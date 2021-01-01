Ive mocked people who come out with wild theories with no evidence to back them up in exactly the same way that Id mock someone who tries to tell me that the earth is flat, or, more particularly, Manchester City fans a year ago who were coming out with very similar stuff - except that season there was apparently a campaign to win us the title. Ive engaged in lots of reasoned posts with people who have highlighted issues that theyre not happy with in terms of refereeing, I think youre deliberately ignoring that because its highly likely youve seen at least some of them.
As I say, with this sort of thing (and Im taking generally rather than specifically about refereeing) its quite easy to make a reasonably compelling case to back your point up if you ignore the contextual facts surrounding it. You can make an argument for Uniteds number of penalties vs touches in the box whilst ignoring Leicester and Brighton having a more favourable ratio in that regard, you can make a point about the referees changing due to a rearranged fixture whilst ignoring the fact that Oliver couldnt have reffed it anyway, you can talk about the numerous ridiculous decisions that have gone against us this season whilst not noting the (albeit fewer) ones which have gone our way and ignoring the fact that an ESPN journalist has enough material to do a weekly VAR thread explaining nonsensical decisions such is the level of frustration with this ridiculous form of refereeing.If were being refereed differently why does Wilsons goal get disallowed in the Newcastle game when its the easiest thing in the world to give it?! Why does Taylor give the penalty in the first place as he has no idea whether VAR will intervene?
Theres tonnes of holes in it and thats where my issue lies, I almost never see someone make a compelling case with a balanced argument acknowledging the points which go against that argument, its almost always cherry picking the bits which back it up.
No see again, thats not true Jm55. Theres many posts of yours mocking anyone questioning referees.
Youve created this world in your head where people have this very specific idea of what goes on with referees. It seems to involve money changing hands, secret conversations between specific people and specific plans put in place to reach a specific outcome. And anything that doesnt match what youve created in your own mind you seem to think is evidence that some referees arent dodgy, and theyre all just rubbish. I imagine you think people have got this image of Taylor, Friend, Atkinson and Coote sat round a table laughing planning exactly what theyre going to do when the ref us next.
Taylor giving the penalty initially seems to be your go-to evidence that hes just shit and wasnt favoring United. For a start, he had a terrific view of it. Watch it back, I suspect even in real time he knew Bailly got a touch. He also knows full well he has VAR to review every decision he makes. Which then gives him the opportunity to overturn his decision, which he does. Its genuinely baffling that a stonewall penalty being given and then ridiculously over turned by a referee is evidence in your mind that he ISNT favoring a certain team. Youve got the rest of his performance as further evidence, but again youll create these scenarios in your own mind. He didnt book McTominay again cos he bottled it. Nothing to do with bias, just bottled it. Just rubbish.
You do the same for Wilsons goal. It was disallowed because it touched his hand. That wasnt a favorable decision to us which proves we get some go for us, see. It was disallowed because you cant touch the ball with your hand to score a goal. Youve got this odd idea in your mind that referees need to be as blatant as possible, although I suspect thats just what you need. Like an episode of Americas Dumbest Criminals. If Anthony Taylor was really biased against Liverpool, hed have scored a goal himself. You need everything to be black and white. If Sam Allardyce runs on the pitch on Sunday, picks the ball up and lobs it in our goal and it gets disallowed that isnt evidence that referees arent showing a bias against us.
Youve also got this odd idea of needing specific evidence, and you really dont help yourself by comparing it to flat earthers. Its like you make these claims to try and close down any discussion about it. Im not sure if its cos youre worried about people taking the piss or something else (I think someone mentioned a while ago you did have a large number of posts defending United for example but thats not really evidence in isolation). David Coote is a nice example. Around a year ago he misses a blatant penalty against Burnley, stops our 100% home record and gets sworn at by our players and questioned by the manager walking off the pitch. Months later hes VAR as he completely ignores a red card on VVD and then creates an offside all by himself. Both with no explanation, or even worse explanations which change multiple times. Hes then given an officiating position in one of our games and immediately removed. Now in your mind, unless there is explicit evidence of some nature showing he was biased against Liverpool in that derby, your mind cant comprehend the idea. Its like you need a recorded phone call or leaked email. And if you dont have that....its flat earther nonsense.
Youve also leapt all over the touches in opposition penalty area like a rabid dog. I couldnt give a toss about Leicester or Brighton (although theres an interesting conversation to be had around that and British managers and players winning penalties over foreigners). No, the comparison was Liverpool and Manchester United. And it once again comes down to you creating this very specific scenario in your mind. Weve got a plethora of information to back up what our eyes see. Mo Salah not getting anywhere near as many fouls as he should is a case in point. The whole point all season is LIVERPOOL have been refereed to a different standard this season. United is an offshoot of that, but something we know has gone on for decades. And its that point that youve continually mocked other people for, making comments about conspiraceh and tin foil hats. Youve dreamed up this idea that anyone suggesting it is dreaming of a grand, crazy plan to destroy Liverpool and thats obviously not the case.
What is the case is people thinking if wed been refereed to the same standard as everyone else this season, wed be on our holidays already with top 4 wrapped up nicely. And thats what gets a lot of peoples back up with people like you. Weve had a shit season where weve quite clearly been on the receiving end of awful/biased refereeing and when anyone has even vented about it, youve been right there like the only me Harry Enfield chap going I dont think you want to be doing that.