PL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Southampton 30 Mane 91 Thiago

Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Southampton 30 Mane 91 Thiago
Reply #280 on: Today at 02:43:40 am
I recorded the game and watched back a couple of hours late. After what happened in the Leeds and Newcastle games, I was so scared at about 70 minutes I decided to see the result first. Thank God it proved to be a good move as it spares me a few heart stopping moments and we won! Should I continue to watch, the result may be different! Ha Ha!
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Southampton 30 Mane 91 Thiago
Reply #281 on: Today at 03:14:45 am
Quote from: 4pool on Today at 02:29:29 am
Sons..

So yesterday before the match..


I'm expecting 1-1 or 1-2, but I'm hoping to be proved wrong and looking really stupid afterwards.  :rollseyes


Well....... 8)    ;D
I came in to quote myself from that post but the thread's locked.

Not home so didn't see the highlights or anything, but I'm more than happy to come out looking a clown.  :jester

Chuffed to be proven wrong. Get in!!! Well done Reds. 😁
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Southampton 30 Mane 91 Thiago
Reply #282 on: Today at 06:43:06 am
Jota looked really dangerous when he got the ball but its safe to say he is not connecting that well with the other two as a partnership/trio fully yet.

I thought overall the keeper, fullbacks and attack looked sharp but the spine of the pitch was pretty poor. The midfield seemed, dare I say it, tired and old and not only lacked energy but also control.

It was harder work against a poor and depleted Saints but we needed a win. Need to win the next four.
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Southampton 30 Mane 91 Thiago
Reply #283 on: Today at 07:17:58 am
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 02:37:29 am
Kabak played 15 games for us and Turkey in just over 2 months. That is farcical.
It's a game about every 5 days that's really not that bad for this season. I imagine there's plenty who've had worse schedules
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Southampton 30 Mane 91 Thiago
Reply #284 on: Today at 07:51:38 am
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 02:37:29 am
Kabak played 15 games for us and Turkey in just over 2 months. That is farcical.

Is that any more Trent was playing at 20/21 in previous seasons?

Phillip's had played 14 games for us all season but still picked up a muscle injury himself in training recently and out for a couple of weeks.



Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Southampton 30 Mane 91 Thiago
Reply #285 on: Today at 08:10:40 am
Unbeaten in 6 plus a home win and clean sheet. Top 4 still a possibility, Salah still gunning for the golden boot, and the momentum will be good for next season regardless of where we finish in the table.

It's not really about the performances now - it's about grinding out results and getting as many points as we can. The performances will return next season when we have a fully fit squad, a full stadium and have had a proper rest.

As for the injuries - when taken in context they're not as surprising as people think. Aside from the obvious major ones, the others are either the players made of glass (Keita, Ox, Matip, and to a lesser extent Shaqiri), or young/new players adapting to a new team/league/system and a tougher training regime (Philiips, Kabak, Davies). The likes of Robertson, Wijnaldum, Salah, Mane, Firmino, and even Trent/Fabinho very rarely get injured, which suggests this season is much more about freak injuries (Virgil, Gomez, Jota, etc.) than it is about anything systemic. We'd also just had 3 relentless seasons of intense (and elite) performances.

I think next season we'll see a mentally and physically stronger squad, boosted by the return of full stadiums, key players returning, plus some new arrivals. Just 4 more games and we can put this season behind us, and in years to come it will be remembered as 'that one during the pandemic with no fans where a truck ran over our squad'.
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Southampton 30 Mane 91 Thiago
Reply #286 on: Today at 08:19:33 am
Quote from: harryc on Today at 12:15:25 am
You may jest but funnily enough Arsenal have been virtually injury free compared to their reign under Morgan.
How's that injury free squad working out for them?
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Southampton 30 Mane 91 Thiago
Reply #287 on: Today at 08:23:00 am
Yup wherever we finish it's about a bit of momentum. Ending the season unbeaten in 10 games and 3 home wins from 4 would be a start to work from after the summer. Crumbs of comfort only but important I think
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Southampton 30 Mane 91 Thiago
Reply #288 on: Today at 08:30:03 am
Quote from: John C on Yesterday at 11:07:06 pm
It's really easy to type that in to a keyboard without knowing anything about the reasons or rational. Without consideration to the compensation of players injuries and the adverse effect on their covering players, irrespective of whether we harbour a few crocks in the squad.

