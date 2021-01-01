That app sounds interesting, especially as you can actually see the traffic coming and going from where you are.



I might know that red ship you mentioned. When I say "know" I mean see it. We often see a red ship tied up on the wall of the Mersey over there. It's not there today though.



Talking of Eastham. It's a nice little village. There is The Tap pub, which is very popular with bikers, and the Eastham Ferry pub. Both look out over the river. There is a lovely little café behind the Tap pub too, called Mimosa Tea Garden, which we always enjoy going to. Then there are woods along the Mersey with squirrels to feed. It's a nice little out-of-the-way place to spend an afternoon.



Sounds lovely how you describe it, just our type of place too.The red ship is unmistakable due to how bright it is and she's still out here now. Been near enough a week since she arrived but the locals were saying it's not unusual for them to hang around when the weather's bad. We've not had many really high tides either so maybe that's another reason the other 3 ships are also still here.The app shows every commercial ship across the globe that's at sea or passing through the Suez and Panama canals. When there's bugger all else to do it passes the time.