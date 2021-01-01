« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 16 17 18 19 20 [21]   Go Down

Author Topic: PL: Man U 2 vs 4 Liverpool 10 Fern 34 Jota 45+3 48 Si Senor 68 Rash 90 Mo  (Read 23098 times)

Online Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,120
Re: PL: Man U 2 vs 4 Liverpool 10 Fern 34 Jota 45+3 48 Si Senor 68 Rash 90 Mo
« Reply #800 on: Today at 10:05:30 am »
Quote from: Red_Rich on Yesterday at 11:45:52 pm

Great isn't it.

I can remember us smashing 4 past them on 3 occasions now...  1990, 2009 and yesterday (two at OT as well!)

I can only think of one time they've scored 4 against us (mid-noughties?)

Didn't we beat them 4-1 home and away in 08-09? Both games they scored first? :)

We would have beaten them 4 nil at Anfield last season too, if the ref hadn't shat himself. Seems to happen a lot with this lot.
Logged
Jürgen Klopp does not adapt to English Football.  English Football adapts to Jurgan Klopp.

I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do, I sit.

PROJECT WAKE UP UK

Popcorn's Art

Online Jm55

  • Would legit drive you round the bend but his car legit won't start. More bounze... to the ounze.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,442
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Man U 2 vs 4 Liverpool 10 Fern 34 Jota 45+3 48 Si Senor 68 Rash 90 Mo
« Reply #801 on: Today at 10:07:28 am »
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 10:05:30 am
Didn't we beat them 4-1 home and away in 08-09? Both games they scored first? :)

We would have beaten them 4 nil at Anfield last season too, if the ref hadn't shat himself. Seems to happen a lot with this lot.

Was 2-1 at anfield.

Albert Riera and Ryan Babel.
Logged

Online DelTrotter

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,203
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Man U 2 vs 4 Liverpool 10 Fern 34 Jota 45+3 48 Si Senor 68 Rash 90 Mo
« Reply #802 on: Today at 10:08:55 am »
Quote from: PaddyPaned on Today at 10:04:16 am
A considerable portion of every pre-match thread focuses on the officials, not just talking about their inadequacies (and the debate about the standard of officiating is a perfectly valid one) but often portraying them as peculiarly anti-Liverpool.

And many times those concerns like we saw v the Mancs were absolutely spot on. If it stops happening people will stop talking about it, if we keep getting assaulted in the area and get nothing or Mane gets rugby tackled by a guy on a yellow and no foul is even given then yeah people are gonna continue to talk and rightly so.

Also, is it genuinely impossible a referee from the Manchester area might not like Liverpool?
Logged

Offline PaddyPaned

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 123
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Man U 2 vs 4 Liverpool 10 Fern 34 Jota 45+3 48 Si Senor 68 Rash 90 Mo
« Reply #803 on: Today at 10:12:59 am »
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 10:08:55 am
And many times those concerns like we saw v the Mancs were absolutely spot on. If it stops happening people will stop talking about it, if we keep getting assaulted in the area and get nothing or Mane gets rugby tackled by a guy on a yellow and no foul is even given then yeah people are gonna continue to talk and rightly so.

Also, is it genuinely impossible a referee from the Manchester area might not like Liverpool?

Yes, rightly so. My issue is that I see this as just bad officiating rather than an anti-Liverpool agenda, and the choice of Manchester referees is an oddity but probably owes more to a lack of qualified referees considered experienced enough to take on such a big game. The constant moaning about allegedly corrupt officials is frustrating and unbecoming.
Logged

