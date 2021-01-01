« previous next »
Author Topic: PL: Man U 2 vs 4 Liverpool 10 Fern 34 Jota 45+3 48 Si Senor 68 Rash 90 Mo

Re: PL: Man U 2 vs 4 Liverpool 10 Fern 34 Jota 45+3 48 Si Senor 68 Rash 90 Mo
« Reply #680 on: Today at 02:54:02 pm »
Quote from: stockdam on Today at 10:48:04 am
Oh and well done to Keane for calling out Fernandes.

He is a complete and utter twat for the screams, dives and cheats. He has taken cheating to another level.

Last night he kicked a blade of grass and rolled about on the ground waving his arm as if his career was over. We, and the referee rightly ignored him and we went on to score.

You dont roll around and wave your arm like that unless you are very seriously injured. Within a minute he was back on his feet and running around. The solution is that the referee should insist that players who do this go off for 10 minutes to have an independent medical assessment, and in Fernandes case a quick boot in the gonads. Lets just call it cheating. You firstly try to bring attention to the foul then when the other team are counter-attacking you try to get the game stopped. Then you had Pogba trying to injure Jota for not kicking the ball out of play. Instead he should be annoyed at Fernandes for feigning injury.

Not a chance, wasn't it Pogba who was annoyed at Shaw for not diving a few weeks back? Did the diving hands motion thing at him after Shaw let the ball run out of play. Whole lot of them are fucking cheats, it's ingrained.
Re: PL: Man U 2 vs 4 Liverpool 10 Fern 34 Jota 45+3 48 Si Senor 68 Rash 90 Mo
« Reply #681 on: Today at 02:56:12 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 02:38:55 pm
That's the job of his family and his mates.

Doesn't matter. The way they are reffing the game these days, with his foot being up and hitting Nat in the shin, that's a foul (its shit but thats the way it is)

I don't think he actually catches Nat's shin though, Rob.

For me Bailly's studs go inside Nat's right leg and then they clash legs. At first glance it does look like Bailly catches him with his studs but I think it is just the angle.

Untitled" border="0
Re: PL: Man U 2 vs 4 Liverpool 10 Fern 34 Jota 45+3 48 Si Senor 68 Rash 90 Mo
« Reply #682 on: Today at 02:57:05 pm »
Quote from: kasperoff on Today at 02:42:05 pm
I can't see how anyone could have watched the officiating of our games this season and say it's not a thing.
It's not a thing.

I may be right or wrong, but life is much less stressful without paranoid conspiracy theories.

If it were a thing, Taylor wouldn't have awarded a penalty initially and he would have stopped play when Fernandes was feigning injury and we were on a dangerous counter. Taylor played advantage on a number of occasions - for and against us - when a fussier ref would have blown up. The one decision I think he clearly bottled was the McTominay one, which he could have actually given as a freekick without the second yellow, as he'd stumbled initially (but did then grab deliberately).
Re: PL: Man U 2 vs 4 Liverpool 10 Fern 34 Jota 45+3 48 Si Senor 68 Rash 90 Mo
« Reply #683 on: Today at 03:06:52 pm »
Quote from: redmark on Today at 02:57:05 pm
It's not a thing.

I may be right or wrong, but life is much less stressful without paranoid conspiracy theories.

If it were a thing, Taylor wouldn't have awarded a penalty initially and he would have stopped play when Fernandes was feigning injury and we were on a dangerous counter. Taylor played advantage on a number of occasions - for and against us - when a fussier ref would have blown up. The one decision I think he clearly bottled was the McTominay one, which he could have actually given as a freekick without the second yellow, as he'd stumbled initially (but did then grab deliberately).


Yeh I agree with that.

I don't think it is bias with the McTominay one it is just what Refs have always done. Players tend to get away with things right after the start of games and right after they have been booked it is bizarre.

