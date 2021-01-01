« previous next »
Author Topic: Baggies away Sun 16/5 16:30. Oh I do like stroll along the prom...  (Read 687 times)

Baggies away Sun 16/5 16:30. Oh I do like stroll along the prom...
« on: Today at 07:10:50 am »
Come on Redmen!!
Well we beat that mob last night and there were many strong performances. Rhys and Nat did well for most of the match. All the front six worked hard and pressed the life out of them and Robby and Trent both looked dangerous throughout the match.
So onto West Brom. I put the prom line in the title because when I started going to the match regularly in the early seventies it was one of my favourite chants and used to make me smile. Unfortunately WBA players were on the receiving end of racist chants too but that is another story. I have only been to The Hawthorns once and quite liked it as a quaint ground with a decent standing area behind the goal for the away fans, and we won.
They have nothing to play for but have a couple of dangerous players we need to keep our eye on. We really should be able to beat these.
Our bench was weird yesterday with no Milner, Ox or Keita, I must assume they are all injured. If so, our options to rotate are limited except Sadio is likely to start again as he can use his anger to good effect.
A win by two clear goals is my prediction.
What are you thinking?
Come On You Mighty Scouse Reds!!

Re: Baggies away Sun 16/5 16:30. Oh I do like stroll along the prom...
« Reply #1 on: Today at 10:37:42 am »
Not many other games that could give us a bigger boost going into this game than last night... Mane hat-trick. ;D
Re: Baggies away Sun 16/5 16:30. Oh I do like stroll along the prom...
« Reply #2 on: Today at 10:53:59 am »
We have struggled this season against teams like West Brom, and they will be confident after their draw at Anfield in December.  Add in they have nothing to play for now except pride, so it could be a tricky game and hard fought.
Re: Baggies away Sun 16/5 16:30. Oh I do like stroll along the prom...
« Reply #3 on: Today at 10:56:04 am »
Would go the same as last night, maybe Kabak over Williams if fit.

Hope we batter them but can see it being tough, would want a two goal lead before feeling confident!
Re: Baggies away Sun 16/5 16:30. Oh I do like stroll along the prom...
« Reply #4 on: Today at 11:25:33 am »
Classic banana skin game following a performance like last night. West Brom will have the shackles off and Fat Sam loves getting one over on us.

If we do everything right again, we will win. That golden ticket is within grasp.
Re: Baggies away Sun 16/5 16:30. Oh I do like stroll along the prom...
« Reply #5 on: Today at 11:26:30 am »
Tough game, just win.
Re: Baggies away Sun 16/5 16:30. Oh I do like stroll along the prom...
« Reply #6 on: Today at 11:30:58 am »
Gotta be confident going into this one, do they have the pace to trouble us in behind?  I have no idea who even plays for them these days.
Re: Baggies away Sun 16/5 16:30. Oh I do like stroll along the prom...
« Reply #7 on: Today at 12:02:44 pm »
Any win will do. Going to be tough, but hopefully we can have Bobby, Mo and Jota in a bit of form over these next few games to fire us to 3 wins

Just don't want to see Allardyce's smug face
Re: Baggies away Sun 16/5 16:30. Oh I do like stroll along the prom...
« Reply #8 on: Today at 12:06:10 pm »
You could put together a pretty meaningful argument that the game vs this lot in December was the first step in the total derailling of our season. Time to put that right.
Re: Baggies away Sun 16/5 16:30. Oh I do like stroll along the prom...
« Reply #9 on: Today at 12:07:10 pm »
Always tough playing against a team where the players are looking to get a contract with another team in the PL.
Re: Baggies away Sun 16/5 16:30. Oh I do like stroll along the prom...
« Reply #10 on: Today at 12:08:51 pm »
Only worry here is our energy levels and if the game develops in a way that we are struggling to score or are chasing it then it could be difficult

In terms of quality we have more than enough to win and im hoping that the momentum from last night carries on into this one.
Would be a great day to get a couple goals advantage because then you could see their fight for it go away a bit due to them having nothing to play for

Pretty much copy/paste the above for the remaining games

We just need to do our job
Re: Baggies away Sun 16/5 16:30. Oh I do like stroll along the prom...
« Reply #11 on: Today at 01:12:23 pm »
Any news on Kabak
Re: Baggies away Sun 16/5 16:30. Oh I do like stroll along the prom...
« Reply #12 on: Today at 01:18:53 pm »
I imagine they will be down in the dumps. If we are at them from the off and score early I think they should capitulate. Basically we don't want to give them a reason to start showing any desire or fight.

Just have to win and no slip ups.
Re: Baggies away Sun 16/5 16:30. Oh I do like stroll along the prom...
« Reply #13 on: Today at 01:31:40 pm »
Referee: Mike Dean.
Assistants: Mark Scholes, Darren Cann.
Fourth official: Andy Madley.
VAR: Kevin Friend.
Assistant VAR: Dan Robathan.
Re: Baggies away Sun 16/5 16:30. Oh I do like stroll along the prom...
« Reply #14 on: Today at 01:40:34 pm »
I'd take half a goal win right now. Just get the 3 points.

Maybe Klopp plays all 4 of the attacking players, maybe he rotates Jota for Mane, and Jones for Gini, but we need to start well and put pressure on them from the get go
Re: Baggies away Sun 16/5 16:30. Oh I do like stroll along the prom...
« Reply #15 on: Today at 01:55:09 pm »
It really shouldn't be tough. I don't think they'll be on the beach but it shouldn't matter. Any win will do though. Fancy Jota for another, 2-0 reds.
Re: Baggies away Sun 16/5 16:30. Oh I do like stroll along the prom...
« Reply #16 on: Today at 01:58:31 pm »
We need to find that relentless machine like performance from last season where we keep grinding the wins. Not arsed if we are fluent, just fucking win please and onto the next one.
Re: Baggies away Sun 16/5 16:30. Oh I do like stroll along the prom...
« Reply #17 on: Today at 02:01:29 pm »
This will probably be our most difficult game honestly. Win this and I would be surprised if we do not make top 4.
Re: Baggies away Sun 16/5 16:30. Oh I do like stroll along the prom...
« Reply #18 on: Today at 02:20:03 pm »
Quote from: disgraced cake on Today at 01:55:09 pm
It really shouldn't be tough. I don't think they'll be on the beach but it shouldn't matter. Any win will do though. Fancy Jota for another, 2-0 reds.

But it has been tough for us all season in games like this.
