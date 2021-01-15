« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 10 11 12 13 14 [15]   Go Down

Author Topic: PL: Man U 2 vs 4 Liverpool 10 Fern 34 Jota 45+3 48 Si Senor 68 Rash 90 Mo  (Read 13819 times)

Offline kasperoff

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,756
  • JFT 96
Re: PL: Man U 2 vs 4 Liverpool 10 Fern 34 Jota 45+3 48 Si Senor 68 Rash 90 Mo
« Reply #560 on: Today at 12:22:04 am »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 12:19:40 am
i don't think the studs were up to be honest, not like Mctominey

You must have seen the replay? You could literally see the bottom of his boot. His foot was about 6 inch off the floor.
Logged
Quote from: jaybeezay on June  6, 2011, 09:18:42 pm
I think the same, can't stand him, but if you could have a £1million pound cheque or steve bruces head hollowed out and filled with pound coins which would you have?

Offline Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,824
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: PL: Man U 2 vs 4 Liverpool 10 Fern 34 Jota 45+3 48 Si Senor 68 Rash 90 Mo
« Reply #561 on: Today at 12:23:49 am »
Quote from: kasperoff on Today at 12:22:04 am
You must have seen the replay? You could literally see the bottom of his boot. His foot was about 6 inch off the floor.

Yes, just watched it again to make sure

Yes, but his foot was flat, very difficult to play football and tackle without lifting your foot off the floor
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Offline Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,800
  • Now Shevchenko cant sleep cos Carra's in town.
Re: PL: Man U 2 vs 4 Liverpool  10 og 34 Jota 45+3 48 Si Senor 68 Rash 90 Mo
« Reply #562 on: Today at 12:26:47 am »
Quote from: Kitch83 on Yesterday at 11:22:22 pm
I know last season head to head was used before goal difference

It wasn't.
Logged

Offline LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,299
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Man U 2 vs 4 Liverpool 10 Fern 34 Jota 45+3 48 Si Senor 68 Rash 90 Mo
« Reply #563 on: Today at 12:29:17 am »
If that's how United defend missing one CB, imagine where they'd be if they were missing 4!
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Offline Son of Spion＊

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,716
  • D'yer wanna see my legacy?
Re: PL: Man U 2 vs 4 Liverpool 10 Fern 34 Jota 45+3 48 Si Senor 68 Rash 90 Mo
« Reply #564 on: Today at 12:30:37 am »
Worth posting again.  8)

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/9-AFbA99Ebs" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/9-AFbA99Ebs</a>
Logged
YMB

Offline kasperoff

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,756
  • JFT 96
Re: PL: Man U 2 vs 4 Liverpool 10 Fern 34 Jota 45+3 48 Si Senor 68 Rash 90 Mo
« Reply #565 on: Today at 12:31:28 am »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 12:23:49 am
Yes, just watched it again to make sure

Yes, but his foot was flat, very difficult to play football and tackle without lifting your foot off the floor

Doesn't matter these days. If you can't make the tackle without showing your studs, then you shouldn't make the tackle. I don't agree with it, but it's been that way for a long time.

A flat, studs up tackle like that is a foul. Not even a debate. It's deemed dangerous.
Logged
Quote from: jaybeezay on June  6, 2011, 09:18:42 pm
I think the same, can't stand him, but if you could have a £1million pound cheque or steve bruces head hollowed out and filled with pound coins which would you have?

Offline johnj147

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,191
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Man U 2 vs 4 Liverpool 10 Fern 34 Jota 45+3 48 Si Senor 68 Rash 90 Mo
« Reply #566 on: Today at 12:34:19 am »
Man it feels good beating them  :wave
Logged

Online Tesco tearaway

  • Would just LUUUUUUURVE to 'swipe your clubcard', ooooooh matron!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,599
  • *NoVoid-19
Re: PL: Man U 2 vs 4 Liverpool 10 Fern 34 Jota 45+3 48 Si Senor 68 Rash 90 Mo
« Reply #567 on: Today at 12:35:45 am »
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on Today at 12:06:08 am
Whoa there.

Don't hurt his feelings. He might go down and start squealing.
Let you have that one  ;D
Logged
Quote from: Commie Bobbie on March  8, 2021, 09:31:11 pm
If your moral compass is Piers Moron then I ask you to think whether someone who oversaw illegal phone hacking and published fake pictures depicting War Crimes is an appropriate person to look up to. In fact, I'd suggest you're a bit of a c*nt.

