What is it with Scott Parker. As a player he gets relegated with West Ham and wins player of the year. Gets relegated with Fulham and he's bizarrely linked with the Spurs job. Heard a journalist earlier on the radio (not sure who, Northerner sounded like) questioning it, and saying he was really well liked by the media, especially the London media.



Got it in 1. The media love London based clubs, managers, and players, and give them an easy ride at every opportunity.It's why West Ham in the 80's and Spurs in the 2000's were the undisputed future of English football, it's why Roy was the standout manager for the Liverpool job, why Joe Cole was the signing of the season, why their failure was just the Scousers moaning, and why even after failing with England, Roy is still considered by his media friends to be a top English manager. It's also why Scott Parker and Gerrard in a 442 was a dream team, why Scott Parker won player of the year, and why he is now considered a top young manager in world football despite no perceptible achievement or skill