Been watching the MNF 'end of season awards' and I'm not sure if its me or them on drugs



What has Carra turned into? Our most vocal presence in the media scared to pick our players for looking bias meanwhile Neville picks 4,5 United players in a season two at best deserve to be in the team of the year, heís become a true bitter, bitter of our current stars and their talent, bitter about his lack of acknowledgement as a top player(which he never was). Find myself disliking him more and more each appearance on MNF.