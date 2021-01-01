« previous next »
Author Topic: PL: Man U 2 vs 4 Liverpool 10 Fern 34 Jota 45+3 48 Si Senor 68 Rash 90 Mo

Red_Rich

Re: PL: Man U 2 vs 4 Liverpool 10 Fern 34 Jota 45+3 48 Si Senor 68 Rash 90 Mo
« Reply #760 on: Yesterday at 11:45:52 pm »
« Reply #760 on: Yesterday at 11:45:52 pm »
Quote from: Bobinhood on Yesterday at 11:28:21 pm
Smashed 4 past the fuckers, too.


Great isn't it.

I can remember us smashing 4 past them on 3 occasions now...  1990, 2009 and yesterday (two at OT as well!)

I can only think of one time they've scored 4 against us (mid-noughties?)

Quote from: markmywords on December 17, 2020, 10:29:41 am
United used to win titles on easy street, time for us to take over that real estate

12C

Re: PL: Man U 2 vs 4 Liverpool 10 Fern 34 Jota 45+3 48 Si Senor 68 Rash 90 Mo
« Reply #761 on: Yesterday at 11:53:48 pm »
« Reply #761 on: Yesterday at 11:53:48 pm »
Quote from: Billy Elliot on Yesterday at 11:41:14 pm
I was just thinking of something similar that happened to us in the early 90s. We were given a penalty in front of the Stretford End, and the referee put the ball on the spot. Michael Thomas got into position to take the penalty but when he started his run up, the ref stopped him. Suddenly United had a free kick in their only area.

Running battles outside back to Warwick Road where our lot were taking it out on everyone. But their fans knew how we felt.

A few years earlier down at the Annie Road, Barnes was hacked down, no penaly. But the ref knew he'd made a mistake that he wasn't going to get away with. So five minutes later we get a penalty after Barnes gets blown over by a gush of wind.

The point is, this type of thing has always happened when we've played them, sometimes it goes against us and sometimes against them. And VAR hasn't done anything to change that, it has made football very boring though.

Howard Webb giving a penalty when Gerrard exhaled on a Manc?
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

Billy Elliot

Re: PL: Man U 2 vs 4 Liverpool 10 Fern 34 Jota 45+3 48 Si Senor 68 Rash 90 Mo
« Reply #762 on: Yesterday at 11:55:28 pm »
« Reply #762 on: Yesterday at 11:55:28 pm »
Quote from: Red_Rich on Yesterday at 11:45:52 pm

Great isn't it.

I can remember us smashing 4 past them on 3 occasions now...  1990, 2009 and yesterday (two at OT as well!)

I can only think of one time they've scored 4 against us (mid-noughties?)

My Uncle often tells me about a time in the late 60s when they smashed four past us. Bobby Charlton smashed one in from 20 yards, a rare sight back then. By all accounts he was given a standing ovation by the whole ground. Fast forward ten years and were throwing golf ball with nails hammered through them at each other.
With me 3 star jumper half way up me back!

Black Bull Nova

Re: PL: Man U 2 vs 4 Liverpool 10 Fern 34 Jota 45+3 48 Si Senor 68 Rash 90 Mo
« Reply #763 on: Yesterday at 11:59:58 pm »
« Reply #763 on: Yesterday at 11:59:58 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 08:18:55 am
These were all given against us. Yet people still insist that we are tin hat wearing conspiracy theorists







Yup, none of those were penalties
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Re: PL: Man U 2 vs 4 Liverpool 10 Fern 34 Jota 45+3 48 Si Senor 68 Rash 90 Mo
« Reply #764 on: Today at 12:00:33 am »
« Reply #764 on: Today at 12:00:33 am »
Quote from: 12C on Yesterday at 11:53:48 pm
Howard Webb giving a penalty when Gerrard exhaled on a Manc?

Exactly, and if it happened now they'd probably still get the penalty after looking at VAR for ten minutes. But sometimes it goes against them. 1983 League Cup Final and Grobbelar takes out McQueen close to the half way line with a two footed tackle. A red card any day of the week, even back then, except when we're playing United cos shit happens and ref's get things wrong.

No conspiracy, just the way it's always been.
With me 3 star jumper half way up me back!