It was a terrible decision but it's what tends to happen.
Re: PL: Man U 2 vs 4 Liverpool 10 Fern 34 Jota 45+3 48 Si Senor 68 Rash 90 Mo
« Reply #684 on: Today at 03:08:27 pm »
Quote from: redmark on Today at 02:57:05 pm
It's not a thing.

I may be right or wrong, but life is much less stressful without paranoid conspiracy theories.

If it were a thing, Taylor wouldn't have awarded a penalty initially and he would have stopped play when Fernandes was feigning injury and we were on a dangerous counter. Taylor played advantage on a number of occasions - for and against us - when a fussier ref would have blown up. The one decision I think he clearly bottled was the McTominay one, which he could have actually given as a freekick without the second yellow, as he'd stumbled initially (but did then grab deliberately).

That's honestly up to you, we can all choose to ignore what's in front of our faces or not.

Its as blatant as you could possibly be, without Anthony Taylor literally saying 'I am biased towards Manchester United' in an interview. There's enough information out there to make your own conclusions, and if you don't think Anthony Taylor favoured one team over the other last night then fair enough. Completely wrong, but fair enough.
Re: PL: Man U 2 vs 4 Liverpool 10 Fern 34 Jota 45+3 48 Si Senor 68 Rash 90 Mo
« Reply #685 on: Today at 03:12:26 pm »
Quote from: redmark on Today at 02:57:05 pm
It's not a thing.

I may be right or wrong, but life is much less stressful without paranoid conspiracy theories.

If it were a thing, Taylor wouldn't have awarded a penalty initially and he would have stopped play when Fernandes was feigning injury and we were on a dangerous counter. Taylor played advantage on a number of occasions - for and against us - when a fussier ref would have blown up. The one decision I think he clearly bottled was the McTominay one, which he could have actually given as a freekick without the second yellow, as he'd stumbled initially (but did then grab deliberately).

Yep. Don't understand why the conspiracy theorists ignore that. It's clear proof they are BS-ing.
Re: PL: Man U 2 vs 4 Liverpool 10 Fern 34 Jota 45+3 48 Si Senor 68 Rash 90 Mo
« Reply #686 on: Today at 03:13:31 pm »
It's mad though. My dad is close to 70, doesn't support Liverpool, clear pen, couldn't believe it got overturned. Keane and Souness, two players who know a little bit about bad tackles, thought it was a pen. Just madness. Thank god we didn't let it cost us.
Re: PL: Man U 2 vs 4 Liverpool 10 Fern 34 Jota 45+3 48 Si Senor 68 Rash 90 Mo
« Reply #687 on: Today at 03:15:28 pm »
Quote from: redmark on Today at 02:57:05 pm
It's not a thing.

I may be right or wrong, but life is much less stressful without paranoid conspiracy theories.

If it were a thing, Taylor wouldn't have awarded a penalty initially and he would have stopped play when Fernandes was feigning injury and we were on a dangerous counter. Taylor played advantage on a number of occasions - for and against us - when a fussier ref would have blown up. The one decision I think he clearly bottled was the McTominay one, which he could have actually given as a freekick without the second yellow, as he'd stumbled initially (but did then grab deliberately).

By the very choice of the referee it is. Explain one thing, how can a referee from Greater Manchester get to ref this game on a regular basis yet Mike Dean not? One comes from Greater Manchester the other from Merseyside! There is no difference yet only refs from Greater Manchester are allowed to officiate this game, why?
Re: PL: Man U 2 vs 4 Liverpool 10 Fern 34 Jota 45+3 48 Si Senor 68 Rash 90 Mo
« Reply #688 on: Today at 03:16:09 pm »
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 03:08:27 pm
That's honestly up to you, we can all choose to ignore what's in front of our faces or not.

