Author Topic: Premier League fixtures 7th-10th May  (Read 10515 times)

Online gerrardisgod

Re: Premier League fixtures 7th-10th May
« Reply #480 on: Yesterday at 07:36:39 pm »
Looked a penalty in a faster angle, apparently.

Whatever the hell that is.
AHA!

Offline smicer07

Re: Premier League fixtures 7th-10th May
« Reply #481 on: Yesterday at 07:37:23 pm »
People assuming we're going to win our games 😂
Offline swoopy

Re: Premier League fixtures 7th-10th May
« Reply #482 on: Yesterday at 07:38:47 pm »
Quote from: smicer07 on Yesterday at 07:37:23 pm
People assuming we're going to win our games 😂

When we beat Brighton, Fulham, Burnley, Everton & Newcastle at home we'll be fine ;D
Offline Dave McCoy

Re: Premier League fixtures 7th-10th May
« Reply #483 on: Yesterday at 07:38:47 pm »
Quote from: smicer07 on Yesterday at 07:32:17 pm
?

ManC should have won which keeps that spot open still.

Quote from: CalgarianRed on Yesterday at 07:30:26 pm
Agreed, it will be between them and City unfortunately as I don't see United stepping up under Ole and we will need a season to rebuild.

With the squad we have next year cant be a rebuild year.  We just had one season ruined in this teams window.   Cant write off another one and it also make the Thiago transfer a joke.
Offline Samie

Re: Premier League fixtures 7th-10th May
« Reply #484 on: Yesterday at 07:39:04 pm »
Quote from: smicer07 on Yesterday at 07:37:23 pm
People assuming we're going to win our games 😂

Supporters believing in their team. Shocking I know.
Online Jm55

Re: Premier League fixtures 7th-10th May
« Reply #485 on: Yesterday at 07:39:06 pm »
Fucking Manc twats.
Offline Scottymuser

Re: Premier League fixtures 7th-10th May
« Reply #486 on: Yesterday at 07:39:33 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 07:28:50 pm
They've got three difficult games but the way the United game falls means they'll be facing a half arsed, depleted team. Plus Chelsea might have top 4 pretty much sewn up by the time they play them after that win and will have an eye on the CL final.

But so will we be facing a half arsed depleted team, no?  Or are you buying into the idea that Ole cares more about giving us a hard game, and are willing to rest players against both Leics and Fulham just to prioritise hoping to stop us), AND thinking that Leics will somehow up their game despite looking tired last night?  I could see a draw there (which does go against Leics form and Utds form - but without them taking a win against at least one of spurs and chelsea as well, that should be irrelevant
Offline Robinred

Re: Premier League fixtures 7th-10th May
« Reply #487 on: Yesterday at 07:39:55 pm »
Pep deserved that, despite the winner being flukey. Its been evident that Mendy is a shadow of the player City signed since his injuries - his pace has gone completely. Ake might be short of match fitness, but anyway to play both proved disastrous.

If he really wanted to win the title this evening, he had no good reason to rest so many. City should have won it considering the missed penalty and the one they should have had. Taylor once again demonstrating how utterly inept this cohort of Premiership refs continue to be - best League in the world? - not while the officiating remains so ridiculously poor.

Two horrible clubs whove made a mockery of FFP.
Offline has gone odd

Re: Premier League fixtures 7th-10th May
« Reply #488 on: Yesterday at 07:40:00 pm »
While all eyes are on Leicester, think the Hammers have got a strong chance still.

Oh yea, fuck the mancs. pricks.
Offline Legs

Re: Premier League fixtures 7th-10th May
« Reply #489 on: Yesterday at 07:40:13 pm »
We better get our yellow/green scarfs ready for Tuesday 🤣

Mind wouldnt be a shock if we dont win tonight
Offline MonsLibpool

Re: Premier League fixtures 7th-10th May
« Reply #490 on: Yesterday at 07:41:20 pm »
We are still Champions! Enjoy it.
Offline Scottymuser

Re: Premier League fixtures 7th-10th May
« Reply #491 on: Yesterday at 07:42:06 pm »
Quote from: swoopy on Yesterday at 07:25:13 pm
We must win tonight & we must beat Man Utd. Anything less and we aren't getting top 4 (we probably aren't anyway).
Leicester have 2 very losable games out of their last 3.

