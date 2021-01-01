Yes, but be prepared to take the hit in the league if we do go far in it.



I can see the reasoning behind this thinking, I think there's ways to go around it. We need a nice draw in the group stage (look at the shite Arsenal, United, Chelsea always get when they're in it) - but if we get one, we should be able to win the group without having to use any of the key first team men. If anything it helps the entire squad out, because you won't need your Van Dijk's and Salah's playing two games a week at that stage of the season, and it'll give squad players minutes they can't get if we're in the Champions League. Also, great chance for a few of the young lads to get minutes.If you win the group from next season, you go straight into the last 16 instead of having to squeeze another knockout round in. Just win 4 of them and we'll top it. If we are in it and go through I'd be hoping to see strong selections in the knockout ties, great chance to win a European trophy. There's every chance as well we'll be out of any title picture. It won't be ideal and we'd all rather be in the Champions League, but there's definitely ways we can benefit from being it, especially if we were to win it. Would much rather be in it than not, but as I say, only if we can rotate in the group stage.