Offline redman64

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 314
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Man U 2 vs 4 Liverpool 10 Fern 34 Jota 45+3 48 Si Senor 68 Rash 90 Mo
« Reply #568 on: Today at 12:36:51 am »
Worth mentioning Roy Keanes comments tonight. They are a million miles off. When we're back to full strength next season, there's only 2 teams in it. The great Ole squad hes put together is a mile off us and the oil tycoons. Keane called them out. They're pretty shite  ;D
Logged

Offline MacAloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,463
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: PL: Man U 2 vs 4 Liverpool 10 Fern 34 Jota 45+3 48 Si Senor 68 Rash 90 Mo
« Reply #569 on: Today at 12:39:15 am »
Gary Gillespie incensed about the penalty on the LFCTV commentary, saying if that happened anywhere else on the field it's a free kick and a minimum of a yellow card!

The more you see it the worse it looks.

We had the last laugh though as without the VAR delay Bobby probably wouldn't have scored as halftime would have been blown
« Last Edit: Today at 12:44:07 am by MacAloolah »
Logged
Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Offline Bobinhood

  • RAWK's Pam Ayres. Man without a hat.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,722
  • Hand over the Trophy
Re: PL: Man U 2 vs 4 Liverpool 10 Fern 34 Jota 45+3 48 Si Senor 68 Rash 90 Mo
« Reply #570 on: Today at 12:54:50 am »
Told everyone smashing them at their place was going to be a lot better than a walk-over.  ;D

Have to admit when i saw that reffing crew and realized that ole was going to play his u-23's against Leicester i had second thoughts, but other than not giving a hand ball pen on Firminos pull back and not giving a hand ball pen before reversing giving the got the ball but went through the man pen, and not giving the second yellow or a free kick on makefunofme and the vast host of minor calls that all went the wrong way, i thought they pretty good. Just the 3 pens and a red, nothing we didnt expect or cant handle.

Big boost smashing the league at their own game.

Logged
Damn that Mane's good!

"Bend it like Atkinson": Now on screens worldwide.

Offline Alf

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,038
  • Leader of Alf Quaida & the Scaliban
Re: PL: Man U 2 vs 4 Liverpool 10 Fern 34 Jota 45+3 48 Si Senor 68 Rash 90 Mo
« Reply #571 on: Today at 01:41:53 am »
Great result that. Trent outstanding & Nat Phillips was everywhere. We pressed with intent & countered with real purpose. Up the reds!
Logged

Offline Son of Spion＊

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,716
  • D'yer wanna see my legacy?
Re: PL: Man U 2 vs 4 Liverpool 10 Fern 34 Jota 45+3 48 Si Senor 68 Rash 90 Mo
« Reply #572 on: Today at 02:17:40 am »
Well, it's time for bed. A satisfying night draws to a close and a warm glow resides within me.

The big, beautiful red Liverbird is climbing out of the ashes of the worst football season in living memory and has her eyes fixed on that perch once more.

The Reds are coming up the hill boys (and girls) ...

Logged
YMB

Offline jckliew

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,780
Re: PL: Man U 2 vs 4 Liverpool 10 Fern 34 Jota 45+3 48 Si Senor 68 Rash 90 Mo
« Reply #573 on: Today at 02:32:53 am »
Delightful WIN! 4 goals too!   

Logged
My 12yr old son asked me: Is Blackburn a Racist name?

Offline redalways

  • ...so needs a pair of clean knickers
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,364
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Man U 2 vs 4 Liverpool 10 Fern 34 Jota 45+3 48 Si Senor 68 Rash 90 Mo
« Reply #574 on: Today at 03:33:31 am »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 12:03:54 am
As regards the refereeing

I didn't think their first handball was a penalty but then it was exactly the same as the handball outside the area they were given 2-3, so poor either way

Didn't think the Bailly tackle on Phillips was a penalty either

Mctominey, should have gone for the foul he was booked for, with another one deserved for the foul on Mane that was not given. That was shocking refereeing

Bruno Fernandes should have had at least a booking for being pathetic

Agree on the second yellow for McTominay but at least the Mancs dont have that as an excuse as to why they lost so convincingly.
Logged

Offline AndyInVA

  • Born in Liverpool, grew up in Yorkshire, live in the States
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,630
  • Never Forget
Re: PL: Man U 2 vs 4 Liverpool 10 Fern 34 Jota 45+3 48 Si Senor 68 Rash 90 Mo
« Reply #575 on: Today at 03:34:59 am »
That was a great watch. Really enjoyable. Bit hairy for a while but that made it so much more satisfying. Looked like Firmino had confidence issues right up to the point he powers a header into the goal. Brilliant game. Even better goals.
Logged

Offline Lfc19ynwa

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 183
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Man U 2 vs 4 Liverpool 10 Fern 34 Jota 45+3 48 Si Senor 68 Rash 90 Mo
« Reply #576 on: Today at 06:35:40 am »
Quote from: kezzy on Today at 12:05:03 am
Threw the game against Leicester by playing a load of kids and no marks and handed the title to your noisy neighbours all so you could put out your best team against Liverpool and try and stop us getting a champions league spot for your annual cup final and guess what, you got your arses handed to you on a plate. 

