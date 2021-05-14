Yep. Don't understand why the conspiracy theorists ignore that. It's clear proof they are BS-ing.



It's not 'clear proof' at all. In fact this whole use of the phrase 'conspiracy theory' to put down anyone expressing concerns about refereeing is textbook cowardice; an unwillingness to admit there even might be an issue. It's something that affects all aspects of life from the relatively trivial (like football)) to the urgently important, and allows all manner of shiteness to go ahead because the perps know that many people will refuse to acknowledge there could be any shite going down, and muddy the waters and distract the conversation so that nothing ever even gets looked at, let alone resolved. It's a twats' charter, essentially, and it's rife in the modern world without a single 'conspiracy' needed.Let's be clear here: referees are complex human beings, not robots. For the most part they are there to referee and try and get decisions right. But as complex human beings they will have their own biases and likes and dislikes and the real issue is how much they, knowingly or unknowingly, let these affect their work, which in turn is an expression of how well trained they are and how much and how well they are taught to buy into the essential 'nobility' of the idea of referee impartiality and objectivity and what would amount to going against their own preferences to see things done right.That's why anyone who says 'the refs aren't bent they're just shit' are talking bollocks. As soon as you acknowledge that referees might be 'shit' and thus not trained and led and accounted properly then you have to accept that biases and emotion-based decisions will probably follow like night follows day. It's the easiest thing to happen once refs slip from the highest standards of professionalism, and this is simply by dint of their being human beings, not by dint of there being some machiavellian conspiracy dreamed up by chucking and moustachioed villians sitting in a sceret lair.Or look at it another way. Every English-born referee will once have been an English born child, and then teenager and then young adult obsessed with football. You don't become a referee by answering an ad at the JobCentre; you have to have a passionate interest in football to get into that game.And therefore they will have grown up with their likes and dislikes, loves and hates, heroes and villains, clubs they idolised and clubs they despised and all the rest of it. So the question is always whether they can allow themselves to forget those biases and officiate against their own preferences. It IS achievable if they are trained well enough and if the nobility of impartiality is ingrained into them and if they are scrutinised and held properly accountable on an ongoing basis.But if they are 'shit' then these essentials begin to look suspect, and then night can very easily follow day.So instead of just yelling 'blah blah blah conspiracy theories' because you don't want to have to deal with the awkward and onerous possibility that reffing in 21st-centiry Eghlish football with all its pressures and vested interests may not be as unimpeachable as it should be, try pausing for a moment and considering that one of the essentials of the game might not be fit for purpose, and all that that might entail, and have the balls to admit that this might need to be - indeed, always SHOULD be - scrutinised and kept on top of.For the good of the game.