Offline Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,800
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: PL: Man U 2 vs 4 Liverpool 10 Fern 34 Jota 45+3 48 Si Senor 68 Rash 90 Mo
« Reply #804 on: Today at 10:31:44 am »
Quote from: PaddyPaned on Today at 10:04:16 am
I dont think Im inventing a conspiracy theory when so many threads on here fixate on the minutiae of every single refereeing decision and imply - implicitly and often explicitly - that the powers that be will do all they can to stop Liverpool being successful. A considerable portion of every pre-match thread focuses on the officials, not just talking about their inadequacies (and the debate about the standard of officiating is a perfectly valid one) but often portraying them as peculiarly anti-Liverpool. Many people stated that the Old Trafford protests were exclusively a plan to fuck Liverpool over. The kernel of a conspiracy theory is certainly there - it doesnt need to be invented. And if it wasnt there, why would you demand that I refute it? Ultimately, it is natural that fans feel aggrieved when everything seems to go wrong for their team and usually so right for others. We are all susceptible of that - it is a natural instinct when Pickford cripples VVD without sanction, or when VAR seems to mess up repeatedly, or when Man Utd get another penalty. But if you want a refutation - if there really is some kind of anti-Liverpool agenda, it has been poorly-run given our recent successes! I try to avoid writing really lengthy posts, so there must be quite a lot of psychological insights here. ;)
I'm not demanding you refute it, I'm saying that people who use the 'conspiracy theory' tag never really care about the actual purported theory, or in trying to refute it, they simply bring it up so they can denounce it and thus make themselves look superior. It's essantially a way of saying "I'm better than you because I don't believe the referees ae biased".

I mean it could be just be imagination, or bad refereeing, or it could be that an individual may really have an anti-Liverpool agenda or bias, because such biases are possible among human beings. But you're not really interested in finding out are you? Just in disassociating yourself from the idea because you're embarrassed, or because others might take the piss. As you later say:

Quote from: PaddyPaned on Today at 10:12:59 am
The constant moaning about allegedly corrupt officials is frustrating and unbecoming.

So let's be clear here, the main reason why accusations of conspiracy theories are made is basically one big 'Er, I'm not with them' call.

I mean, who doesn't understand that fans will always call referee's shite and biased and will always feel that everyone is against them? It's normal in any situation where you identify so closely with some thing or some cause and feel defensive on it's behalf. There really is no need to, or point in, denouncing it over and over again. That is just as dull and boring as the claims themselves; worse, in fact, as at least the bent refs claims are against refs, the natural bete noir of football fans, as opposed to against ones fellow fans on a fan forum where fans are probably going act like, you know, fans.
Logged
Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something

"So that is where you'll find me; in the dust and the desolation, the gaps and the ghost towns. The eerie empty places and lost turns of the world"

Online BIG DICK NICK

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 86,052
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: PL: Man U 2 vs 4 Liverpool 10 Fern 34 Jota 45+3 48 Si Senor 68 Rash 90 Mo
« Reply #805 on: Today at 10:32:32 am »
Quote from: Jm55 on Today at 10:07:28 am
Was 2-1 at anfield.

Albert Riera and Ryan Babel.

It was an own goal (Wes Brown I think). Riera made his debut that day though.

I was at that 4-0 in 90/91. An unusual early Sunday kick off time and we ripped them to shreds.
Logged

Online Jm55

  • Would legit drive you round the bend but his car legit won't start. More bounze... to the ounze.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,442
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Man U 2 vs 4 Liverpool 10 Fern 34 Jota 45+3 48 Si Senor 68 Rash 90 Mo
« Reply #806 on: Today at 10:39:58 am »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 10:32:32 am
It was an own goal (Wes Brown I think). Riera made his debut that day though.

I was at that 4-0 in 90/91. An unusual early Sunday kick off time and we ripped them to shreds.

You may well be right, I remember thinking Riera scored it as I was in the Kop and it went in at the road end.
Logged

Online fucking appalled

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,561
  • Leicester season ticket holder
Re: PL: Man U 2 vs 4 Liverpool 10 Fern 34 Jota 45+3 48 Si Senor 68 Rash 90 Mo
« Reply #807 on: Today at 10:45:27 am »
Quote from: Jm55 on Today at 09:51:40 am
Ive mocked people who come out with wild theories with no evidence to back them up in exactly the same way that Id mock someone who tries to tell me that the earth is flat, or, more particularly, Manchester City fans a year ago who were coming out with very similar stuff - except that season there was apparently a campaign to win us the title. Ive engaged in lots of reasoned posts with people who have highlighted issues that theyre not happy with in terms of refereeing, I think youre deliberately ignoring that because its highly likely youve seen at least some of them.