Its as blatant as you could possibly be, without Anthony Taylor literally saying 'I am biased towards Manchester United' in an interview. There's enough information out there to make your own conclusions, and if you don't think Anthony Taylor favoured one team over the other last night then fair enough. Completely wrong, but fair enough.
Why did he give the penalty originally, to put himself under that scrutiny? Why not blow up for Fernandes to receive attention and stop the counter that led to the freekick from which we scored the second?

Fans of all clubs think refs are biased against them. Any number of contentious examples from our season doesn't prove anything, without the same level of attention being given to every decision for and against 19 other teams in the PL.
Re: PL: Man U 2 vs 4 Liverpool 10 Fern 34 Jota 45+3 48 Si Senor 68 Rash 90 Mo
« Reply #689 on: Today at 03:17:27 pm »
I can't believe that anyone can look at that and not see it as clear evidence of horrific bias.

Taylor couldn't give absolutely everything to Utd, he needs to make his performance look semi-plausibly impartial. He couldn't quite manage even a minute fraction of implausibility as it went, but clearly has done enough to pull the wool over some people's eyes.

If he just went out there and gave everything to Utd and ignored everything from us, people would be legitimately up in arms and he'd never ref again. The best way to be able to apply the bias across as many games as possible is to not get caught being provably biased.
Re: PL: Man U 2 vs 4 Liverpool 10 Fern 34 Jota 45+3 48 Si Senor 68 Rash 90 Mo
« Reply #690 on: Today at 03:17:31 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 03:06:52 pm
Yeh I agree with that.

I don't think it is bias with the McTominay one it is just what Refs have always done. Players tend to get away with things right after the start of games and right after they have been booked it is bizarre.

It was a terrible decision but it's what tends to happen.

So Al, had that been a Liverpool player do you think the same thing would have occurred? I very much doubt that.
Re: PL: Man U 2 vs 4 Liverpool 10 Fern 34 Jota 45+3 48 Si Senor 68 Rash 90 Mo
« Reply #691 on: Today at 03:18:14 pm »
One of those decisions where one can see why it went either way. Personally thought it should have been given, since boot is a bit high, but can see why the ref thought otherwise.
Re: PL: Man U 2 vs 4 Liverpool 10 Fern 34 Jota 45+3 48 Si Senor 68 Rash 90 Mo
« Reply #692 on: Today at 03:19:59 pm »
Quote from: redmark on Today at 12:23:01 pm
No, to the bolded bit. It's a team game. Conceded goals are very rarely all on any one player.

But I've been sucked into the 2nd dullest argument in football (the first is refereeing decisions). :)

Re: PL: Man U 2 vs 4 Liverpool 10 Fern 34 Jota 45+3 48 Si Senor 68 Rash 90 Mo
« Reply #693 on: Today at 03:23:46 pm »
Our pre season test event game is off now too.  :wave

Quote
Liverpool and Manchester United are set to walk away from plans for a pre-season friendly because of the protests that marred their recent meeting.

Talks between the two rivals were at an advanced stage for a game at Old Trafford on July 29, which was seen as a test event for the mass return of fans to stadiums next season. Now though, the idea has stalled completely. [@MaddockMirror]
Re: PL: Man U 2 vs 4 Liverpool 10 Fern 34 Jota 45+3 48 Si Senor 68 Rash 90 Mo
« Reply #694 on: Today at 03:25:20 pm »
Quote from: redmark on Today at 03:16:09 pm
Why did he give the penalty originally, to put himself under that scrutiny? Why not blow up for Fernandes to receive attention and stop the counter that led to the freekick from which we scored the second?

Fans of all clubs think refs are biased against them. Any number of contentious examples from our season doesn't prove anything, without the same level of attention being given to every decision for and against 19 other teams in the PL.

You obviously 'dont want to get sucked into the 2nd dullest argument in football' so we can leave it there. But if you think the whole refereeing debacle, changing refs and who they changed to leading to that disgrace last night is normal....then I dunno, I think you're naïve at best.
Re: PL: Man U 2 vs 4 Liverpool 10 Fern 34 Jota 45+3 48 Si Senor 68 Rash 90 Mo
« Reply #695 on: Today at 03:25:26 pm »
Quote from: redmark on Today at 02:57:05 pm
It's not a thing.