Giving up the chance to win the league just so yous could try and spite Liverpool is as small time as you could possibly get, and only an unbelievably out of his depth manager like Ole Gunnar Goblin would pull a stunt like that.  Hope you have a good night you sister fingering small time c*nts.

This in a nutshell
Logged

Offline decosabute

  • ...and so am I
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,366
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Man U 2 vs 4 Liverpool 10 Fern 34 Jota 45+3 48 Si Senor 68 Rash 90 Mo
« Reply #577 on: Today at 06:35:55 am »
I feel like I've woken up the morning after celebrating school exam results - huge hangover and it's still glorious. Absolutely starved of anything positive for 5 months and that game almost made up for all of it.
Logged

Online reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,145
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Man U 2 vs 4 Liverpool 10 Fern 34 Jota 45+3 48 Si Senor 68 Rash 90 Mo
« Reply #578 on: Today at 06:45:48 am »
Ah the joys of beating the mancs and taking back control of our destiny 😁
Logged

Offline Charlie Adams fried egg

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,371
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Man U 2 vs 4 Liverpool 10 Fern 34 Jota 45+3 48 Si Senor 68 Rash 90 Mo
« Reply #579 on: Today at 06:49:47 am »
Quote from: decosabute on Today at 06:35:55 am
I feel like I've woken up the morning after celebrating school exam results - huge hangover and it's still glorious. Absolutely starved of anything positive for 5 months and that game almost made up for all of it.
I know what you mean.
Ive been numb to football since that Brighton game. Just havent bothered and dont think I will until some of the shit infesting the game is sorted.
But results like that, especially in the circumstances help keep the fires burning.

Yet again though we see the protests, which some of our fans get suckered into backing, but in reality are Manc selfishness and a platform for their tribal views.

Yet again we have MUTV, sorry Sky making excuses for the fans and the clubs behaviour when we know we would have been tarred and feathered.

And yet again we have the incompetence - at best- of PGMOL and their band of Manc officials making a mockery of refereeing by making decisions that have so obviously been given the other way for the last 2 seasons.

Why we have our own fans telling us, again, how it wasnt a pen.
Its fucking irrelevant. The issue is whether Taylor made a clear and obvious error in awarding it. Weve had them go against us and get told by Walton Gallagher eat al that VAR cant get involved because the c&o threshold is so high.

Enough is enough. If we carry on taking this then we cant complain when it keeps happening.
Logged

Offline Dr. Beaker

  • Veo, to his mates. Shares 50% of his DNA with a banana. Would dearly love to strangle Frankengoose. Lo! Be he not ye Messiah, verily be he a child of questionable conduct in the eyes of Ye Holy Border Guards.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,791
  • I... think I am, therefore...I....maybe.
Re: PL: Man U 2 vs 4 Liverpool 10 Fern 34 Jota 45+3 48 Si Senor 68 Rash 90 Mo
« Reply #580 on: Today at 06:50:15 am »
BBC - Did this game prove just how good Maguire is? Of course it did, yeah. I fucking love it. Keep it coming, give him a job for life. :lmao
Logged
Scepticism is the chastity of the intellect.

Online AndyMuller

  • Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,332
Re: PL: Man U 2 vs 4 Liverpool 10 Fern 34 Jota 45+3 48 Si Senor 68 Rash 90 Mo
« Reply #581 on: Today at 06:53:38 am »
I loved how many times the commentators mentioned how bad their defence is without big brave blockhead Harry Maguire yet our two centre backs were Williams and Phillips.
Logged

Offline Mister men

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,423
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Man U 2 vs 4 Liverpool 10 Fern 34 Jota 45+3 48 Si Senor 68 Rash 90 Mo
« Reply #582 on: Today at 07:00:28 am »
Trent was absolutely amazing last night, the best player on the pitch my a country mile.

After the shittest of shit years what an great end it would be if we made 4th despite everything and to see United throw away a chance of a title just to stop us also.