As I say, with this sort of thing (and Im taking generally rather than specifically about refereeing) its quite easy to make a reasonably compelling case to back your point up if you ignore the contextual facts surrounding it. You can make an argument for Uniteds number of penalties vs touches in the box whilst ignoring Leicester and Brighton having a more favourable ratio in that regard, you can make a point about the referees changing due to a rearranged fixture whilst ignoring the fact that Oliver couldnt have reffed it anyway, you can talk about the numerous ridiculous decisions that have gone against us this season whilst not noting the (albeit fewer) ones which have gone our way and ignoring the fact that an ESPN journalist has enough material to do a weekly VAR thread explaining nonsensical decisions such is the level of frustration with this ridiculous form of refereeing.If were being refereed differently why does Wilsons goal get disallowed in the Newcastle game when its the easiest thing in the world to give it?! Why does Taylor give the penalty in the first place as he has no idea whether VAR will intervene?

Theres tonnes of holes in it and thats where my issue lies, I almost never see someone make a compelling case with a balanced argument acknowledging the points which go against that argument, its almost always cherry picking the bits which back it up.

No see again, thats not true Jm55. Theres many posts of yours mocking anyone questioning referees.

Youve created this world in your head where people have this very specific idea of what goes on with referees. It seems to involve money changing hands, secret conversations between specific people and specific plans put in place to reach a specific outcome. And anything that doesnt match what youve created in your own mind you seem to think is evidence that some referees arent dodgy, and theyre all just rubbish. I imagine you think people have got this image of Taylor, Friend, Atkinson and Coote sat round a table laughing planning exactly what theyre going to do when the ref us next.

Taylor giving the penalty initially seems to be your go-to evidence that hes just shit and wasnt favoring United. For a start, he had a terrific view of it. Watch it back, I suspect even in real time he knew Bailly got a touch. He also knows full well he has VAR to review every decision he makes. Which then gives him the opportunity to overturn his decision, which he does. Its genuinely baffling that a stonewall penalty being given and then ridiculously over turned by a referee is evidence in your mind that he ISNT favoring a certain team. Youve got the rest of his performance as further evidence, but again youll create these scenarios in your own mind. He didnt book McTominay again cos he bottled it. Nothing to do with bias, just bottled it. Just rubbish.

You do the same for Wilsons goal. It was disallowed because it touched his hand. That wasnt a favorable decision to us which proves we get some go for us, see. It was disallowed because you cant touch the ball with your hand to score a goal. Youve got this odd idea in your mind that referees need to be as blatant as possible, although I suspect thats just what you need. Like an episode of Americas Dumbest Criminals. If Anthony Taylor was really biased against Liverpool, hed have scored a goal himself. You need everything to be black and white. If Sam Allardyce runs on the pitch on Sunday, picks the ball up and lobs it in our goal and it gets disallowed that isnt evidence that referees arent showing a bias against us.

Youve also got this odd idea of needing specific evidence, and you really dont help yourself by comparing it to flat earthers. Its like you make these claims to try and close down any discussion about it. Im not sure if its cos youre worried about people taking the piss or something else (I think someone mentioned a while ago you did have a large number of posts defending United for example but thats not really evidence in isolation). David Coote is a nice example. Around a year ago he misses a blatant penalty against Burnley, stops our 100% home record and gets sworn at by our players and questioned by the manager walking off the pitch. Months later hes VAR as he completely ignores a red card on VVD and then creates an offside all by himself. Both with no explanation, or even worse explanations which change multiple times. Hes then given an officiating position in one of our games and immediately removed. Now in your mind, unless there is explicit evidence of some nature showing he was biased against Liverpool in that derby, your mind cant comprehend the idea. Its like you need a recorded phone call or leaked email. And if you dont have that....its flat earther nonsense.