John C

Re: PL: Man U 2 vs 4 Liverpool 10 Fern 34 Jota 45+3 48 Si Senor 68 Rash 90 Mo
« Reply #765 on: Today at 12:08:46 am »
« Reply #765 on: Today at 12:08:46 am »
Quote from: Billy Elliot on Yesterday at 11:17:02 pm
So it was a foul because he followed through, except it's not really a foul because he took the ball first. So it's a foul that shouldn't really be a foul.

'as a poster' :) I'm not being snide Billy, but you're all over the place with that entire post mate.
fucking appalled

Re: PL: Man U 2 vs 4 Liverpool 10 Fern 34 Jota 45+3 48 Si Senor 68 Rash 90 Mo
« Reply #766 on: Today at 12:12:57 am »
« Reply #766 on: Today at 12:12:57 am »
Quote from: Jm55 on Yesterday at 11:31:29 pm
Ive made this point as infinitum but the fact that they allow their own biases to affect their performances IS EVIDENCE THAT THEY ARE SHIT AT THEIR JOBS.

There are several groups which think that there is a clear unified favouritism of Manchester United, many of those people (including numerous on this forum) have thrown around various explanations for this, last season it was to get them into Europe as pre-lockdown that was unlikely (for the CL at least), this season it was because they wanted a title race (which didnt really happen as it was done in terms of a competition by March) - thinking that groups of people have combined together to dishonestly influence something to achieve a certain (favourable for them) result is a conspiracy theory.

In terms of your point about referees being subject to bias etc etc, i totally agree and a quick search of my posts will show Ive being banging that drum for months. The good referees are less influenced by those points and they just do the job.

Quote from: Jm55 on December 24, 2020, 01:02:26 am
People with an enormous emotional investment in a football match and (in most cases) a complete hatred of Man United posting on a footy forum claiming that United are beneficiaries of favourable decisions isnt evidence of anything other than the tribalistic nature of football fans.

Ill leave it at that as we wont agree.

Quote from: Jm55 on December 26, 2020, 03:15:06 pm
Well if it is a conspiraceh its a pretty shit one considering theyve won nothing for 3 years and have been in and out of the top four in that time.

The lizard people or whoever it is thats paid for this conspiraceh should be asking for their money back as it clearly hasnt worked.

The bit in bold really is just laughable. An admittance that referees are biased and apparently that doesnt suggest dodgy referees but....just being shit at their jobs. Id love that as a defence in court. Maybe see if we can get some people who have committed fraud off because getting caught shows theyre shit at their job, and not that theyve committed fraud!

Another couple of posts there over the last six months or so where youve gone quite hard at people suggesting dodgy refereeing.

And you seem to have this constant idea of well they cant be biased towards United can they? and then trotting out some odd reasoning. They didnt mount a title challenge. Why did he give the penalty initially?. As if a referee who is biased towards a certain side needs to be more blatant for it to be true. Bit like that bloke who got caught cheating on who wants to be a millionaire. Just coughing. If he was really cheating surely his plant would have just shouted the right answers at him. If you somehow managed to become a referee and somehow managed to get a Liverpool game by saying youve always been a Southport fan, I cant imagine youd go big and send four opposition players off and award Liverpool seven penalties the first time you refereed us?

At this point, its hard to know what more you need. Short of some fake sting operation, youll always have the same answer. Theyre just rubbish. Move along, nothing to see here. No conspiraceh. No bias towards a specific team. Just shit at their jobs and inconsistent. Theres mounting evidence showing certain teams being refereed differently to others. Youve been given the stats for touches in the opposition area and how many penalties that has led to, but thats just irrelevant information. You need some how many touches have resulted in a player going down metric, which Im sure you know doesnt exist. And more to the point, you dont even need metrics! You dont need stats, of which there are plenty. You can literally just use your eyes at how Salah and Mane are treated by referees.

People have piled on Andy for years, but VAR has provided a system which gives the referees on hiding place anymore. As shit as it may be. And again there is too much evidence over the last couple of seasons to write this off as oh theyve just rubbish at their jobs
(On Naby Keita)

Quote from: Fordy on April  7, 2021, 08:56:33 am
He's had about 2 good games for us since he has been here.

