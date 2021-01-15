« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 10 11 12 13 14 [15]   Go Down

Author Topic: PL: Man U 2 vs 4 Liverpool 10 Fern 34 Jota 45+3 48 Si Senor 68 Rash 90 Mo  (Read 12749 times)

Offline kasperoff

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,756
  • JFT 96
Re: PL: Man U 2 vs 4 Liverpool 10 Fern 34 Jota 45+3 48 Si Senor 68 Rash 90 Mo
« Reply #560 on: Today at 12:22:04 am »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 12:19:40 am
i don't think the studs were up to be honest, not like Mctominey

You must have seen the replay? You could literally see the bottom of his boot. His foot was about 6 inch off the floor.
Logged
Quote from: jaybeezay on June  6, 2011, 09:18:42 pm
I think the same, can't stand him, but if you could have a £1million pound cheque or steve bruces head hollowed out and filled with pound coins which would you have?

Offline Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,824
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: PL: Man U 2 vs 4 Liverpool 10 Fern 34 Jota 45+3 48 Si Senor 68 Rash 90 Mo
« Reply #561 on: Today at 12:23:49 am »
Quote from: kasperoff on Today at 12:22:04 am
You must have seen the replay? You could literally see the bottom of his boot. His foot was about 6 inch off the floor.

Yes, just watched it again to make sure

Yes, but his foot was flat, very difficult to play football and tackle without lifting your foot off the floor
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Offline Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,800
  • Now Shevchenko cant sleep cos Carra's in town.
Re: PL: Man U 2 vs 4 Liverpool  10 og 34 Jota 45+3 48 Si Senor 68 Rash 90 Mo
« Reply #562 on: Today at 12:26:47 am »
Quote from: Kitch83 on Yesterday at 11:22:22 pm
I know last season head to head was used before goal difference

It wasn't.
Logged

Offline LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,299
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Man U 2 vs 4 Liverpool 10 Fern 34 Jota 45+3 48 Si Senor 68 Rash 90 Mo
« Reply #563 on: Today at 12:29:17 am »
If that's how United defend missing one CB, imagine where they'd be if they were missing 4!
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Offline Son of Spion＊

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,716
  • D'yer wanna see my legacy?
Re: PL: Man U 2 vs 4 Liverpool 10 Fern 34 Jota 45+3 48 Si Senor 68 Rash 90 Mo
« Reply #564 on: Today at 12:30:37 am »
Worth posting again.  8)

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/9-AFbA99Ebs" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/9-AFbA99Ebs</a>
Logged
YMB

Offline kasperoff

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,756
  • JFT 96
Re: PL: Man U 2 vs 4 Liverpool 10 Fern 34 Jota 45+3 48 Si Senor 68 Rash 90 Mo
« Reply #565 on: Today at 12:31:28 am »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 12:23:49 am
Yes, just watched it again to make sure

Yes, but his foot was flat, very difficult to play football and tackle without lifting your foot off the floor

Doesn't matter these days. If you can't make the tackle without showing your studs, then you shouldn't make the tackle. I don't agree with it, but it's been that way for a long time.

A flat, studs up tackle like that is a foul. Not even a debate. It's deemed dangerous.
Logged
Quote from: jaybeezay on June  6, 2011, 09:18:42 pm
I think the same, can't stand him, but if you could have a £1million pound cheque or steve bruces head hollowed out and filled with pound coins which would you have?

Offline johnj147

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,191
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Man U 2 vs 4 Liverpool 10 Fern 34 Jota 45+3 48 Si Senor 68 Rash 90 Mo
« Reply #566 on: Today at 12:34:19 am »
Man it feels good beating them  :wave
Logged

Offline Tesco tearaway

  • Would just LUUUUUUURVE to 'swipe your clubcard', ooooooh matron!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,599
  • *NoVoid-19
Re: PL: Man U 2 vs 4 Liverpool 10 Fern 34 Jota 45+3 48 Si Senor 68 Rash 90 Mo
« Reply #567 on: Today at 12:35:45 am »
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on Today at 12:06:08 am
Whoa there.

Don't hurt his feelings. He might go down and start squealing.
Let you have that one  ;D
Logged
Quote from: Commie Bobbie on March  8, 2021, 09:31:11 pm
If your moral compass is Piers Moron then I ask you to think whether someone who oversaw illegal phone hacking and published fake pictures depicting War Crimes is an appropriate person to look up to. In fact, I'd suggest you're a bit of a c*nt.

