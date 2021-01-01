« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 4 5 6 7 8 [9]   Go Down

Author Topic: PL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Southampton 30 Mane 91 Thiago  (Read 9003 times)

Offline redk84

  • (and nothing else!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,290
  • why must we always do things the hard way?
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Southampton 30 Mane 91 Thiago
« Reply #320 on: Yesterday at 05:50:04 pm »
Quote from: UNO on Yesterday at 02:43:40 am
I recorded the game and watched back a couple of hours late.

Watched the re-run today
It seemed to be a familiar pattern and would have been very nervy watching live

We've progressed from not being able to create anything, to be able to do that...score a goal but then leaving the back door open.
Thiago's goal was a relief and I'm happy for him but if we can finish the season remaining unbeaten and scoring a little more freely then it'll be great

A win's a win and I thought although Southampton had their chances we controlled the game a little better yesterday....towards the end

« Last Edit: Yesterday at 05:53:52 pm by redk84 »
Logged
All Those Who Have A Red Heart Can Rejoice.
For They Have Seen GOD.

Offline Mighty_Red

  • Rojo Poderoso!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,326
  • All hail the King...
    • Join the fight - SOS
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Southampton 30 Mane 91 Thiago
« Reply #321 on: Yesterday at 06:13:03 pm »
Quote from: redk84 on Yesterday at 05:50:04 pm
A win's a win and I thought although Southampton had their chances we controlled the game a little better yesterday....towards the end

Had Ings been on the pitch we may well have conceded at least once (oh the irony) and been chasing the game late on.

We don't seem to be able to play on the counter effectively, maybe it's just the likes of Mane and Salah being gassed and not enough pace to bring on to stretch teams late on. When teams come at us trying to nick a point it should be a great opportunity for us to play with space rarely afforded to us.
Logged
Some clubs were always destined for greatness...

Offline Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,803
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Southampton 30 Mane 91 Thiago
« Reply #322 on: Yesterday at 11:40:32 pm »
Quote from: Historical Fool on Yesterday at 01:21:22 pm
Liverpool should aim to win every trophy theyre in... bollocks to this prioritising rubbish...

It becomes a major trophy if Liverpool are in it and trying to win it
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Online NarutoReds

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 988
  • Saw Everton - "I'd shut the curtains..."
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Southampton 30 Mane 91 Thiago
« Reply #323 on: Today at 06:44:30 am »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 03:37:44 pm
We've practically thrown the domestic cups for years.

I'd rather win the Europa League and have an average league season than throw the cups and finish 2nd because we can't catch City, as an example. That's the chance you take with the EL though. Great if you win it, a waste of energy if you don't.
Winning Europa League while 2nd or 3rd in the the league is NOT a bad season, if you ask me. It is still a European trophy and having European nights under the Anfield lights for me. Glorious.
Logged
It's there to remind our lads who they're playing for and to remind the opposition who they're playing against!

Online Jake

  • Fuck VAR
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,323
  • Fuck VAR
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Southampton 30 Mane 91 Thiago
« Reply #324 on: Today at 01:24:29 pm »
You mean we played two centre backs together and some real midfielders and we won the game?

Who would have fucking thought it eh.

Glad we won.
Logged
Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR!

Offline redk84

  • (and nothing else!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,290
  • why must we always do things the hard way?
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Southampton 30 Mane 91 Thiago
« Reply #325 on: Today at 01:43:12 pm »
Quote from: Mighty_Red on Yesterday at 06:13:03 pm
Had Ings been on the pitch we may well have conceded at least once (oh the irony) and been chasing the game late on.

We don't seem to be able to play on the counter effectively, maybe it's just the likes of Mane and Salah being gassed and not enough pace to bring on to stretch teams late on. When teams come at us trying to nick a point it should be a great opportunity for us to play with space rarely afforded to us.

It's strange because we have seen how deadly we are in previous seasons on the counter.

