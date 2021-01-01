The River Mersey looks really wide unlike the Tyne where I am. I could swim over the Tyne no bother. I wouldn't want to swallow a few mouth fulls of it though, that's what would kill me.



Yes, further upstream it's 4.8km at its widest point near Ellesmere Port, then it narrows at Liverpool to a still wide 1.1km. The Mersey also has the 4th highest tidal rise in the world and the third fastest tidal run in Europe, reaching 10 knots in places. Especially in the colder months, death can take place within minutes of immersion. Water temperature in the Mersey today is just 8.9c so this lady was lucky the rescue services are stationed moments away from where she went in.