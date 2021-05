Yes, just watched it again to make sure



Yes, but his foot was flat, very difficult to play football and tackle without lifting your foot off the floor



Doesn't matter these days. If you can't make the tackle without showing your studs, then you shouldn't make the tackle. I don't agree with it, but it's been that way for a long time.A flat, studs up tackle like that is a foul. Not even a debate. It's deemed dangerous.