Offline redman64

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 314
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Man U 2 vs 4 Liverpool 10 Fern 34 Jota 45+3 48 Si Senor 68 Rash 90 Mo
« Reply #568 on: Today at 12:36:51 am »
Worth mentioning Roy Keanes comments tonight. They are a million miles off. When we're back to full strength next season, there's only 2 teams in it. The great Ole squad hes put together is a mile off us and the oil tycoons. Keane called them out. They're pretty shite  ;D
Logged

Offline MacAloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,463
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: PL: Man U 2 vs 4 Liverpool 10 Fern 34 Jota 45+3 48 Si Senor 68 Rash 90 Mo
« Reply #569 on: Today at 12:39:15 am »
Gary Gillespie incensed about the penalty on the LFCTV commentary, saying if that happened anywhere else on the field it's a free kick and a minimum of a yellow card!

The more you see it the worse it looks.

We had the last laugh though as without the VAR delay Bobby probably wouldn't have scored as halftime would have been blown
« Last Edit: Today at 12:44:07 am by MacAloolah »
Logged
Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Offline Bobinhood

  • RAWK's Pam Ayres. Man without a hat.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,722
  • Hand over the Trophy
Re: PL: Man U 2 vs 4 Liverpool 10 Fern 34 Jota 45+3 48 Si Senor 68 Rash 90 Mo
« Reply #570 on: Today at 12:54:50 am »
Told everyone smashing them at their place was going to be a lot better than a walk-over.  ;D

Have to admit when i saw that reffing crew and realized that ole was going to play his u-23's against Leicester i had second thoughts, but other than not giving a hand ball pen on Firminos pull back and not giving a hand ball pen before reversing giving the got the ball but went through the man pen, and not giving the second yellow or a free kick on makefunofme and the vast host of minor calls that all went the wrong way, i thought they pretty good. Just the 3 pens and a red, nothing we didnt expect or cant handle.

Big boost smashing the league at their own game.

Logged
Damn that Mane's good!

"Bend it like Atkinson": Now on screens worldwide.

Offline Alf

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,038
  • Leader of Alf Quaida & the Scaliban
Re: PL: Man U 2 vs 4 Liverpool 10 Fern 34 Jota 45+3 48 Si Senor 68 Rash 90 Mo
« Reply #571 on: Today at 01:41:53 am »
Great result that. Trent outstanding & Nat Phillips was everywhere. We pressed with intent & countered with real purpose. Up the reds!
Logged

Offline Son of Spion＊

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,716
  • D'yer wanna see my legacy?
Re: PL: Man U 2 vs 4 Liverpool 10 Fern 34 Jota 45+3 48 Si Senor 68 Rash 90 Mo
« Reply #572 on: Today at 02:17:40 am »
Well, it's time for bed. A satisfying night draws to a close and a warm glow resides within me.

The big, beautiful red Liverbird is climbing out of the ashes of the worst football season in living memory and has her eyes fixed on that perch once more.

The Reds are coming up the hill boys (and girls) ...

Logged
YMB

Online jckliew

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,780
Re: PL: Man U 2 vs 4 Liverpool 10 Fern 34 Jota 45+3 48 Si Senor 68 Rash 90 Mo
« Reply #573 on: Today at 02:32:53 am »
Delightful WIN! 4 goals too!   

Logged
My 12yr old son asked me: Is Blackburn a Racist name?

Online redalways

  • ...so needs a pair of clean knickers
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,364
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Man U 2 vs 4 Liverpool 10 Fern 34 Jota 45+3 48 Si Senor 68 Rash 90 Mo
« Reply #574 on: Today at 03:33:31 am »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 12:03:54 am
As regards the refereeing

I didn't think their first handball was a penalty but then it was exactly the same as the handball outside the area they were given 2-3, so poor either way

Didn't think the Bailly tackle on Phillips was a penalty either

Mctominey, should have gone for the foul he was booked for, with another one deserved for the foul on Mane that was not given. That was shocking refereeing

Bruno Fernandes should have had at least a booking for being pathetic

Agree on the second yellow for McTominay but at least the Mancs dont have that as an excuse as to why they lost so convincingly.
Logged