Youve also leapt all over the touches in opposition penalty area like a rabid dog. I couldnt give a toss about Leicester or Brighton (although theres an interesting conversation to be had around that and British managers and players winning penalties over foreigners). No, the comparison was Liverpool and Manchester United. And it once again comes down to you creating this very specific scenario in your mind. Weve got a plethora of information to back up what our eyes see. Mo Salah not getting anywhere near as many fouls as he should is a case in point. The whole point all season is LIVERPOOL have been refereed to a different standard this season. United is an offshoot of that, but something we know has gone on for decades. And its that point that youve continually mocked other people for, making comments about conspiraceh and tin foil hats. Youve dreamed up this idea that anyone suggesting it is dreaming of a grand, crazy plan to destroy Liverpool and thats obviously not the case.

What is the case is people thinking if wed been refereed to the same standard as everyone else this season, wed be on our holidays already with top 4 wrapped up nicely. And thats what gets a lot of peoples back up with people like you. Weve had a shit season where weve quite clearly been on the receiving end of awful/biased refereeing and when anyone has even vented about it, youve been right there like the only me Harry Enfield chap going I dont think you want to be doing that.

Logged
(On Naby Keita)

Quote from: Fordy on April  7, 2021, 08:56:33 am
He's had about 2 good games for us since he has been here.

Online Al 666

  • "I haven't got a clue." 23/03/2020......Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,277
  • JFT 96
Re: PL: Man U 2 vs 4 Liverpool 10 Fern 34 Jota 45+3 48 Si Senor 68 Rash 90 Mo
« Reply #808 on: Today at 10:50:40 am »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 10:32:32 am
It was an own goal (Wes Brown I think). Riera made his debut that day though.

I was at that 4-0 in 90/91. An unusual early Sunday kick off time and we ripped them to shreds.

Beardsley hat trick, as you say we absolutely wiped the floor with them. The mad thing was they had a bit of a hold over us and I didn't start to enjoy it until the 4th had gone in. I was still scarred by 88 when we were 3-1 up against 10 men and drew 3-3.
Logged
One thing does need to be said: in the post-Benitez era, there was media-led clamour (but also some politicking going on at the club) to make the club more English; the idea being that the club had lost the very essence of what it means to be Liverpool. Guillem Ballague 18/11/10

Online DHKopper

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Kopite
  • ******
  • Posts: 808
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Man U 2 vs 4 Liverpool 10 Fern 34 Jota 45+3 48 Si Senor 68 Rash 90 Mo
« Reply #809 on: Today at 10:58:58 am »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 10:50:40 am
Beardsley hat trick, as you say we absolutely wiped the floor with them. The mad thing was they had a bit of a hold over us and I didn't start to enjoy it until the 4th had gone in. I was still scarred by 88 when we were 3-1 up against 10 men and drew 3-3.

I was the same.  Was sure we're gonna fuck it up again  :D
Logged

Offline redmark

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,320
Re: PL: Man U 2 vs 4 Liverpool 10 Fern 34 Jota 45+3 48 Si Senor 68 Rash 90 Mo
« Reply #810 on: Today at 11:00:49 am »
Quote from: Penfold78 on Today at 08:04:55 am
:D

Thanks.  Sounds a bit like RB Leipzig where their tactics played straight into our hands. Great on the one hand hand but perhaps over inflates our performance? What made Thiago and Gini so effective? Good performances or poor opposition?
It was the sort of game which has always suited Wijnaldum - where an opposition midfield is trying to impose itself, not sitting back in shape simply protecting their defence; almost as though he relishes being the 'spoiler' against midfielders who think they're better than him. As for Thiago, he's been slowly getting better fitting into the side and also seemed to relish the 'big game' atmosphere. His pressing and reaction to win loose/second balls was outstanding. Along with a front three sharp in their pressing, after the first 20 minutes or so we more or less removed their ability to hold onto the ball and build between centre backs and midfield.

