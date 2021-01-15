I feel like I've woken up the morning after celebrating school exam results - huge hangover and it's still glorious. Absolutely starved of anything positive for 5 months and that game almost made up for all of it.



I know what you mean.Ive been numb to football since that Brighton game. Just havent bothered and dont think I will until some of the shit infesting the game is sorted.But results like that, especially in the circumstances help keep the fires burning.Yet again though we see the protests, which some of our fans get suckered into backing, but in reality are Manc selfishness and a platform for their tribal views.Yet again we have MUTV, sorry Sky making excuses for the fans and the clubs behaviour when we know we would have been tarred and feathered.And yet again we have the incompetence - at best- of PGMOL and their band of Manc officials making a mockery of refereeing by making decisions that have so obviously been given the other way for the last 2 seasons.Why we have our own fans telling us, again, how it wasnt a pen.Its fucking irrelevant. The issue is whether Taylor made a clear and obvious error in awarding it. Weve had them go against us and get told by Walton Gallagher eat al that VAR cant get involved because the c&o threshold is so high.Enough is enough. If we carry on taking this then we cant complain when it keeps happening.