I'm certain your point about training would be baulked at by Klopp and his backroom staff.

Please forgive me for throwing in another piece of entirely anecdotal information & opinion. My team of 20 or so desk based workers have suffered a huge number of muscle strains, aches and pains this year. These are generally fit, youngish outdoorsy people. Weve put it down to sedentary lifestyles during lockdown plus the tension weve all carried in our bodies. By chance, Im in the same running club as the team doctor for a major rugby club. Hes recently been telling us about the training regimes they gave to their players to use whilst at home. It aims to keep their bodies as mobile as they would be in any normal year, outside of formal training. Our bodies are used to hundreds of diverse, minor activities per day, even if thats just carrying the shopping around, mowing the lawn, fixing your bike or a few lengths in the local pool. For sports players stuck in apartments it was a real issue during lockdown #1. Im a keen runner, poor swimmer, occasional weights enthusiasts and reluctant cyclist. All I was able to do this year was the running. How many injuries had I had in the previous 6 years? None. How many injuries have I had this year? Two.

Good win yesterday.
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Southampton 30 Mane 91 Thiago
Reply #289 on: Today at 10:12:13 am
Quote from: Penfold78 on Today at 08:30:03 am
Please forgive me for throwing in another piece of entirely anecdotal information & opinion. My team of 20 or so desk based workers have suffered a huge number of muscle strains, aches and pains this year. These are generally fit, youngish outdoorsy people. Weve put it down to sedentary lifestyles during lockdown plus the tension weve all carried in our bodies. By chance, Im in the same running club as the team doctor for a major rugby club. Hes recently been telling us about the training regimes they gave to their players to use whilst at home. It aims to keep their bodies as mobile as they would be in any normal year, outside of formal training. Our bodies are used to hundreds of diverse, minor activities per day, even if thats just carrying the shopping around, mowing the lawn, fixing your bike or a few lengths in the local pool. For sports players stuck in apartments it was a real issue during lockdown #1. Im a keen runner, poor swimmer, occasional weights enthusiasts and reluctant cyclist. All I was able to do this year was the running. How many injuries had I had in the previous 6 years? None. How many injuries have I had this year? Two.

Good win yesterday.

It's an abnormal season of course, but we're picking up far more injuries than most through the season, particularly in training. Kabak managing 3 months without an injury is a miracle in itself this season with us and centre backs.

Even Ben Davies is picking up injuries without even playing a minute.
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Southampton 30 Mane 91 Thiago
Reply #290 on: Today at 10:19:16 am
Was it 16/17 we ground out a lot of rise wins late in to get top 4? Stoke, West Brom and Watford away stand out. We had a more solid base to work from them I guess but hopefully we can repeat the trick.
    • Elite Mortgage Advisers
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Southampton 30 Mane 91 Thiago
Reply #291 on: Today at 10:29:42 am
Not particularly fluent and a long way from our best - but we won. That's all that matters at this stage of a cursed season. Top four is still a possibility, but if it doesn't happen. so be it, we're obviously not good enough over the season.

Whatever happens, support your team.
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Southampton 30 Mane 91 Thiago
Reply #292 on: Today at 10:33:02 am
The oddness of chasing top 4 rather than top of the league is that, by definition, were up against inconsistent sides who dont win every game. Thats why its still a possibility.
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Southampton 30 Mane 91 Thiago
Reply #293 on: Today at 10:38:31 am
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 10:19:16 am
Was it 16/17 we ground out a lot of rise wins late in to get top 4? Stoke, West Brom and Watford away stand out. We had a more solid base to work from them I guess but hopefully we can repeat the trick.