Once we'd established that dominance of midfield and possession, the game became an exhibition for Trent's passing range, crossing ability and taking the piss out of Pogba.
« Last Edit: Today at 11:14:54 am by redmark »
Logged
Stop whining : https://spiritofshankly.com/ : https://thefsa.org.uk/join/ : https://reclaimourgame.com/
The focus now should not be on who the owners are, but limits on what owners can do without formal supporter agreement. At all clubs.

Online Al 666

  • "I haven't got a clue." 23/03/2020......Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,277
  • JFT 96
Re: PL: Man U 2 vs 4 Liverpool 10 Fern 34 Jota 45+3 48 Si Senor 68 Rash 90 Mo
« Reply #811 on: Today at 11:07:40 am »
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 10:45:27 am
No see again, thats not true Jm55. Theres many posts of yours mocking anyone questioning referees.

Youve created this world in your head where people have this very specific idea of what goes on with referees. It seems to involve money changing hands, secret conversations between specific people and specific plans put in place to reach a specific outcome. And anything that doesnt match what youve created in your own mind you seem to think is evidence that some referees arent dodgy, and theyre all just rubbish. I imagine you think people have got this image of Taylor, Friend, Atkinson and Coote sat round a table laughing planning exactly what theyre going to do when the ref us next.

Taylor giving the penalty initially seems to be your go-to evidence that hes just shit and wasnt favoring United. For a start, he had a terrific view of it. Watch it back, I suspect even in real time he knew Bailly got a touch. He also knows full well he has VAR to review every decision he makes. Which then gives him the opportunity to overturn his decision, which he does. Its genuinely baffling that a stonewall penalty being given and then ridiculously over turned by a referee is evidence in your mind that he ISNT favoring a certain team. Youve got the rest of his performance as further evidence, but again youll create these scenarios in your own mind. He didnt book McTominay again cos he bottled it. Nothing to do with bias, just bottled it. Just rubbish.

You do the same for Wilsons goal. It was disallowed because it touched his hand. That wasnt a favorable decision to us which proves we get some go for us, see. It was disallowed because you cant touch the ball with your hand to score a goal. Youve got this odd idea in your mind that referees need to be as blatant as possible, although I suspect thats just what you need. Like an episode of Americas Dumbest Criminals. If Anthony Taylor was really biased against Liverpool, hed have scored a goal himself. You need everything to be black and white. If Sam Allardyce runs on the pitch on Sunday, picks the ball up and lobs it in our goal and it gets disallowed that isnt evidence that referees arent showing a bias against us.

Youve also got this odd idea of needing specific evidence, and you really dont help yourself by comparing it to flat earthers. Its like you make these claims to try and close down any discussion about it. Im not sure if its cos youre worried about people taking the piss or something else (I think someone mentioned a while ago you did have a large number of posts defending United for example but thats not really evidence in isolation). David Coote is a nice example. Around a year ago he misses a blatant penalty against Burnley, stops our 100% home record and gets sworn at by our players and questioned by the manager walking off the pitch. Months later hes VAR as he completely ignores a red card on VVD and then creates an offside all by himself. Both with no explanation, or even worse explanations which change multiple times. Hes then given an officiating position in one of our games and immediately removed. Now in your mind, unless there is explicit evidence of some nature showing he was biased against Liverpool in that derby, your mind cant comprehend the idea. Its like you need a recorded phone call or leaked email. And if you dont have that....its flat earther nonsense.

Youve also leapt all over the touches in opposition penalty area like a rabid dog. I couldnt give a toss about Leicester or Brighton (although theres an interesting conversation to be had around that and British managers and players winning penalties over foreigners). No, the comparison was Liverpool and Manchester United. And it once again comes down to you creating this very specific scenario in your mind. Weve got a plethora of information to back up what our eyes see. Mo Salah not getting anywhere near as many fouls as he should is a case in point. The whole point all season is LIVERPOOL have been refereed to a different standard this season. United is an offshoot of that, but something we know has gone on for decades. And its that point that youve continually mocked other people for, making comments about conspiraceh and tin foil hats. Youve dreamed up this idea that anyone suggesting it is dreaming of a grand, crazy plan to destroy Liverpool and thats obviously not the case.