I may be right or wrong, but life is much less stressful without paranoid conspiracy theories.

If it were a thing, Taylor wouldn't have awarded a penalty initially and he would have stopped play when Fernandes was feigning injury and we were on a dangerous counter. Taylor played advantage on a number of occasions - for and against us - when a fussier ref would have blown up. The one decision I think he clearly bottled was the McTominay one, which he could have actually given as a freekick without the second yellow, as he'd stumbled initially (but did then grab deliberately).

I was amazed he did give it, but we were 1-0 down at the time and he'd have used that as an excuse to level it up later on and give them a lot of other decisions. He was made up VAR gave him the chance to overturn. Biased refs are a bit more cunning than just not giving us any decision, it doesn't work like that.

It's not up to the ref to blow up either unless it's a head injury or something, you get on with the game because players just cheat all the time now, especially Fernandes.

Nobody can say it's fair that we've had 9 pens given against us in the PL and only had 6.

    • Davidlloydtools
Re: PL: Man U 2 vs 4 Liverpool 10 Fern 34 Jota 45+3 48 Si Senor 68 Rash 90 Mo
« Reply #696 on: Today at 03:25:26 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 02:56:12 pm
I don't think he actually catches Nat's shin though, Rob.

For me Bailly's studs go inside Nat's right leg and then they clash legs. At first glance it does look like Bailly catches him with his studs but I think it is just the angle.

Untitled" border="0

He definitely comes off his shin then past his leg, you can see it on the replay
Re: PL: Man U 2 vs 4 Liverpool 10 Fern 34 Jota 45+3 48 Si Senor 68 Rash 90 Mo
« Reply #697 on: Today at 03:29:02 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 03:15:28 pm
By the very choice of the referee it is. Explain one thing, how can a referee from Greater Manchester get to ref this game on a regular basis yet Mike Dean not? One comes from Greater Manchester the other from Merseyside! There is no difference yet only refs from Greater Manchester are allowed to officiate this game, why?

1) Because in this country it's one rule for us and another for the Mancs

2) Half the refs are from Manchester, if they don't get their games then it's difficult to distribute the others around that schedule
Re: PL: Man U 2 vs 4 Liverpool 10 Fern 34 Jota 45+3 48 Si Senor 68 Rash 90 Mo
« Reply #698 on: Today at 03:32:01 pm »
I don't think contact is essential in order for a penalty to be awarded.
Re: PL: Man U 2 vs 4 Liverpool 10 Fern 34 Jota 45+3 48 Si Senor 68 Rash 90 Mo
« Reply #699 on: Today at 03:34:12 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 03:29:02 pm
1) Because in this country it's one rule for us and another for the Mancs

2) Half the refs are from Manchester, if they don't get their games then it's difficult to distribute the others around that schedule

It still shouldn't stop Dean from getting to ref it though.
Re: PL: Man U 2 vs 4 Liverpool 10 Fern 34 Jota 45+3 48 Si Senor 68 Rash 90 Mo
« Reply #700 on: Today at 03:35:43 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 03:34:12 pm
It still shouldn't stop Dean from getting to ref it though.

At least there's actual evidence that Dean supports Tranmere rather than pretending to support Marine or something.
Re: PL: Man U 2 vs 4 Liverpool 10 Fern 34 Jota 45+3 48 Si Senor 68 Rash 90 Mo
« Reply #701 on: Today at 03:37:01 pm »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Today at 03:35:43 pm
At least there's actual evidence that Dean supports Tranmere rather than pretending to support Marine or something.