In the last 5 games we lost at home to Palace and drew at home Southampton with Milner missing a pen which we thought had cost us. We won the other 3 though and snuck in.

We did get 76 points though that year and Arsenal missed out with 75. A late 60's point total could squeak it this year - like last season - due to the annual Rodgers bottle job which allowed United in with 66 last season.
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Southampton 30 Mane 91 Thiago
Reply #294 on: Today at 10:53:36 am
Just asking by the way. For sure I am happy if we are qualified for Champions League.

But, any of you "fancy" Europa League if we are 5th? In case.

Or it's better we are 6th or 7th and just... Go for the league title?

P/S: But I do llllooovveeeee European games, even if it's Europa.  ;D  ;D
Nothing like European night!!! Loving it.
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Southampton 30 Mane 91 Thiago
Reply #295 on: Today at 11:02:12 am
Quote from: NarutoReds on Today at 10:53:36 am
Just asking by the way. For sure I am happy if we are qualified for Champions League.

But, any of you "fancy" Europa League if we are 5th? In case.

Or it's better we are 6th or 7th and just... Go for the league title?

P/S: But I do llllooovveeeee European games, even if it's Europa.  ;D  ;D
Nothing like European night!!! Loving it.

FSG won't allow any depth to be invested in so the Europa might as well be the U18 team playing. It'd be a complete waste of time since there would be no way Klopp would be going for that title unless the second XI magically got to the semis.

The Conference League instead should be forfeited or the U13 team playing. What a waste of space tournament. Solely designed to push small-country teams out of the limelight.
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Southampton 30 Mane 91 Thiago
Reply #296 on: Today at 11:05:07 am
Rewatching some highlights and I think the trio of Salah, Jota and Mane isnt that well balanced.

Theyre all so direct, always trying to make that final run or killer pass... that direct killer instinct is great but think wed be better balanced with 2 of them on pitch and 1 more creator higher up. I know Firmino hasnt been great recently so I get that might not be a long term solution... but most attacks seems rushed.

Think having a player in final 3rd with composure who can pick a pass is a must in summer.
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Southampton 30 Mane 91 Thiago
Reply #297 on: Today at 11:07:54 am
Quote from: Linudden on Today at 11:02:12 am
FSG won't allow any depth to be invested in so the Europa might as well be the U18 team playing. It'd be a complete waste of time since there would be no way Klopp would be going for that title unless the second XI magically got to the semis.

The Conference League instead should be forfeited or the U13 team playing. What a waste of space tournament. Solely designed to push small-country teams out of the limelight.

It'll still just be 7th place Premier League against 7th placed La Liga in the final,  rather than just the usual 5th place Premier League team against 5th placed La Liga (or a CL 3rd placed team) in the Europa League final. When Everton finally win something it'll be this bollocks.
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Southampton 30 Mane 91 Thiago
Reply #298 on: Today at 11:10:37 am
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 11:07:54 am
It'll still just be 7th place Premier League against 7th placed La Liga in the final,  rather than just the usual 5th place Premier League team against 5th placed La Liga (or a CL 3rd placed team) in the Europa League final. When Everton finally win something it'll be this bollocks.

Might as well bring back the Cup Winners' Cup and have the highest placed FA Cup/DFB/Copa del Rey/Coppa Italia/Coupe de France dropouts participating for the big leagues. The Conference League is just pathetic.

For next year they could send Spurs as League Cup finalists for example in the absence of Chelsea or Leicester assuming those two make the CL.
« Last Edit: Today at 11:13:05 am by Linudden »
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Southampton 30 Mane 91 Thiago
Reply #299 on: Today at 11:17:10 am
Quote from: Linudden on Today at 11:02:12 am
FSG won't allow any depth to be invested in so the Europa might as well be the U18 team playing. It'd be a complete waste of time since there would be no way Klopp would be going for that title unless the second XI magically got to the semis.