This week has proven who the mentality monsters are and who are the mentality midgets.
« Last Edit: Today at 07:03:16 am by Mister men »
Logged

Offline RogerTheRed

  • Champions of the World
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,141
  • There's a golden sky on the way
Re: PL: Man U 2 vs 4 Liverpool 10 Fern 34 Jota 45+3 48 Si Senor 68 Rash 90 Mo
« Reply #583 on: Today at 07:02:09 am »
Thought Thiago put a real shift in with his pressing too.
Logged
Come On You Mighty Scouse Reds!!

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,862
Re: PL: Man U 2 vs 4 Liverpool 10 Fern 34 Jota 45+3 48 Si Senor 68 Rash 90 Mo
« Reply #584 on: Today at 07:09:11 am »
Anyone who doesn't think that was a penalty think back to the one given against Fabinho. I think the reason given was it doesn't matter if you get the ball first if you immediately clatter the opposition player
Logged

Offline Wghennessy

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 172
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Man U 2 vs 4 Liverpool 10 Fern 34 Jota 45+3 48 Si Senor 68 Rash 90 Mo
« Reply #585 on: Today at 07:19:05 am »
Ole looks so fucking stupid now. I hope City lose later only enhancing how much of a twat he looks.
Logged

Offline JRed

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,216
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Man U 2 vs 4 Liverpool 10 Fern 34 Jota 45+3 48 Si Senor 68 Rash 90 Mo
« Reply #586 on: Today at 07:23:06 am »
Best performance for a long time and one that gives us some hope for the future. To salvage CL football from this season would be an amazing achievement!
Logged

Online spider-neil

  • Can watch 30 games in a day. He's not Spidey - he's Sway!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,112
  • does whatever a spider can, spins a web any size
Re: PL: Man U 2 vs 4 Liverpool 10 Fern 34 Jota 45+3 48 Si Senor 68 Rash 90 Mo
« Reply #587 on: Today at 07:27:04 am »
Liverpool missing players = Excuses
Every other team missing players = Reasons

The collective outpouring for sympathy for Man City last season because they were missing ONE centre back.
Logged

Online RedKenWah

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,156
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Man U 2 vs 4 Liverpool 10 Fern 34 Jota 45+3 48 Si Senor 68 Rash 90 Mo
« Reply #588 on: Today at 07:39:45 am »
I wasnt expecting a performance like that, not especially after the manner of how we conceded. But absolutely fair play to the lads there, they brushed that off and put in a heck of a performance, against a side who had been saved up for that moment, give up on the league and try and stop us getting CL footy next season.

The fact that OGS actually did that is quite funny really, shows his mentality of rather playing to some tribal rivalry rather than actually going all out to try and win the league, as much of an impossible task that would have been.

Trent - what a player and does pose the question, is his long term position at full back or do we try and push him further forward or more central? Bobby F - oh boy what a game to get some scoring form back! Utterly brilliant overall and to think we played with 2 centre backs who normally would not be anywhere near the starting line up. Love it
Logged

Online BIG DICK NICK

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 86,027
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: PL: Man U 2 vs 4 Liverpool 10 Fern 34 Jota 45+3 48 Si Senor 68 Rash 90 Mo
« Reply #589 on: Today at 07:44:43 am »
Yep, we did batter United on their own turf didnt we. Lovely!

Funny (not funny) that we rarely win there but when we do it tends to be in style.
Logged

Offline Red_Mist

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,902
  • CORGI registered friend (but not a gas engineer)
Re: PL: Man U 2 vs 4 Liverpool 10 Fern 34 Jota 45+3 48 Si Senor 68 Rash 90 Mo
« Reply #590 on: Today at 07:48:55 am »
Quote from: decosabute on Today at 06:35:55 am
I feel like I've woken up the morning after celebrating school exam results - huge hangover and it's still glorious. Absolutely starved of anything positive for 5 months and that game almost made up for all of it.
I woke up this morning and found myself singing zippedy doo dah ;D  Normally the grumpiest get around til Ive had my 3rd cuppa. Dont even care if we balls it up now. That was worth it just to see Oles face.
Logged

Online damomad

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Kopite
  • ******
  • Posts: 852
Re: PL: Man U 2 vs 4 Liverpool 10 Fern 34 Jota 45+3 48 Si Senor 68 Rash 90 Mo
« Reply #591 on: Today at 07:49:47 am »
Putting a run of form together at just the right time, should have known, we always finish strong.
Logged
You're still the one pool where I'd happily drown

