Author Topic: Happy Sam Allardyce Relegation Day everyone!  (Read 4494 times)

Red_Rich

Re: Happy Sam Allardyce Relegation Day everyone!
Yesterday at 11:38:02 pm
United used to win titles on easy street, time for us to take over that real estate

tubby pls.

Re: Happy Sam Allardyce Relegation Day everyone!
Yesterday at 11:40:07 pm
I love his argument that he couldn't possibly have played long ball today because of the height of his forwards.  But then he says he played long ball against us because it made sense on the day... with the same two forwards.
nuts100

Re: Happy Sam Allardyce Relegation Day everyone!
Today at 12:51:48 am
If I was the interviewer Id hand him a brown paper bag just for shits n grins.
macmanamanaman

Re: Happy Sam Allardyce Relegation Day everyone!
Today at 12:54:08 am
I love his argument that he couldn't possibly have played long ball today because of the height of his forwards.  But then he says he played long ball against us because it made sense on the day... with the same two forwards.

His forwards have variable height.
Morgana

Re: Happy Sam Allardyce Relegation Day everyone!
Today at 01:19:48 am
If I was the interviewer Id hand him a brown paper bag just for shits n grins.
:lmao Could not believe that interview. Imagine being a big old man in your late 50s/early 60s, with all that life experience, getting upset because a younger footballer mentioned something insignificant (yet totally true) about your team's playing style. He was either deflecting or being ridiculously petty.
xbugawugax

Re: Happy Sam Allardyce Relegation Day everyone!
Today at 02:28:26 am
Should be his last job in the Prem but it probably wont be

never going to happen.

nice to have friends in high places and of course mates in the media..the likes of carra and neville will all be banging his drum when a team needs to "steady the ship" whatever it bloody means.
Ravishing Rick Rude

Re: Happy Sam Allardyce Relegation Day everyone!
Today at 05:38:49 am
Here Fatso.

https://twitter.com/footballdaily/status/1395139493590708226

He was desperate to get some positive result against us and to be remembered as the one who has stopped us getting Champion League football.

Fuck off bitter c*nt, I'm glad we ruined you!
kopite77

Re: Happy Sam Allardyce Relegation Day everyone!
Today at 06:06:20 am
Right little mardy arse isn't he.  Especially over us.
Once Everton touch you.... Never mind Sam you'll have more time to spend with your Brown Envelopes! :wave :wave