Ghost Town

Re: PL: Man U 2 vs 4 Liverpool 10 Fern 34 Jota 45+3 48 Si Senor 68 Rash 90 Mo
« Reply #767 on: Today at 12:14:08 am »
« Reply #767 on: Today at 12:14:08 am »
Quote from: Jm55 on Yesterday at 11:31:29 pm
Ive made this point as infinitum but the fact that they allow their own biases to affect their performances IS EVIDENCE THAT THEY ARE SHIT AT THEIR JOBS.
And the fact that they let their biases affect them, often consistently, and the fact that the current refereeing set up and leadership allows this, without scrutiny and accountability, is really all anyone is claiming, because absent hand-written, signed confessions, that's all we can know. And it's a very big thing, which you seem to be trying to dial down. 'Oh it's only that they are shit at their jobs'. As if that weren't monumentally unacceptable.

You are probably never going to get the 'evidence' that you, and some others, seem to require. Maybe it's "just" shitness, maybe there is more to it for certain individuals. Who knows? The outcome is the same and that's the important bit, not whether you can absolve yourself that you didn't agree with a 'conspiracy theory'.

And one should not let oneself get too distracted by the way people express their anger and frustration. For example:

Quote
There are several groups which think that there is a clear unified favouritism of Manchester United, many of those people (including numerous on this forum) have thrown around various explanations for this, last season it was to get them into Europe as pre-lockdown that was unlikely (for the CL at least), this season it was because they wanted a title race (which didnt really happen as it was done in terms of a competition by March) - thinking that groups of people have combined together to dishonestly influence something to achieve a certain (favourable for them) result is a conspiracy theory.
All sorts of suggestions get thrown about as people try and understand why very bad refereeing is allowed to go on. No one is really making specific and detailed claims about an organised conspiracy, and therefore the 'conspiracy thoerist' putdown is unwarranted and is usually used to try and shut down the conversation because some people find it awkward, or they are afraid 'other fans' will take the piss and so on. 

And while we're on the subject it's not true that groups have to combine together to have pretty significant affects. There only needs to be a general notion in the air - for example if it was voiced early on by, say the broadcasters, in one of the interminable meetings, that they really hope there's a more equal title race this year and Liverpool don't run away with it again, then it wouldn't need anything more for, for example, an individual ref to think that he agreea and to do what he can to make this happen. No collusion needed, though of course people, even refs, talk to each other and we all influence each other. Quite noticeable affects can occur by accident, so to speak, (or maybe by seeding an idea if you take a propaganda-led view of the media - are we allowed to do that?). The world, in other words is complex. Looking the other way and insisting there's no-one behind the curtain rarely leads to truths. This applies as much to the trivialities as it does to the biggest and most urgent areas of life because, I repeat, people are people.

Quote
In terms of your point about referees being subject to bias etc etc, i totally agree and a quick search of my posts will show Ive being banging that drum for months. The good referees are less influenced by those points and they just do the job.
The point here, though, is that the refereeing structure currently in place does not even acknowledge this possibility or have protocols in place to ensure proper scrutiny, constant accountability, training and re-training and so on. Instead it's mostly a bunch of guys in a private organisation allowed to do what they want and covering each others' backs, while earning telephone number salaries, while a strangely complaisant media looks on. This would be unacceptable even if there were no noticeable consequences, and is well worth shouting about over and over again, even if yer mates do take the piss.
Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something

"So that is where you'll find me; in the dust and the desolation, the gaps and the ghost towns. The eerie empty places and lost turns of the world"

PaddyPaned

Re: PL: Man U 2 vs 4 Liverpool 10 Fern 34 Jota 45+3 48 Si Senor 68 Rash 90 Mo
« Reply #768 on: Today at 12:15:57 am »
« Reply #768 on: Today at 12:15:57 am »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Yesterday at 11:59:58 pm
Yup, none of those were penalties

And the earth is flat, the moon landings never happened, the Soviets, LBJ, the Mafia and the Masons killed JFK, Philip killed Diana, 9/11 was an inside job, Covid-19 is a George Soros coup. This conspiracy nonsense is driving me insane - we are where we are in the league because of poor performance. Stupidly back luck with injury, clearly, but this IS NOT A CONSPIRACY AGAINST US. It is really bad luck, nothing more, nothing less.
RedSince86

Re: PL: Man U 2 vs 4 Liverpool 10 Fern 34 Jota 45+3 48 Si Senor 68 Rash 90 Mo
« Reply #769 on: Today at 12:17:11 am »
« Reply #769 on: Today at 12:17:11 am »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 10:54:37 pm
Poor excuse. If Oliver was unavailable, they should have picked another non-Manchester referee. We trashed the bastards, but that still doesn't change the fact that we were denied 2 penalties ...
Manchester based Taylor and Tierney could have done the Arsenal Chelsea match and we got the officials from that game for Thursday.

