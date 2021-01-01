Come on Redmen!!

Well we beat that mob last night and there were many strong performances. Rhys and Nat did well for most of the match. All the front six worked hard and pressed the life out of them and Robby and Trent both looked dangerous throughout the match.

So onto West Brom. I put the prom line in the title because when I started going to the match regularly in the early seventies it was one of my favourite chants and used to make me smile. Unfortunately WBA players were on the receiving end of racist chants too but that is another story. I have only been to The Hawthorns once and quite liked it as a quaint ground with a decent standing area behind the goal for the away fans, and we won.

They have nothing to play for but have a couple of dangerous players we need to keep our eye on. We really should be able to beat these.

Our bench was weird yesterday with no Milner, Ox or Keita, I must assume they are all injured. If so, our options to rotate are limited except Sadio is likely to start again as he can use his anger to good effect.

A win by two clear goals is my prediction.

What are you thinking?