What is the case is people thinking if wed been refereed to the same standard as everyone else this season, wed be on our holidays already with top 4 wrapped up nicely. And thats what gets a lot of peoples back up with people like you. Weve had a shit season where weve quite clearly been on the receiving end of awful/biased refereeing and when anyone has even vented about it, youve been right there like the only me Harry Enfield chap going I dont think you want to be doing that.



A few things firstly if Taylor had seen the Bailly touch but gave the penalty for the follow through then it is an automatic booking. If that was the case then the VAR would have reviewed the incident at full speed looking for the intensity of the challenge. Given they used slow motion then the likelihood is that they were looking for a factual decision which would be whether there was contact with the ball or not.

As for Coote creating an offside by himself come of it mate. That is exactly what they are supposed to do to check for tight offsides in the build up because the assistant referees are told to let tight decisions go.

Regarding Mo not getting enough penalties. I agree but is that bias or simply that most of the pens he should get are for holding and Referees simply do not give enough penalties for holding. You only have to look at set pieces for that

For me the teams that get loads of penalties are the teams that purposely set out to take advantage of how poor the referees are. If you want penalties then you run at people in the box, get the first touch and then look for contact. Scream at the contact and orchestrate a concerted appeal with as many of your players around the Ref as possible. United were clearly coached by Mourinho in all aspects of that.

We don't do that. We are too honest, so is that ref bias or us being honest and naive.
Logged
One thing does need to be said: in the post-Benitez era, there was media-led clamour (but also some politicking going on at the club) to make the club more English; the idea being that the club had lost the very essence of what it means to be Liverpool. Guillem Ballague 18/11/10

Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,988
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: PL: Man U 2 vs 4 Liverpool 10 Fern 34 Jota 45+3 48 Si Senor 68 Rash 90 Mo
« Reply #812 on: Today at 11:12:37 am »
Quote from: PaddyPaned on Today at 10:12:59 am
Yes, rightly so. My issue is that I see this as just bad officiating rather than an anti-Liverpool agenda, and the choice of Manchester referees is an oddity but probably owes more to a lack of qualified referees considered experienced enough to take on such a big game. The constant moaning about allegedly corrupt officials is frustrating and unbecoming.

You must know what the refs are like. After the fall out of the derby and the abuse Coote talk over it, his ref mates have doubled down on us.

We've seen many of them socialise together, we can't take as read that they're fair in their officiating.

In previous seasons i've not paid too much to attention to refs. If I saw Taylor or Atkinson was ref i'd roll my eyes and hope they don't screw us out of a win. This season it's like every game has been reffed by one of them.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online Bangin Them In

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,095
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Man U 2 vs 4 Liverpool 10 Fern 34 Jota 45+3 48 Si Senor 68 Rash 90 Mo
« Reply #813 on: Today at 11:26:20 am »
We took the refs out of the game and went for it, no doubts
Logged
A win for the Liverpool country

Online fucking appalled

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,561
  • Leicester season ticket holder
Re: PL: Man U 2 vs 4 Liverpool 10 Fern 34 Jota 45+3 48 Si Senor 68 Rash 90 Mo
« Reply #814 on: Today at 11:48:25 am »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 11:07:40 am
Regarding Mo not getting enough penalties. I agree but is that bias or simply that most of the pens he should get are for holding and Referees simply do not give enough penalties for holding. You only have to look at set pieces for that

15 of the 21 players to win more than one penalty this season are English, so theres that.
Logged
(On Naby Keita)

Quote from: Fordy on April  7, 2021, 08:56:33 am
He's had about 2 good games for us since he has been here.
Pages: 1 ... 16 17 18 19 20 [21]   Go Up
« previous next »
 