The fall-off in how effective we are at making these situations count in this calendar year is massive. There are known reasons (injuries) but also we've seen our lads getting to those positions and still it just seems off...I can't even remember last time we had a mad 10 minutes and taken the game away from an opposition with a couple of quick goals. I used to like that about us

But file it under the shit season and hope it is addressed next season I guess? 12 days left until this graft is over
Logged
All Those Who Have A Red Heart Can Rejoice.
For They Have Seen GOD.

Offline a treeless whopper

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 59,349
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Southampton 30 Mane 91 Thiago
« Reply #326 on: Today at 01:47:50 pm »
Quote from: redk84 on Today at 01:43:12 pm
It's strange because we have seen how deadly we are in previous seasons on the counter.

The fall-off in how effective we are at making these situations count in this calendar year is massive. There are known reasons (injuries) but also we've seen our lads getting to those positions and still it just seems off...I can't even remember last time we had a mad 10 minutes and taken the game away from an opposition with a couple of quick goals. I used to like that about us

But file it under the shit season and hope it is addressed next season I guess? 12 days left until this graft is over

Not sure everyone would agree but I don't think we have counter attacked well for a while. Obviously the 17/18 season we were an immense counter attacking side but I don't think we have been anywhere near as effective since and certainly I thought we were ok at best last season and terrible this season.

Our ability to have a chance to create a chance has reduced steadily and I don't know if its just bad decisions by players or tactical instruction. I feel like its the former because there is only so much coaches and managers can do.
Logged

Offline redk84

  • (and nothing else!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,290
  • why must we always do things the hard way?
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Southampton 30 Mane 91 Thiago
« Reply #327 on: Today at 02:11:24 pm »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 01:47:50 pm
Not sure everyone would agree but I don't think we have counter attacked well for a while. Obviously the 17/18 season we were an immense counter attacking side but I don't think we have been anywhere near as effective since and certainly I thought we were ok at best last season and terrible this season.

Our ability to have a chance to create a chance has reduced steadily and I don't know if its just bad decisions by players or tactical instruction. I feel like its the former because there is only so much coaches and managers can do.

I see what you're saying...

But I think we've placed less emphasis on those counter-attack situations since 17/18.
We've looked to control and dominate games more and the chances that came about would be via different means. 17/18 we didn't have the team to dominate the way we have done in last couple seasons - and teams have not afforded us that much space either, we've had to manufacture it more

We still had it in us to be deadly on the counter, and I think this season especially (well this calendar year) it's looked off. I think there will be a rethink in the summer on a lot of things but it is one area I will be interested in
Logged
All Those Who Have A Red Heart Can Rejoice.
For They Have Seen GOD.

Offline deFacto please, you bastards

  • farKnow.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,816
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Southampton 30 Mane 91 Thiago
« Reply #328 on: Today at 02:11:42 pm »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 01:47:50 pm
Not sure everyone would agree but I don't think we have counter attacked well for a while. Obviously the 17/18 season we were an immense counter attacking side but I don't think we have been anywhere near as effective since and certainly I thought we were ok at best last season and terrible this season.

Our ability to have a chance to create a chance has reduced steadily and I don't know if its just bad decisions by players or tactical instruction. I feel like its the former because there is only so much coaches and managers can do.

https://www.premierleague.com/stats/top/clubs/big_chance_created?se=363

We've created the 2nd most chances as a team in the league, 2 chances behind Man City who are first. [we are on 70 they are on 72]

Last year we finished with 88, 2nd to City who created 108

in 18/19, we were third with 78, 3 behind Chelsea, and City were first with 101.

17/18, we were third with 78, behind Arsenal, and City were first with 95.

City have declined significantly compared to the last three years by a substantial margin. Ours have gone as well but it's about the average over the last couple of years, with last year being the exception with 88.

The biggest problem has been our inability to take our chances.

Logged

Offline deFacto please, you bastards

  • farKnow.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,816
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Southampton 30 Mane 91 Thiago
« Reply #329 on: Today at 02:12:21 pm »
Quote
But I think we've placed less emphasis on those counter-attack situations since 17/18

To add, because teams have played us differently since that season.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 4 5 6 7 8 [9]   Go Up
« previous next »
 