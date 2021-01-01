Not sure everyone would agree but I don't think we have counter attacked well for a while. Obviously the 17/18 season we were an immense counter attacking side but I don't think we have been anywhere near as effective since and certainly I thought we were ok at best last season and terrible this season.



Our ability to have a chance to create a chance has reduced steadily and I don't know if its just bad decisions by players or tactical instruction. I feel like its the former because there is only so much coaches and managers can do.



I see what you're saying...But I think we've placed less emphasis on those counter-attack situations since 17/18.We've looked to control and dominate games more and the chances that came about would be via different means. 17/18 we didn't have the team to dominate the way we have done in last couple seasons - and teams have not afforded us that much space either, we've had to manufacture it moreWe still had it in us to be deadly on the counter, and I think this season especially (well this calendar year) it's looked off. I think there will be a rethink in the summer on a lot of things but it is one area I will be interested in