He isn't liked on here, but what Dyche has done with Burnley is really good. They shouldn't even be a Premier League club, 107th highest population in the UK. A team of a semi-decent footballers, it's a bit ale house but they have evolved into something alright. Every year people write them off, but they change it up a bit and always survive.
Quote from: OOS on Yesterday at 08:56:56 pm
He isn't liked on here, but what Dyche has done with Burnley is really good. They shouldn't even be a Premier League club, 107th highest population in the UK. A team of a semi-decent footballers, it's a bit ale house but they have evolved into something alright. Every year people write them off, but they change it up a bit and always survive.

What's impressive is they barely spend any money. Every year they spend about 6 million on a couple of journeymen.

Wilder at Sheff U this season shows how difficult it is to sustain it beyond a year or two and he spent decent money on a few players.
What is it with Scott Parker. As a player he gets relegated with West Ham and wins player of the year. Gets relegated with Fulham and he's bizarrely linked with the Spurs job. Heard a journalist earlier on the radio (not sure who, Northerner sounded like) questioning it, and saying he was really well liked by the media, especially the London media.
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

"I love the Pope, I love seeing him in his Pope-Mobile, his three feet of bullet proof plexi-glass. That's faith in action folks! You know he's got God on his side"

For They Have Seen GOD.

