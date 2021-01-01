« previous next »
Girl in River Mersey earlier today.

BlackandWhitePaul

Girl in River Mersey earlier today.
« on: Today at 01:49:04 pm »
I have been following this guy for quite some time. He is Romanian and lives down London. He goes all over the place and streams his video's live. Today he decided to go to Liverpool and was streaming live as this was going on.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=g4cL16wSfp0
RedSince86

Re: Girl in River Mersey earlier today.
« Reply #1 on: Today at 01:58:00 pm »
Damn, what a very very lucky Girl.
Terry de Niro

Re: Girl in River Mersey earlier today.
« Reply #2 on: Today at 03:31:32 pm »
Proper heart in mouth stuff watching that.
Well done to all the people who helped her.
Son of Spion＊

Re: Girl in River Mersey earlier today.
« Reply #3 on: Today at 05:28:51 pm »
Well that was harrowing.

Well done to all those who helped. I'm just glad the tide looked not to have turned at the time, because it sweeps you down river at an astonishing pace once it does. That's one very lucky woman. I hope she's ok.
BlackandWhitePaul

Re: Girl in River Mersey earlier today.
« Reply #4 on: Today at 05:28:59 pm »
Absolutely
I was scared watching it live as it was happening and hope she is ok, now and in the future.
BlackandWhitePaul

Re: Girl in River Mersey earlier today.
« Reply #5 on: Today at 05:31:31 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on Today at 05:28:51 pm
Well that was harrowing.

Well done to all those who helped. I'm just glad the tide looked not to have turned at the time, because it sweeps you down river at an astonishing pace once it does. That's one very lucky woman. I hope she's ok.
The River Mersey looks really wide unlike the Tyne where I am.  I could swim over the Tyne no bother. I wouldn't want to swallow a few mouth fulls of it though, that's what would kill me.
redgriffin73

Re: Girl in River Mersey earlier today.
« Reply #6 on: Today at 05:45:19 pm »
Bloody hell that is terrifying, hope she is OK.
Son of Spion＊

Re: Girl in River Mersey earlier today.
« Reply #7 on: Today at 05:51:37 pm »
Yes, further upstream it's 4.8km at its widest point near Ellesmere Port, then it narrows at Liverpool to a still wide 1.1km. The Mersey also has the 4th highest tidal rise in the world and the third fastest tidal run in Europe, reaching 10 knots in places. Especially in the colder months, death can take place within minutes of immersion. Water temperature in the Mersey today is just 8.9c so this lady was lucky the rescue services are stationed moments away from where she went in.
BIG DICK NICK

Re: Girl in River Mersey earlier today.
« Reply #8 on: Today at 05:58:10 pm »
Take it easy Johnny Wye-ayesmuller.
reddebs

Re: Girl in River Mersey earlier today.
« Reply #9 on: Today at 06:00:29 pm »
Is it just me or did the emergency services seem to take an age to arrive?
