I think he is fab and hope it's possible for us to keep him.



Whats realistic for Willock next season do you think? I see no reason why he couldnt take the role Ceballos has had for arsenal this season, whos got a decent number of minutes.



Would be a great signing for Newcastle to get him though, youve been crying out for a midfielder with runs who can break the lines for years.



He's done very well. I wouldn't be surprised if we let him go to raise some money.Think it all depends on the formation Arteta decoded to play next season. I don't think Arteta thinks he gets involved on the ball enough to play the double pivot role next to Partey behind a more conventional number 10, although I'd still like to see him given a chance.However, if he decides to play 433, then he should stay as he is ideal as that 3rd midfielder bombing forward & breaking lines. He doesn't need to be involved on the ball as much, it's more about his athleticism & timing of runs into the box, & that's where he excels.