Wrong - a win tonight, and in the other 3 matches not against Utd, would put us 3 points ahead of Leics with (likely) better GD  - a draw against Utd would mean Leics need 4 points  and to score more in their win than in the defeatm or 5 points, to beat that.  A win against Utd would put us 6 points ahead AND definitely a better GD, which would mean Leics need 7 points realistically against 3 top sides
Offline kennedy81

Re: Premier League fixtures 7th-10th May
« Reply #492 on: Yesterday at 07:42:33 pm »
Quote from: smicer07 on Yesterday at 07:37:23 pm
People assuming we're going to win our games 😂
4 wins and a draw would have done us.
Offline Camping in a pub in Allerton

Re: Premier League fixtures 7th-10th May
« Reply #493 on: Yesterday at 07:42:38 pm »
Quote from: Ravishing Rick Rude on Yesterday at 07:29:26 pm
You find City more vile than Chelsea? 5-6 years ago we were applauding each other, can't remember doing that with Chelsea.

I remember going to Stamford Bridge - Zola's last game and we applauded them after they knocked us out of the Champions League..
Offline BOBSCOUSE

Re: Premier League fixtures 7th-10th May
« Reply #494 on: Yesterday at 07:42:50 pm »
So, the worst Champions ever are still Champions with 4 games left to play - must have been awful.

Offline Wghennessy

Re: Premier League fixtures 7th-10th May
« Reply #495 on: Yesterday at 07:42:55 pm »
3 top 3 sides and one of them are technically still in a title race so less likely to play kids
Offline elsewhere

Re: Premier League fixtures 7th-10th May
« Reply #496 on: Yesterday at 07:43:30 pm »
Mendy has been a good buy so far, no way they are in Top 4 and CL final with Kepa.
Offline Scottymuser

Re: Premier League fixtures 7th-10th May
« Reply #497 on: Yesterday at 07:55:49 pm »
Quote from: elsewhere on Yesterday at 07:43:30 pm
Mendy has been a good buy so far, no way they are in Top 4 and CL final with Kepa.

I'd say 50/50 that and Tuchel being eons better a manager than Fat Frank
Offline TSC

Re: Premier League fixtures 7th-10th May
« Reply #498 on: Yesterday at 07:56:20 pm »
Still think Chelsea were catchable had they ended pointless tonight (assume we win of course and thats anything but guaranteed).  With the game in hand the lead wouldve been 1 point and Chelsea has 2 cup finals incoming.

Typical. 
Online BIG DICK NICK

Re: Premier League fixtures 7th-10th May
« Reply #499 on: Yesterday at 08:02:29 pm »
Quote from: BOBSCOUSE on Yesterday at 07:42:50 pm
So, the worst Champions ever are still Champions with 4 games left to play - must have been awful.



Were not the worst champions ever, but still being champions is nothing to do with us this season.
Offline elsewhere

Re: Premier League fixtures 7th-10th May
« Reply #500 on: Yesterday at 08:03:04 pm »
None of those Villa, Westbrom, Fulham vs losses/draws annoy me as much as Leicester and Chelsea defeats. Because we really didn't deserve to lose either. We should've killed Leicester in 1h and deserved at least a point from Chelsea. We'd be comfortable of we had draws from them.
Offline a treeless whopper

Re: Premier League fixtures 7th-10th May
« Reply #501 on: Yesterday at 08:06:17 pm »
Quote from: elsewhere on Yesterday at 08:03:04 pm
None of those Villa, Westbrom, Fulham vs losses/draws annoy me as much as Leicester and Chelsea defeats. Because we really didn't deserve to lose either. We should've killed Leicester in 1h and deserved at least a point from Chelsea. We'd be comfortable of we had draws from them.

Nah we deserved to lose to Chelsea.