Is it a waste of time if our second 11 is playing though?  We have decent squad players who've barely had a sniff this season. We definitely shouldn't be prioritising it but I'd love to see Jones, Elliott, Tskimikas, Kelleher, Neco get that extra game time just to see what level they're at. Who knows how many of Shaq, Ox, Origi, Keita Minamino will be here next season, but they're decent players. Not City level of squad depth unfortunately, but decent players. Also have 3 CBs coming back from serious injuries who'll need games.

I appreciate for some it's an unnecessary distraction, but I see positives.
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Southampton 30 Mane 91 Thiago
Reply #300 on: Today at 11:18:16 am
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 11:10:46 pm
For me, weve been stuck since the restart. Weve not had the fitness base we normally have to drive the players as we would like.

We should have more of that next season I guess

That's the point that a lot of people are not getting. The pre-season is a vital part of our preparation each season, a lot of vital work goes into it. I remember seeing a video from one of the training guys and they use every part of that pre-season to condition the players so that they have a chance of lasting the entire season, the stuff done at the beginning is the most important. We never had the time this season, so for me I was expecting us to have more injuries than last season. You also have to take into consideration the lunacy of the fixture list especially early on with the international games as well. I certainly don't think our problems are down to the training team its just a combination of events from this season which have hit us harder than a lot of the other teams.
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Southampton 30 Mane 91 Thiago
Reply #301 on: Today at 11:24:04 am
Quote from: B0151? on Today at 11:17:10 am
Is it a waste of time if our second 11 is playing though?  We have decent squad players who've barely had a sniff this season. We definitely shouldn't be prioritising it but I'd love to see Jones, Elliott, Tskimikas, Kelleher, Neco get that extra game time just to see what level they're at. Who knows how many of Shaq, Ox, Origi, Keita Minamino will be here next season, but they're decent players. Not City level of squad depth unfortunately, but decent players. Also have 3 CBs coming back from serious injuries who'll need games.

I appreciate for some it's an unnecessary distraction, but I see positives.

Liverpool 2014, Leicester 2016 and Chelsea 2017 are prime examples on what solely focusing on the league can do. It's not like this squad isn't capable of winning the Premier League assuming Virgil is fit. They just need to be fully focused on 38 games in order to compete. The Champions League is a necessity because of the money and the enormous prestige but to be honest the Europa League means less to many people than the domestic cup. It's a trophy contested by teams that have failed the previous season to be the 17th best club in Europe. Now with the additional bonus of the small country teams being booted out. Last time the club won it the trophy still had its charm left but ever since they dropped the cup format it's become just a pointless exercise for top clubs. If they make the final stages they drag their stars out and potentially get a free CL ticket. That's the only reason they care at all.
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Southampton 30 Mane 91 Thiago
Reply #302 on: Today at 11:31:17 am
Quote from: Linudden on Today at 11:24:04 am
Liverpool 2014, Leicester 2016 and Chelsea 2017 are prime examples on solely focusing on the league can do. It's not like this squad isn't capable of winning the Premier League assuming Virgil is fit. They just need to be fully focused on 38 games in order to compete. The Champions League is a necessity because of the money and the enormous prestige but to be honest the Europa League means less to many people than the domestic cup. It's a trophy contested by teams that have failed the previous season to be the 17th best club in Europe. Last time the club won it the trophy still had its charm left but ever since they dropped the cup format it's become just a pointless exercise for top clubs. If they make the final stages they drag their stars out and potentially get a free CL ticket. That's the only reason they care at all.

I understand you. It's got absolutely nothing on the CL and there isn't much prestige. I don't think there are many that would disagree. Unfortunately though, I think next year will be a bit of a transition season and I would be surprised if we were challenging for the title. I'm just saying if we're in it, we can't change that, and I think there are positives that could come from it. From a personal point of view I just love us having games to be honest. Love the pre season friendlies where we see our young players and it's in that category for me (at least until it gets to the latter stages)..

