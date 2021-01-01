Have I missed something here?
"I've said before, it's not sure that the three centre-backs who are injured will start the pre-season with us,""The boys (Phillips and Williams) will be here. We need the numbers of centre-halves, we need to work on all the different things and step by step we hopefully have the other guys back."The boys did incredibly well. Ozan came in and played a super part for us, but is now injured."
David Platt has a face like a Michael Myers mask being stretched over a dinosaur egg.
Aquilani is better than Pele, Maradona, Cruyff, Messi and Beckenbauer put together.
Lets twat this fat headed, wine in a pint drinking, bung taking, relegated first timer shitheads team.
@ Veinticinco de Mayo The way you talk to other users on this forum is something you should be ashamed of as someone who is suppose to be representing the site.
Any of the injured players available for this?
No, they're injured.
Referee: Mike Dean. Assistants: Mark Scholes, Darren Cann. Fourth official: Andy Madley. VAR: Kevin Friend. Assistant VAR: Dan Robathan.
Surprised to see Dean referee us, thought we weren't allowed him for our games.