Definitely the loss to Leicester is up there in terms of shocking capitulations, up there with Newcastle.
Offline Scottymuser

Re: Premier League fixtures 7th-10th May
« Reply #502 on: Yesterday at 08:08:45 pm »
Quote from: elsewhere on Yesterday at 08:03:04 pm
None of those Villa, Westbrom, Fulham vs losses/draws annoy me as much as Leicester and Chelsea defeats. Because we really didn't deserve to lose either. We should've killed Leicester in 1h and deserved at least a point from Chelsea. We'd be comfortable of we had draws from them.

Nah - the Chelsea loss they were better (they had an xG of  0.98 and us of 0.32) - the Leics one was 2.18 againt 2.23 so ignoring the fact the pen was dodgy, a draw would have been a fair score, so it's only a loss of 1 point .  It's the Newcastle one which was the worst - infogol had that as a 2.89  - 1.07 on expected goals, yet we drew 1-1  so thats 2 points dropped (in fact, draws from matches we should win are automatically worse than a loss from a draw as, you know, more points)
Offline Ratboy3G

Re: Premier League fixtures 7th-10th May
« Reply #503 on: Yesterday at 10:11:52 pm »
Hopefully Palace being safe means we'll get an easy game in a few weeks, we may need it as Eut qualification could go to the wire
Offline Wullie160975

Re: Premier League fixtures 7th-10th May
« Reply #504 on: Yesterday at 10:11:53 pm »
Quote from: has gone odd on Yesterday at 07:40:00 pm
While all eyes are on Leicester, think the Hammers have got a strong chance still.

Oh yea, fuck the mancs. pricks.

Does this mean we have to be Everton fans tomorrow?
Offline b_joseph

Re: Premier League fixtures 7th-10th May
« Reply #505 on: Yesterday at 10:20:50 pm »
Quote from: Wullie160975 on Yesterday at 10:11:53 pm
Does this mean we have to be Everton fans tomorrow?
Kinda.

West Hams remaining fixtures are not hard. Tomorrow, we need United and Everton to win...Everton draw would be fine. We need United to win so they are still in with an outside shot at the title. Meaning they have to play leicester with a little bit of seriousness
Offline Gray Hamster

Re: Premier League fixtures 7th-10th May
« Reply #506 on: Yesterday at 10:38:21 pm »
Quote from: CalgarianRed on Yesterday at 07:30:26 pm
Agreed, it will be between them and City unfortunately as I don't see United stepping up under Ole and we will need a season to rebuild.
we wont need a season to rebuild. If our players are all fit and we have a bit of luck in injuries next season, I wouldnt be at all surprised to see us win the title
Online Illmatic

Re: Premier League fixtures 7th-10th May
« Reply #507 on: Yesterday at 11:01:48 pm »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Yesterday at 08:06:17 pm
Nah we deserved to lose to Chelsea.

Definitely the loss to Leicester is up there in terms of shocking capitulations, up there with Newcastle.

Stonewall handball pen on Kante not given in second half against Chelsea. Could easily of got draw there Mane missed a very good chance in the first half for us to get the lead.

Missed chances and poor ref calls have had a big impact on us this season more so than any of the other top sides for sure. 
Offline a treeless whopper

Re: Premier League fixtures 7th-10th May
« Reply #508 on: Today at 07:10:17 am »
Quote from: Illmatic on Yesterday at 11:01:48 pm
Stonewall handball pen on Kante not given in second half against Chelsea. Could easily of got draw there Mane missed a very good chance in the first half for us to get the lead.

Missed chances and poor ref calls have had a big impact on us this season more so than any of the other top sides for sure. 

You are always going to get some opportunities but generally they kept us at arms length. Not in any special way or a way where you think they have outclassed us as Brighton did something similar. But I didnt think we deserved much out of that game.

Games like Burnley, Everton, Newcastle at home and Fulham and Leicester away are up there as the worst.
Online BlackandWhitePaul

Re: Premier League fixtures 7th-10th May
« Reply #509 on: Today at 09:05:15 am »
Quote from: sinnermichael on May  7, 2021, 08:26:18 pm
Willock has been an excellent loan signing for Newcastle.
Steve Bruce knows what he's doing.    :P
