I do like stroll along the prom...
« Reply #57 on: Today at 12:43:43 pm »
I cant see how West Brom can get motivated for this. For an interim manager on the way down.

Famous last words, I know
Re: Baggies away Sun 16/5 16:30. Oh I do like stroll along the prom...
« Reply #58 on: Today at 12:51:01 pm »
I don't understand you people. 
Saying West Brom won't be motivated, will be on the beach,  etc.

People: This is Sam "Big head" Allardyce we re talking about. It's the perfect game for him. No pressure,  but a huge opportunity to throw a spanner in the works. And "out tactic" the genius Klopp, with a master plan borne from years of experience.
They will set out with a master tactic of 10-0-0, play for that 1 corner or free in our half...and meanwhile we will, possibly, fail to convert our numerous  chances. We have seen this match.

I , for one, am quaking in my boots.
Re: Baggies away Sun 16/5 16:30. Oh I do like stroll along the prom...
« Reply #59 on: Today at 12:52:50 pm »
Quote from: CHOPPER on Today at 09:18:11 am
Woooooh there pilgrim. Hating him is one thing, but there is absolutely fuck all wrong with a pint of wine. Its the sustainable way to drink wine, plus allowing it to breathe much quicker. Next you'll be saying a pint of JD and coke, is a bad thing?

 ;D
Re: Baggies away Sun 16/5 16:30. Oh I do like stroll along the prom...
« Reply #60 on: Today at 12:58:41 pm »
Quote from: macmanamanaman on Today at 12:36:24 pm
We are going to absolutely batter these.
A huge wallopping coming the way of Fat Sam.


1-1.

After we take an early lead with a world class goal their very late goal comes from a defensive mix up caused by a weird bobble in midfield.

Hopefully not.
Re: Baggies away Sun 16/5 16:30. Oh I do like stroll along the prom...
« Reply #61 on: Today at 01:11:34 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 12:16:20 pm
Made an exception for Burnley at home and he gave them a matchwinning pen for a Barnes dive, so there's a risk he goes the other way to avoid accusations of bias.

I can understand at home to stop/localise travel, but not down to Birmingham.
Re: Baggies away Sun 16/5 16:30. Oh I do like stroll along the prom...
« Reply #62 on: Today at 01:15:38 pm »
Quote from: macmanamanaman on Today at 12:51:01 pm
.
They will set out with a master tactic of 10-0-0, play for that 1 corner or free in our half...and meanwhile we will, possibly, fail to convert our numerous  chances. We have seen this match.


Well hopefully not. The other possibility is we may take a couple of early chances and then run them ragged. I know .... but maybe !!!
Re: Baggies away Sun 16/5 16:30. Oh I do like stroll along the prom...
« Reply #63 on: Today at 01:39:29 pm »
Quote from: Wullie160975 on Today at 12:14:58 pm
Surprised to see Dean referee us, thought we weren't allowed him for our games.
So what's the difference between Mike Dean and Anthony Taylor? Has he come out and said that he is a Liverpool fan.
According to wikipedia:
"Dean was originally appointed to referee the 2006 FA Cup final at the Millennium Stadium on 13 May 2006 but the Football Association later replaced him with Alan Wiley after concerns were raised about Dean's ability to be impartial towards Liverpool, who are based near his hometown in Wirral."
 In fact, he has reffed a merseyside derby so he can't have said he is a Liverpool fan.
Re: Baggies away Sun 16/5 16:30. Oh I do like stroll along the prom...
« Reply #64 on: Today at 01:47:52 pm »
Re: Baggies away Sun 16/5 16:30. Oh I do like stroll along the prom...
« Reply #65 on: Today at 01:55:07 pm »
Failure to beat this sack of dross would certainly mean we don't deserve Champions League football. Early goal reds and build off that.
Re: Baggies away Sun 16/5 16:30. Oh I do like stroll along the prom...
« Reply #66 on: Today at 01:58:34 pm »
Not beating the dross has been our problem all season.