I know no ref is brilliant, but I would say he is mostly better than who we get usually as well.
Re: PL: Man U 2 vs 4 Liverpool 10 Fern 34 Jota 45+3 48 Si Senor 68 Rash 90 Mo
« Reply #702 on: Today at 03:38:26 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 03:37:01 pm
I know no ref is brilliant, but I would say he is mostly better than who we get usually as well.

Who, Dean? :D

He's fucking atrocious. Some of the others could probably be half decent if they actually tried. Him, Mason and Moss should be stood down completely.
Re: PL: Man U 2 vs 4 Liverpool 10 Fern 34 Jota 45+3 48 Si Senor 68 Rash 90 Mo
« Reply #703 on: Today at 03:40:05 pm »
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 03:38:26 pm
Who, Dean? :D

He's fucking atrocious. Some of the others could probably be half decent if they actually tried. Him, Mason and Moss should be stood down completely.

I'm not saying any of them are fantastic, but you never know he may actually give a penalty against United from time to time.  :D
Re: PL: Man U 2 vs 4 Liverpool 10 Fern 34 Jota 45+3 48 Si Senor 68 Rash 90 Mo
« Reply #704 on: Today at 03:40:51 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 03:25:26 pm
It's not up to the ref to blow up either unless it's a head injury or something, you get on with the game because players just cheat all the time now, especially Fernandes.

Nobody can say it's fair that we've had 9 pens given against us in the PL and only had 6.
On the first point I agree, but refs still do it at times if they think the screaming player is actually seriously hurt.

Being awarded penalties is a function of attacking and getting touches in the opposition area - we've regressed on that this season, for many reasons; while makeshift defences have been less secure than in recent years and we've been playing inexperienced or occasional defenders. Some of those not given for us, I was shouting for a penalty at the time (and disagreed with some of those conceded), but I don't feel the need to worry about them months later, because I don't believe conscious bias against us as a team exists, i.e. outright corruption in the governance of the sport - for some oddly undefined reason to denigrate one of the two biggest clubs and fanbases in the country, which to a significant extent bankrolls the whole PL concept. Referees do make mistakes, some are fussier than others, some are conned easier than others. We have a couple of players who have been known to go down too easily, who are now often not getting decisions they should. Not of that 'proves' bias.


Re: PL: Man U 2 vs 4 Liverpool 10 Fern 34 Jota 45+3 48 Si Senor 68 Rash 90 Mo
« Reply #705 on: Today at 03:45:38 pm »
Uploaded this to enjoy..

https://streamable.com/y34hwv
Re: PL: Man U 2 vs 4 Liverpool 10 Fern 34 Jota 45+3 48 Si Senor 68 Rash 90 Mo
« Reply #706 on: Today at 03:50:58 pm »
Quote from: redmark on Today at 03:40:51 pm
On the first point I agree, but refs still do it at times if they think the screaming player is actually seriously hurt.

Being awarded penalties is a function of attacking and getting touches in the opposition area - we've regressed on that this season, for many reasons; while makeshift defences have been less secure than in recent years and we've been playing inexperienced or occasional defenders. Some of those not given for us, I was shouting for a penalty at the time (and disagreed with some of those conceded), but I don't feel the need to worry about them months later, because I don't believe conscious bias against us as a team exists, i.e. outright corruption in the governance of the sport - for some oddly undefined reason to denigrate one of the two biggest clubs and fanbases in the country, which to a significant extent bankrolls the whole PL concept. Referees do make mistakes, some are fussier than others, some are conned easier than others. We have a couple of players who have been known to go down too easily, who are now often not getting decisions they should. Not of that 'proves' bias.

Have we? 1193 touches in the opposition box so far this season.

1318 all of last season, 1297 the season before.

My rough maths says thats 34, 34 and.....34.

Doesn't seem like a particular regression.