Online vblfc

  • "Verily, behold! Liverpool Football Club!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Kopite
  • ******
  • Posts: 796
  • Let your soul and spirit fly Into the mystic
Re: PL: Man U 2 vs 4 Liverpool 10 Fern 34 Jota 45+3 48 Si Senor 68 Rash 90 Mo
« Reply #592 on: Today at 07:50:54 am »
The non penalty looked similar to Robbos follow through on Welbeck earlier in the season?
Logged

Online 12C

  • aka 54F
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,145
  • The Ribbons are Red
Re: PL: Man U 2 vs 4 Liverpool 10 Fern 34 Jota 45+3 48 Si Senor 68 Rash 90 Mo
« Reply #593 on: Today at 07:59:46 am »
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 07:27:04 am
Liverpool missing players = Excuses
Every other team missing players = Reasons

The collective outpouring for sympathy for Man City last season because they were missing ONE centre back.
And had how many on their books who would walk into most premier back 4s?
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

Online kavah

  • the Blacksmith. Definitely NOT from Blackpool!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,015
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Man U 2 vs 4 Liverpool 10 Fern 34 Jota 45+3 48 Si Senor 68 Rash 90 Mo
« Reply #594 on: Today at 08:08:16 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 07:09:11 am
Anyone who doesn't think that was a penalty think back to the one given against Fabinho. I think the reason given was it doesn't matter if you get the ball first if you immediately clatter the opposition player

Yes. Exactly that.
Logged

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,932
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: PL: Man U 2 vs 4 Liverpool 10 Fern 34 Jota 45+3 48 Si Senor 68 Rash 90 Mo
« Reply #595 on: Today at 08:12:12 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 07:09:11 am
Anyone who doesn't think that was a penalty think back to the one given against Fabinho. I think the reason given was it doesn't matter if you get the ball first if you immediately clatter the opposition player

Phillips just got cleaned out, I was doing the comms and I couldn't believe we didn't get the penalty for that or at the very least for VAR to turn it over.  :butt
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online Circa1892

  • Real Madrid 0 - 1 Liverpool - Parc des Princes, 27th May 1981 Remember?... About as intimidating as Bambi.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,646
Re: PL: Man U 2 vs 4 Liverpool 10 Fern 34 Jota 45+3 48 Si Senor 68 Rash 90 Mo
« Reply #596 on: Today at 08:16:18 am »
Can see why the media feel its entirely down to Maguire being out.

United only had £50m worth of centre backs on the pitch, whereas at the other end we had galacticos Nat Phillips and Rhys Williams. Honestly the fucking excuses that get made for Solksjaer
Logged

Online mikeb58

  • The Poet Laureate of the Hillsborough forum and indeed, now, the rest of the site! Allez, allez, allez......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,033
  • kopite
Re: PL: Man U 2 vs 4 Liverpool 10 Fern 34 Jota 45+3 48 Si Senor 68 Rash 90 Mo
« Reply #597 on: Today at 08:17:04 am »
My original prediction of 3-5 wasn't too far out! Brilliant amazing result, I was busy last night, so I came in and checked the Table to see us on 60 points, then came on here to see how we actually got the win.

Never thought it would be that fashion (my prediction was based on the the date of the original game!) it would an incredible achievement to come 4th this season in the circumstances. We have the capabiliy, mental attitude and motivation to win the remaining 3 games...so I reckon we'll pull it off.


Logged
Hillsborough...Our Greatest Victory (out now)

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,862
Re: PL: Man U 2 vs 4 Liverpool 10 Fern 34 Jota 45+3 48 Si Senor 68 Rash 90 Mo
« Reply #598 on: Today at 08:18:55 am »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 08:12:12 am
Phillips just got cleaned out, I was doing the comms and I couldn't believe we didn't get the penalty for that or at the very least for VAR to turn it over.  :butt

These were all given against us. Yet people still insist that we are tin hat wearing conspiracy theorists





Logged

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,932
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: PL: Man U 2 vs 4 Liverpool 10 Fern 34 Jota 45+3 48 Si Senor 68 Rash 90 Mo
« Reply #599 on: Today at 08:21:23 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 08:18:55 am
These were all given against us. Yet people still insist that we are tin hat wearing conspiracy theorists







It wasn't just that either, he was allowing them to get away with fouling our players refs have been doing that all season and it allows the opposition to build some momentum against us. It was just a classless performance all round from the ref.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"
Pages: 1 ... 10 11 12 13 14 [15]   Go Up
« previous next »
 