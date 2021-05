- Every player picked must have been transferred at some point in their career for a fee - No one club men + no free transfers.



- None of these transfers can have can have been for more than £9,999,999



- All players picked must have made at least 100 appearances in any format (cup, league, international) after 01/01/2000





Selection Order:

There were 8 items in your list. Here they are in random order:



Sangria

Trend

BuckPete

Defacto

Tubby

Hazell

MaxPowers

Lobo





TEAM:

Sangria - lewandowski, Pique, Marcelo, Kimmich, Prosinecki

BettyBlue - Keane, Ayala, Signori, Mauro Silva, Chiesa

BuckPete - Carlos, L. garcia, Morientes, Gattuso, Hyypiä

Defacto - zanetti, Elber, Juninho Pernambucano, Pires, Godin

Tubby - Del Piero, Vardy, Casemiro, Alaba, Kompany, Goretzka

Hazell - litmanen, Schweinsteiger, Di Natale, Effenberg, Lizarazu, Aldair

MaxPowers - Desailly, Davids, Larsson, Cole, Gilberto Silva, Panucci

Lobo - Cafu, Ballack, Zamorano, Robertson, Moller, Chiellini