Great isn't it.

I can remember us smashing 4 past them on 3 occasions now...  1990, 2009 and yesterday (two at OT as well!)

I can only think of one time they've scored 4 against us (mid-noughties?)

Didn't we beat them 4-1 home and away in 08-09? Both games they scored first? :)

We would have beaten them 4 nil at Anfield last season too, if the ref hadn't shat himself. Seems to happen a lot with this lot.
Didn't we beat them 4-1 home and away in 08-09? Both games they scored first? :)

We would have beaten them 4 nil at Anfield last season too, if the ref hadn't shat himself. Seems to happen a lot with this lot.

Was 2-1 at anfield.

Albert Riera and Ryan Babel.
A considerable portion of every pre-match thread focuses on the officials, not just talking about their inadequacies (and the debate about the standard of officiating is a perfectly valid one) but often portraying them as peculiarly anti-Liverpool.

And many times those concerns like we saw v the Mancs were absolutely spot on. If it stops happening people will stop talking about it, if we keep getting assaulted in the area and get nothing or Mane gets rugby tackled by a guy on a yellow and no foul is even given then yeah people are gonna continue to talk and rightly so.

Also, is it genuinely impossible a referee from the Manchester area might not like Liverpool?
And many times those concerns like we saw v the Mancs were absolutely spot on. If it stops happening people will stop talking about it, if we keep getting assaulted in the area and get nothing or Mane gets rugby tackled by a guy on a yellow and no foul is even given then yeah people are gonna continue to talk and rightly so.

Also, is it genuinely impossible a referee from the Manchester area might not like Liverpool?

Yes, rightly so. My issue is that I see this as just bad officiating rather than an anti-Liverpool agenda, and the choice of Manchester referees is an oddity but probably owes more to a lack of qualified referees considered experienced enough to take on such a big game. The constant moaning about allegedly corrupt officials is frustrating and unbecoming.
