Not sure everyone would agree but I don't think we have counter attacked well for a while. Obviously the 17/18 season we were an immense counter attacking side but I don't think we have been anywhere near as effective since and certainly I thought we were ok at best last season and terrible this season.https://www.premierleague.com/stats/top/clubs/big_chance_created?se=363
Our ability to have a chance to create a chance has reduced steadily and I don't know if its just bad decisions by players or tactical instruction. I feel like its the former because there is only so much coaches and managers can do.
We've created the 2nd most chances as a team in the league, 2 chances behind Man City who are first. [we are on 70 they are on 72]
Last year we finished with 88, 2nd to City who created 108
in 18/19, we were third with 78, 3 behind Chelsea, and City were first with 101.
17/18, we were third with 78, behind Arsenal, and City were first with 95.
City have declined significantly compared to the last three years by a substantial margin. Ours have gone as well but it's about the average over the last couple of years, with last year being the exception with 88.
The biggest problem has been our inability to take our chances.