It was Mike Riley's doing, he knew exactly what he wanted to happen, sadly for him we won the game.
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Re: PL: Man U 2 vs 4 Liverpool 10 Fern 34 Jota 45+3 48 Si Senor 68 Rash 90 Mo
« Reply #770 on: Today at 12:20:11 am »
« Reply #770 on: Today at 12:20:11 am »
Ive got a lovely sarcy comment about referees obviously not mixing outside of football ready, but cant find a photo of Atkinson, Friend, Coote and Marriner with some young Thai women that isnt from a rag so youll have to imagine that

Oh fuck and we havent even talked about Mike Riley, the holy grail of just shit at his job, not biased at all referees
(On Naby Keita)

Quote from: Fordy on April  7, 2021, 08:56:33 am
He's had about 2 good games for us since he has been here.

Re: PL: Man U 2 vs 4 Liverpool 10 Fern 34 Jota 45+3 48 Si Senor 68 Rash 90 Mo
« Reply #771 on: Today at 12:22:14 am »
« Reply #771 on: Today at 12:22:14 am »
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 12:20:11 am
Ive got a lovely sarcy comment about referees obviously not mixing outside of football ready, but cant find a photo of Atkinson, Friend, Coote and Marriner with some young Thai women that isnt from a rag so youll have to imagine that

Oh fuck and we havent even talked about Mike Riley, the holy grail of just shit at his job, not biased at all referees
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Ghost Town

Re: PL: Man U 2 vs 4 Liverpool 10 Fern 34 Jota 45+3 48 Si Senor 68 Rash 90 Mo
« Reply #772 on: Today at 12:24:54 am »
« Reply #772 on: Today at 12:24:54 am »
Quote from: PaddyPaned on Today at 12:15:57 am
And the earth is flat, the moon landings never happened, the Soviets, LBJ, the Mafia and the Masons killed JFK, Philip killed Diana, 9/11 was an inside job, Covid-19 is a George Soros coup. This conspiracy nonsense is driving me insane - we are where we are in the league because of poor performance. Stupidly back luck with injury, clearly, but this IS NOT A CONSPIRACY AGAINST US. It is really bad luck, nothing more, nothing less.
Lol, just think about what you are writing for a moment. You are literally inventing a 'conspiracy theory' in order to deny it (I won't say 'refute' it because there's rarely any attempt that that) and absolve yourself. In many ways this is far more interesting a psychological insight than the other
Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something

"So that is where you'll find me; in the dust and the desolation, the gaps and the ghost towns. The eerie empty places and lost turns of the world"

Billy Elliot

Re: PL: Man U 2 vs 4 Liverpool 10 Fern 34 Jota 45+3 48 Si Senor 68 Rash 90 Mo
« Reply #773 on: Today at 12:30:08 am »
« Reply #773 on: Today at 12:30:08 am »
Quote from: John C on Today at 12:08:46 am
'as a poster' :) I'm not being snide Billy, but you're all over the place with that entire post mate.

I'm all over the place trying to understand rules that used to be simple. And I'm also over the place cos I've had a bit of vodka.

But back in the day - if you took the ball first, it was never a foul. Simple.

But now it's a foul when you take the ball but follow through. Shit rule, it used to be a contact sport, but a rule never the less.

Except it's not the rule when we play United, because he clearly took the ball and followed through but no penalty.

Without VAR we'd have got the penalty because at full speed he seemed to take the leg before the ball, or maybe we wouldn't because ref's have always got it wrong when we've played them. So what difference does VAR make? Rhetorical question, of course.
With me 3 star jumper half way up me back!