I don't think Klopp likes the disruption Thursday nights cause and all that but would be embarassing to not have European footy next season and not how we want to be finishing this season.
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Southampton 30 Mane 91 Thiago
Reply #303 on: Today at 11:37:48 am
If we're in the Europa League next season, we should be aiming to win it.

We should have enough to rotate in the group stages and get through without needing to rely on our best players. After that, it's a trophy and a potential second route back in the Champions League.
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Southampton 30 Mane 91 Thiago
Reply #304 on: Today at 11:43:33 am
Quote from: Linudden on Today at 11:10:37 am
Might as well bring back the Cup Winners' Cup and have the highest placed FA Cup/DFB/Copa del Rey/Coppa Italia/Coupe de France dropouts participating for the big leagues. The Conference League is just pathetic.

For next year they could send Spurs as League Cup finalists for example in the absence of Chelsea or Leicester assuming those two make the CL.

The cups are dominated by top 6 teams anyway though which has made Cup Winners Cup obsolete. If Spurs finish 5th or 6th they're in the Europa League and Man City won the LC. Chelsea and Leicester in the FA Cup final will both finish in the top 6 and likely top 4 to go in the CL.

All the Conference nonsense does is effectively split the Europa League in two to weaken it further.
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Southampton 30 Mane 91 Thiago
Reply #305 on: Today at 11:49:01 am
If we get in the Europa League we should play the fringe players and look at introducing the big guns should we progress to the knockout stages.

This will give the first XI a midweek break, which will be much needed after this season, the Euros coming up and then a World Cup next season.

Its still a major honour and something we havent won for 20 years and something else to try and win under Klopp. The final is in Seville and we did OK in our last European final in a Spanish city.
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Southampton 30 Mane 91 Thiago
Reply #306 on: Today at 11:59:44 am
Quote from: gray19lfc on Today at 11:49:01 am
If we get in the Europa League we should play the fringe players and look at introducing 
the big guns should we progress to the knockout stages.

This will give the first XI a much needed break in midweek, which will be much needed after this season, the Euros coming up and then a World Cup next season.

Its still a major honour and something we havent won for 20 years and something else to try and win under Klopp. The final is in Seville and we did OK in our last European final in a Spanish city.

It's a chance to blood in youngsters as well and give players a chance to prove themselves. One or two domestic cup games where we always draw top sides isn't enough.

Beating Sevilla in their own stadium in the final would be decent revenge. Go deep in it and it does effect league form though if you don't have a strong squad.
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Southampton 30 Mane 91 Thiago
Reply #307 on: Today at 12:02:56 pm
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 11:43:33 am
The cups are dominated by top 6 teams anyway though which has made Cup Winners Cup obsolete. If Spurs finish 5th or 6th they're in the Europa League and Man City won the LC. Chelsea and Leicester in the FA Cup final will both finish in the top 6 and likely top 4 to go in the CL.

All the Conference nonsense does is effectively split the Europa League in two to weaken it further.

The trick was that the CWC was ranked higher than the UEFA Cup. But yes, there are some problems. Still, it's a good way for smaller countries to win a European trophy that isn't a complete mockery.
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Southampton 30 Mane 91 Thiago
Reply #308 on: Today at 12:42:54 pm
Quote from: Oskar on Today at 11:37:48 am
If we're in the Europa League next season, we should be aiming to win it.

We should have enough to rotate in the group stages and get through without needing to rely on our best players. After that, it's a trophy and a potential second route back in the Champions League.