Offline AndyInVA

  • Born in Liverpool, grew up in Yorkshire, live in the States
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,630
  • Never Forget
Re: PL: Man U 2 vs 4 Liverpool 10 Fern 34 Jota 45+3 48 Si Senor 68 Rash 90 Mo
« Reply #575 on: Today at 03:34:59 am »
That was a great watch. Really enjoyable. Bit hairy for a while but that made it so much more satisfying. Looked like Firmino had confidence issues right up to the point he powers a header into the goal. Brilliant game. Even better goals.
Logged

Online Lfc19ynwa

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 182
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Man U 2 vs 4 Liverpool 10 Fern 34 Jota 45+3 48 Si Senor 68 Rash 90 Mo
« Reply #576 on: Today at 06:35:40 am »
Quote from: kezzy on Today at 12:05:03 am
Threw the game against Leicester by playing a load of kids and no marks and handed the title to your noisy neighbours all so you could put out your best team against Liverpool and try and stop us getting a champions league spot for your annual cup final and guess what, you got your arses handed to you on a plate. 

Giving up the chance to win the league just so yous could try and spite Liverpool is as small time as you could possibly get, and only an unbelievably out of his depth manager like Ole Gunnar Goblin would pull a stunt like that.  Hope you have a good night you sister fingering small time c*nts.

This in a nutshell
Logged

Online decosabute

  • ...and so am I
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,365
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Man U 2 vs 4 Liverpool 10 Fern 34 Jota 45+3 48 Si Senor 68 Rash 90 Mo
« Reply #577 on: Today at 06:35:55 am »
I feel like I've woken up the morning after celebrating school exam results - huge hangover and it's still glorious. Absolutely starved of anything positive for 5 months and that game almost made up for all of it.
Logged

Online reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,145
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Man U 2 vs 4 Liverpool 10 Fern 34 Jota 45+3 48 Si Senor 68 Rash 90 Mo
« Reply #578 on: Today at 06:45:48 am »
Ah the joys of beating the mancs and taking back control of our destiny 😁
Logged

Online Charlie Adams fried egg

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,371
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Man U 2 vs 4 Liverpool 10 Fern 34 Jota 45+3 48 Si Senor 68 Rash 90 Mo
« Reply #579 on: Today at 06:49:47 am »
Quote from: decosabute on Today at 06:35:55 am
I feel like I've woken up the morning after celebrating school exam results - huge hangover and it's still glorious. Absolutely starved of anything positive for 5 months and that game almost made up for all of it.
I know what you mean.
Ive been numb to football since that Brighton game. Just havent bothered and dont think I will until some of the shit infesting the game is sorted.
But results like that, especially in the circumstances help keep the fires burning.

Yet again though we see the protests, which some of our fans get suckered into backing, but in reality are Manc selfishness and a platform for their tribal views.

Yet again we have MUTV, sorry Sky making excuses for the fans and the clubs behaviour when we know we would have been tarred and feathered.

And yet again we have the incompetence - at best- of PGMOL and their band of Manc officials making a mockery of refereeing by making decisions that have so obviously been given the other way for the last 2 seasons.

Why we have our own fans telling us, again, how it wasnt a pen.
Its fucking irrelevant. The issue is whether Taylor made a clear and obvious error in awarding it. Weve had them go against us and get told by Walton Gallagher eat al that VAR cant get involved because the c&o threshold is so high.

Enough is enough. If we carry on taking this then we cant complain when it keeps happening.
Logged

Online Dr. Beaker

  • Veo, to his mates. Shares 50% of his DNA with a banana. Would dearly love to strangle Frankengoose. Lo! Be he not ye Messiah, verily be he a child of questionable conduct in the eyes of Ye Holy Border Guards.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,791
  • I... think I am, therefore...I....maybe.
Re: PL: Man U 2 vs 4 Liverpool 10 Fern 34 Jota 45+3 48 Si Senor 68 Rash 90 Mo
« Reply #580 on: Today at 06:50:15 am »
BBC - Did this game prove just how good Maguire is? Of course it did, yeah. I fucking love it. Keep it coming, give him a job for life. :lmao
Logged
Scepticism is the chastity of the intellect.

Online AndyMuller

  • Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,331
Re: PL: Man U 2 vs 4 Liverpool 10 Fern 34 Jota 45+3 48 Si Senor 68 Rash 90 Mo
« Reply #581 on: Today at 06:53:38 am »
I loved how many times the commentators mentioned how bad their defence is without big brave blockhead Harry Maguire yet our two centre backs were Williams and Phillips.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 10 11 12 13 14 [15]   Go Up
« previous next »
 