Jm55

Re: PL: Man U 2 vs 4 Liverpool 10 Fern 34 Jota 45+3 48 Si Senor 68 Rash 90 Mo
« Reply #774 on: Today at 12:39:33 am »
« Reply #774 on: Today at 12:39:33 am »
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 12:12:57 am
The bit in bold really is just laughable. An admittance that referees are biased and apparently that doesnt suggest dodgy referees but....just being shit at their jobs. Id love that as a defence in court. Maybe see if we can get some people who have committed fraud off because getting caught shows theyre shit at their job, and not that theyve committed fraud!

Another couple of posts there over the last six months or so where youve gone quite hard at people suggesting dodgy refereeing.

And you seem to have this constant idea of well they cant be biased towards United can they? and then trotting out some odd reasoning. They didnt mount a title challenge. Why did he give the penalty initially?. As if a referee who is biased towards a certain side needs to be more blatant for it to be true. Bit like that bloke who got caught cheating on who wants to be a millionaire. Just coughing. If he was really cheating surely his plant would have just shouted the right answers at him. If you somehow managed to become a referee and somehow managed to get a Liverpool game by saying youve always been a Southport fan, I cant imagine youd go big and send four opposition players off and award Liverpool seven penalties the first time you refereed us?

At this point, its hard to know what more you need. Short of some fake sting operation, youll always have the same answer. Theyre just rubbish. Move along, nothing to see here. No conspiraceh. No bias towards a specific team. Just shit at their jobs and inconsistent. Theres mounting evidence showing certain teams being refereed differently to others. Youve been given the stats for touches in the opposition area and how many penalties that has led to, but thats just irrelevant information. You need some how many touches have resulted in a player going down metric, which Im sure you know doesnt exist. And more to the point, you dont even need metrics! You dont need stats, of which there are plenty. You can literally just use your eyes at how Salah and Mane are treated by referees.

People have piled on Andy for years, but VAR has provided a system which gives the referees on hiding place anymore. As shit as it may be. And again there is too much evidence over the last couple of seasons to write this off as oh theyve just rubbish at their jobs

The thing is I stand by those posts though?

I seem to remember you making a post (I think) after the Fulham away game, I may be wrong about that but the post was made nevertheless where you claimed that a conversation had happened where it wa s decided that there couldnt be another runaway title winner and that perhaps explained how wed been on the receiving end of numerous bad decisions. Thats what Im disputing, I just dont think that has happened.

I have said, numerous times, I am sure SOME refs either consciously or subconsciously favour man United.

I think you get me wrong in my attitude towards this, I was at old Trafford for that ridiculous Berbatov penalty I KNOW they get decisions. What frustrates at times is the constant agenda from some people that everything is part of some agenda to fuck us over, which it clearly isnt.

Your statistics for touches in the box prove very little. They certainly do little to combat the point I made that prior to Solskjaer a arrival they were getting roughly a quarter of their current penalties per season. Why have the reds suddenly started favouring them when Solkjaer got the job?

Our players rarely go down in the area, theirs go down like feathers, tjag is one very plausible explanation as to why it hey could have a large amount of penalties compared to us. Its only an offer of an answer, of course you dont have to accept it but it is nevetheless a valid point.
Black Bull Nova

Re: PL: Man U 2 vs 4 Liverpool 10 Fern 34 Jota 45+3 48 Si Senor 68 Rash 90 Mo
« Reply #775 on: Today at 01:02:43 am »
« Reply #775 on: Today at 01:02:43 am »
Quote from: PaddyPaned on Today at 12:15:57 am
And the earth is flat, the moon landings never happened, the Soviets, LBJ, the Mafia and the Masons killed JFK, Philip killed Diana, 9/11 was an inside job, Covid-19 is a George Soros coup. This conspiracy nonsense is driving me insane - we are where we are in the league because of poor performance. Stupidly back luck with injury, clearly, but this IS NOT A CONSPIRACY AGAINST US. It is really bad luck, nothing more, nothing less.

I am not a believer in conspiracy either, just commenting on my opinion of those incidents, in line with what I had already said about Bailly's tackle not being a penalty either. As someone who watched Rugby League, I have a higher threshold of what constitutes what in effect is a 75% chance of a goal based on what it probably a situation of around a 1% chance.

I think it's one of the things that helped ruined football and referees (who I don't rate) struggle with it as a consequence. I just think Liverpool, for many years, have tended on the more honest side and suffer as a consequence. Teams like United and others see penalties as a means to an end.
aarf, aarf, aarf.
