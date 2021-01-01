Absolute quality! I know Shearer gets a lot of stick for his punditry, but lets be honest he's a legend.
Damn, what a very very lucky Girl.
Proper heart in mouth stuff watching that. Well done to all the people who helped her.
Well that was harrowing.Well done to all those who helped. I'm just glad the tide looked not to have turned at the time, because it sweeps you down river at an astonishing pace once it does. That's one very lucky woman. I hope she's ok.
The River Mersey looks really wide unlike the Tyne where I am. I could swim over the Tyne no bother. I wouldn't want to swallow a few mouth fulls of it though, that's what would kill me.
people like big dick nick.
Page created in 0.017 seconds with 25 queries.
[Server Load: 0.24]