Re: PL: Man U 2 vs 4 Liverpool 10 Fern 34 Jota 45+3 48 Si Senor 68 Rash 90 Mo
« Reply #707 on: Today at 03:52:04 pm »
Just watched the game having been busy last night. We were largely really good apart from the slow start we bossed the game and had it not been for some missed chances we would have been out of sight before Rashford make it a nervy ending. Hard not to be pissed off at the ref, he had a shocker but because we won its not going to get any attention. Got both major calls wrong the prick, I wish we wernt so soft a team, we barely kicked up a fuss about the bollocks decisions. Were too nice and need to learn the dark arts, getting in the refs ear, Klopp has definitely calmed down on the touchline, Dortmunds version of Kloppo would have headbutt the 4th official. Anyway, delighted with the win, a brilliant win against the mutants, their cowardly throwing of the Leicester game to get one over on us massively backfired and it was great to see.
Re: PL: Man U 2 vs 4 Liverpool 10 Fern 34 Jota 45+3 48 Si Senor 68 Rash 90 Mo
« Reply #708 on: Today at 03:56:27 pm »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Today at 03:32:01 pm
I don't think contact is essential in order for a penalty to be awarded.

Ronaldo at Boro when he hurdled Schwartzer.
Re: PL: Man U 2 vs 4 Liverpool 10 Fern 34 Jota 45+3 48 Si Senor 68 Rash 90 Mo
« Reply #709 on: Today at 04:00:28 pm »
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 03:50:58 pm
Have we? 1193 touches in the opposition box so far this season.

1318 all of last season, 1297 the season before.

My rough maths says thats 34, 34 and.....34.

Doesn't seem like a particular regression.


Fair point, though the badly phrased point was about quality, the nature of chances and how much of a threat that presence in the box is, not simply numbers - and we've scored 20-odd fewer goals this season. If we'd been given double the number of penalties that's still 1 for every ~100 touches in the box. With an event that rare, sample size is always going to make figures across even a season be unreliable to demonstrate any pattern.
Re: PL: Man U 2 vs 4 Liverpool 10 Fern 34 Jota 45+3 48 Si Senor 68 Rash 90 Mo
« Reply #710 on: Today at 04:02:33 pm »
Quote from: Medellin on Today at 03:45:38 pm
Uploaded this to enjoy..

https://streamable.com/y34hwv

I had the sound turned down yesterday so missed this! Was he shot with an arrow or something?  :lmao
Re: PL: Man U 2 vs 4 Liverpool 10 Fern 34 Jota 45+3 48 Si Senor 68 Rash 90 Mo
« Reply #711 on: Today at 04:14:37 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 03:17:31 pm
So Al, had that been a Liverpool player do you think the same thing would have occurred? I very much doubt that.

I have seen Thiago do it this season. Got booked and then flew into another challenge soon after. For some mad reason Refs tend to give players some leeway straight after the first yellow.
Re: PL: Man U 2 vs 4 Liverpool 10 Fern 34 Jota 45+3 48 Si Senor 68 Rash 90 Mo
« Reply #712 on: Today at 04:20:42 pm »
Quote from: redmark on Today at 04:00:28 pm
Fair point, though the badly phrased point was about quality, the nature of chances and how much of a threat that presence in the box is, not simply numbers - and we've scored 20-odd fewer goals this season. If we'd been given double the number of penalties that's still 1 for every ~100 touches in the box. With an event that rare, sample size is always going to make figures across even a season be unreliable to demonstrate any pattern.

With those 34 penalty area touches per game last season, we won 4 penalties in total. Same this season.

United this season have 27 penalty area touches per game. Penalties? 8. Last season  25 touches per game. Penalties 12.

Most touches as individuals in the penalty area this season? The no pass buddies, Mo and Sadio.

Go back further, same story.

