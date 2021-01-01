Ive mocked people who come out with wild theories with no evidence to back them up in exactly the same way that Id mock someone who tries to tell me that the earth is flat, or, more particularly, Manchester City fans a year ago who were coming out with very similar stuff - except that season there was apparently a campaign to win us the title. Ive engaged in lots of reasoned posts with people who have highlighted issues that theyre not happy with in terms of refereeing, I think youre deliberately ignoring that because its highly likely youve seen at least some of them.



As I say, with this sort of thing (and Im taking generally rather than specifically about refereeing) its quite easy to make a reasonably compelling case to back your point up if you ignore the contextual facts surrounding it. You can make an argument for Uniteds number of penalties vs touches in the box whilst ignoring Leicester and Brighton having a more favourable ratio in that regard, you can make a point about the referees changing due to a rearranged fixture whilst ignoring the fact that Oliver couldnt have reffed it anyway, you can talk about the numerous ridiculous decisions that have gone against us this season whilst not noting the (albeit fewer) ones which have gone our way and ignoring the fact that an ESPN journalist has enough material to do a weekly VAR thread explaining nonsensical decisions such is the level of frustration with this ridiculous form of refereeing.If were being refereed differently why does Wilsons goal get disallowed in the Newcastle game when its the easiest thing in the world to give it?! Why does Taylor give the penalty in the first place as he has no idea whether VAR will intervene?



Theres tonnes of holes in it and thats where my issue lies, I almost never see someone make a compelling case with a balanced argument acknowledging the points which go against that argument, its almost always cherry picking the bits which back it up.



No see again, thats not true Jm55. Theres many posts of yours mocking anyone questioning referees.Youve created this world in your head where people have this very specific idea of what goes on with referees. It seems to involve money changing hands, secret conversations between specific people and specific plans put in place to reach a specific outcome. And anything that doesnt match what youve created in your own mind you seem to think is evidence that some referees arent dodgy, and theyre all just rubbish. I imagine you think people have got this image of Taylor, Friend, Atkinson and Coote sat round a table laughing planning exactly what theyre going to do when the ref us next.Taylor giving the penalty initially seems to be your go-to evidence that hes just shit and wasnt favoring United. For a start, he had a terrific view of it. Watch it back, I suspect even in real time he knew Bailly got a touch. He also knows full well he has VAR to review every decision he makes. Which then gives him the opportunity to overturn his decision, which he does. Its genuinely baffling that a stonewall penalty being given and then ridiculously over turned by a referee is evidence in your mind that he ISNT favoring a certain team. Youve got the rest of his performance as further evidence, but again youll create these scenarios in your own mind. He didnt book McTominay again cos he bottled it. Nothing to do with bias, just bottled it. Just rubbish.You do the same for Wilsons goal. It was disallowed because it touched his hand. That wasnt a favorable decision to us which proves we get some go for us, see. It was disallowed because you cant touch the ball with your hand to score a goal. Youve got this odd idea in your mind that referees need to be as blatant as possible, although I suspect thats just what you need. Like an episode of Americas Dumbest Criminals. If Anthony Taylor was really biased against Liverpool, hed have scored a goal himself. You need everything to be black and white. If Sam Allardyce runs on the pitch on Sunday, picks the ball up and lobs it in our goal and it gets disallowed that isnt evidence that referees arent showing a bias against us.Youve also got this odd idea of needing specific evidence, and you really dont help yourself by comparing it to flat earthers. Its like you make these claims to try and close down any discussion about it. Im not sure if its cos youre worried about people taking the piss or something else (I think someone mentioned a while ago you did have a large number of posts defending United for example but thats not really evidence in isolation). David Coote is a nice example. Around a year ago he misses a blatant penalty against Burnley, stops our 100% home record and gets sworn at by our players and questioned by the manager walking off the pitch. Months later hes VAR as he completely ignores a red card on VVD and then creates an offside all by himself. Both with no explanation, or even worse explanations which change multiple times. Hes then given an officiating position in one of our games and immediately removed. Now in your mind, unless there is explicit evidence of some nature showing he was biased against Liverpool in that derby, your mind cant comprehend the idea. Its like you need a recorded phone call or leaked email. And if you dont have that....its flat earther nonsense.Youve also leapt all over the touches in opposition penalty area like a rabid dog. I couldnt give a toss about Leicester or Brighton (although theres an interesting conversation to be had around that and British managers and players winning penalties over foreigners). No, the comparison was Liverpool and Manchester United. And it once again comes down to you creating this very specific scenario in your mind. Weve got a plethora of information to back up what our eyes see. Mo Salah not getting anywhere near as many fouls as he should is a case in point. The whole point all season is LIVERPOOL have been refereed to a different standard this season. United is an offshoot of that, but something we know has gone on for decades. And its that point that youve continually mocked other people for, making comments about conspiraceh and tin foil hats. Youve dreamed up this idea that anyone suggesting it is dreaming of a grand, crazy plan to destroy Liverpool and thats obviously not the case.What is the case is people thinking if wed been refereed to the same standard as everyone else this season, wed be on our holidays already with top 4 wrapped up nicely. And thats what gets a lot of peoples back up with people like you. Weve had a shit season where weve quite clearly been on the receiving end of awful/biased refereeing and when anyone has even vented about it, youve been right there like the only me Harry Enfield chap going I dont think you want to be doing that.