Yes! Would love us to win that big shiny trophy :) The Champions League prize is an added incentive but like you, if we are in, I'll be gutted if we don't make a serious fist of it. Plus I'd hate for us to go into next season with no European football.
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Southampton 30 Mane 91 Thiago
Reply #309 on: Today at 12:54:02 pm
So pleased watching the second goal again. Squeezing the play really high up the pitch and robbo shouting "don't let them out". Lot of vulnerability defensively last night but really pleasing way to score the second
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Southampton 30 Mane 91 Thiago
Reply #310 on: Today at 01:03:22 pm
Jesus, IF Liverpool in Europa League and we should not even trying to win it?

It's still the European Cup and memorable European nights under the Anfield lights.

I just can't forget that Dortmund game with Lovren's winner towering header.

One of the glorious nights in my life. European nights. No matter what people say that Europa League is not "prestigous" enough.

And yes, love you Lovren. Truly and thanks for that night.
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Southampton 30 Mane 91 Thiago
Reply #311 on: Today at 01:04:24 pm
Quote from: NarutoReds on Today at 01:03:22 pm
Jesus, IF Liverpool in Europa League and we should not even trying to win it?

It's still the European Cup and memorable European nights under the Anfield lights.

I just can't forget that Dortmund game with Lovren's winner towering header.

One of the glorious nights in my life. European nights. No matter what people say that Europa League is not "prestigous" enough.

And yes, love you Lovren. Truly and thanks for that night.

Yes, but be prepared to take the hit in the league if we do go far in it.
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Southampton 30 Mane 91 Thiago
Reply #312 on: Today at 01:21:22 pm
Liverpool should aim to win every trophy theyre in... bollocks to this prioritising rubbish...
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Southampton 30 Mane 91 Thiago
Reply #313 on: Today at 01:23:53 pm
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 01:04:24 pm
Yes, but be prepared to take the hit in the league if we do go far in it.

With everyone fit we could field something like this Kelleher, Williams, Phillips, Matip, Tsmikas, Milner, Jones, Keita, Shaqiri, Ox, Jota. You would think we buy a few players in the summer to make that stronger too. Keep the big guns for the later stages.
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Southampton 30 Mane 91 Thiago
Reply #314 on: Today at 01:24:11 pm
Quote from: Historical Fool on Today at 01:21:22 pm
Liverpool should aim to win every trophy theyre in... bollocks to this prioritising rubbish...

I'm a huge fan of the FA Cup and would always go for that so don't get that mixed up  :wave
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Southampton 30 Mane 91 Thiago
Reply #315 on: Today at 01:28:16 pm
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 01:04:24 pm
Yes, but be prepared to take the hit in the league if we do go far in it.

I can see the reasoning behind this thinking, I think there's ways to go around it. We need a nice draw in the group stage (look at the shite Arsenal, United, Chelsea always get when they're in it) - but if we get one, we should be able to win the group without having to use any of the key first team men. If anything it helps the entire squad out, because you won't need your Van Dijk's and Salah's playing two games a week at that stage of the season, and it'll give squad players minutes they can't get if we're in the Champions League. Also, great chance for a few of the young lads to get minutes.

If you win the group from next season, you go straight into the last 16 instead of having to squeeze another knockout round in. Just win 4 of them and we'll top it. If we are in it and go through I'd be hoping to see strong selections in the knockout ties, great chance to win a European trophy. There's every chance as well we'll be out of any title picture. It won't be ideal and we'd all rather be in the Champions League, but there's definitely ways we can benefit from being it, especially if we were to win it. Would much rather be in it than not, but as I say, only if we can rotate in the group stage.
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Southampton 30 Mane 91 Thiago
Reply #316 on: Today at 03:16:39 pm
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 12:42:54 pm
Yes! Would love us to win that big shiny trophy :) The Champions League prize is an added incentive but like you, if we are in, I'll be gutted if we don't make a serious fist of it. Plus I'd hate for us to go into next season with no European football.
I'd love us to lift the UEFA Cup again. I don't like what they've done to the competition itself, but I absolutely love that trophy and have so enjoyed seeing us lift it in the past.