There is a pattern. Again, up to you how you'd read that pattern but seems pretty conclusive to me....
Re: PL: Man U 2 vs 4 Liverpool 10 Fern 34 Jota 45+3 48 Si Senor 68 Rash 90 Mo
« Reply #713 on: Today at 04:42:35 pm »
Quote from: TSC on Today at 10:45:59 am
Quite enjoyed Gerrard with a bit of passion;

https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=hyJbUON_qaA

Still annoyed that he got booked for that. He clashed heads with the dirty elbow swinger. Clattenburg shit himself at the sight of blood
Re: PL: Man U 2 vs 4 Liverpool 10 Fern 34 Jota 45
« Reply #714 on: Today at 04:47:37 pm »
heavy metal football is back! what a performance
Re: PL: Man U 2 vs 4 Liverpool 10 Fern 34 Jota 45+3 48 Si Senor 68 Rash 90 Mo
« Reply #715 on: Today at 04:50:48 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 03:15:28 pm
By the very choice of the referee it is. Explain one thing, how can a referee from Greater Manchester get to ref this game on a regular basis yet Mike Dean not? One comes from Greater Manchester the other from Merseyside! There is no difference yet only refs from Greater Manchester are allowed to officiate this game, why?

Taylor was trending on Twitter this morning and it was 50/50 us and Chelsea fans questioning his being allowed to referee gsmes including the two Manc sides

Others are starting to notice he is shit and biased. Remember his total shit out when Kompany cleaned out Mo.
Re: PL: Man U 2 vs 4 Liverpool 10 Fern 34 Jota 45+3 48 Si Senor 68 Rash 90 Mo
« Reply #716 on: Today at 05:01:06 pm »
The pressing for the first 20 mins of the 2nd half was a thing of beauty, I wish their fans were in the stadium to suffer them not being able to get out of their own half and not being able to string 3 passes together, was a joy to watch
Re: PL: Man U 2 vs 4 Liverpool 10 Fern 34 Jota 45+3 48 Si Senor 68 Rash 90 Mo
« Reply #717 on: Today at 05:08:22 pm »
Quote from: redmark on Today at 03:16:09 pm
Why not blow up for Fernandes to receive attention and stop the counter that led to the freekick from which we scored the second?



Because it wasn't a fucking head injury.


Will you stop posting that now ?
Re: PL: Man U 2 vs 4 Liverpool 10 Fern 34 Jota 45+3 48 Si Senor 68 Rash 90 Mo
« Reply #718 on: Today at 05:17:26 pm »
Quote from: Red Being on Today at 03:12:26 pm
Yep. Don't understand why the conspiracy theorists ignore that. It's clear proof they are BS-ing.

Well the thing about a good conspiracy is there is always a plan to get away with it. From Taylors angle hes just completely smashed the man to the ground in the box, hes the ref, hes got to give it. if there's an out, VAR will find it for him.

The "cheating" goes on with the 50-50's and the non calls.

Im not really in the conspiracy camp more of an unconscious bias man, but that's your answer either way. Technically the ref would like to be seen as pure as the driven snow. Makes it much easier to conspire successfully.
Re: PL: Man U 2 vs 4 Liverpool 10 Fern 34 Jota 45+3 48 Si Senor 68 Rash 90 Mo
« Reply #719 on: Today at 05:21:33 pm »
Quote from: Bobinhood on Today at 05:17:26 pm
Well the thing about a good conspiracy is there is always a plan to get away with it. From Taylors angle hes just completely smashed the man to the ground in the box, hes the ref, hes got to give it. if there's an out, VAR will find it for him.

The "cheating" goes on with the 50-50's and the non calls.

Im not really in the conspiracy camp more of an unconscious bias man, but that's your answer either way. Technically the ref would like to be seen as pure as the driven snow. Makes it much easier to conspire successfully.

Taylor, at full speed, knows he has to give the pen, Tierney then dives on VAR for any excuse to overrule the decision and, ignoring every fucking foul given this season for it, notices a touch on the ball and that is all he needs to get it changed. Yet we all know, swap ends at that does not get overturned.

Its not a conspiracy, its fucking bias/cheating.