Which worries me
Re: Baggies away Sun 16/5 16:30. Oh I do like stroll along the prom...
« Reply #67 on: Today at 01:59:46 pm »
Quote from: free_at_last on Today at 01:39:29 pm
So what's the difference between Mike Dean and Anthony Taylor? Has he come out and said that he is a Liverpool fan.
According to wikipedia:
"Dean was originally appointed to referee the 2006 FA Cup final at the Millennium Stadium on 13 May 2006 but the Football Association later replaced him with Alan Wiley after concerns were raised about Dean's ability to be impartial towards Liverpool, who are based near his hometown in Wirral."
 In fact, he has reffed a merseyside derby so he can't have said he is a Liverpool fan.
He's a pretty well-known Tranmere fan, and doesn't hide it either by pretending to support Marine, but you see Scousers and Sqwirrals can't be trusted, unlike upright Manchestohcunians
Re: Baggies away Sun 16/5 16:30. Oh I do like stroll along the prom...
« Reply #68 on: Today at 02:10:11 pm »
Quote from: free_at_last on Today at 01:39:29 pm
So what's the difference between Mike Dean and Anthony Taylor?


when you hear Dean and the Tranmere wools singing the do not be mistaken were from Birkenhead you get it
Re: Baggies away Sun 16/5 16:30. Oh I do like stroll along the prom...
« Reply #69 on: Today at 02:26:05 pm »
Fuck your cathedral and your Pier head.
Re: Baggies away Sun 16/5 16:30. Oh I do like stroll along the prom...
« Reply #70 on: Today at 02:40:00 pm »
Nervous about this. Now there is a bit of hope again.

If, as Fabinho said, we treat this as a final, then we surely should have more than enough to do the job. Key thing is a fast start. It's not that I think West Brom won't be motivated but if we can get a couple of early goals then I don't see them having any reason to fight for this. We should want every second ball more than them and that's what I am hoping should make the difference. But fuck knows with us this season.
Re: Baggies away Sun 16/5 16:30. Oh I do like stroll along the prom...
« Reply #71 on: Today at 02:44:58 pm »
Quote from: Fruity on Today at 02:40:00 pm
Nervous about this. Now there is a bit of hope again.

If, as Fabinho said, we treat this as a final, then we surely should have more than enough to do the job. Key thing is a fast start. It's not that I think West Brom won't be motivated but if we can get a couple of early goals then I don't see them having any reason to fight for this. We should want every second ball more than them and that's what I am hoping should make the difference. But fuck knows with us this season.

Early goals will be crucial in all 3 remaining games. As soon as it goes 1-0 to us they won't have enough IMO as they aren't playing for anything really. 0-0 at 70 minutes and we'll start to get nervous and make silly errors or push up too much and allow counters which is what all 3 teams will be hoping for.
Re: Baggies away Sun 16/5 16:30. Oh I do like stroll along the prom...
« Reply #72 on: Today at 02:47:47 pm »
Calm heads please, no snapping at chances like its 90th minute throughout and well be fine
Re: Baggies away Sun 16/5 16:30. Oh I do like stroll along the prom...
« Reply #73 on: Today at 03:16:37 pm »
Jota out. Sickening
Re: Baggies away Sun 16/5 16:30. Oh I do like stroll along the prom...
« Reply #74 on: Today at 03:16:39 pm »
Re: Baggies away Sun 16/5 16:30. Oh I do like stroll along the prom...
« Reply #75 on: Today at 03:16:53 pm »
Jota out with a foot injury.
Re: Baggies away Sun 16/5 16:30. Oh I do like stroll along the prom...
« Reply #76 on: Today at 03:17:32 pm »
I'll assume that's his season done now given there's only 7 days left. Sadio needs to step up big time.
Re: Baggies away Sun 16/5 16:30. Oh I do like stroll along the prom...
« Reply #77 on: Today at 03:18:16 pm »
of course he is out  :butt

I was hoping the same 3 started. Now Mane may get a chance to get over his odd sulk and pay back some of the faith his boss showed in him.
Re: Baggies away Sun 16/5 16:30. Oh I do like stroll along the prom...
« Reply #78 on: Today at 03:18:35 pm »
Fuck
Re: Baggies away Sun 16/5 16:30. Oh I do like stroll along the prom...
« Reply #79 on: Today at 03:19:37 pm »
Not great news but Mane can slot in and it's West Brom..

Come on lads
