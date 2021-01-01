Pep deserved that, despite the winner being flukey. Its been evident that Mendy is a shadow of the player City signed since his injuries - his pace has gone completely. Ake might be short of match fitness, but anyway to play both proved disastrous.



If he really wanted to win the title this evening, he had no good reason to rest so many. City should have won it considering the missed penalty and the one they should have had. Taylor once again demonstrating how utterly inept this cohort of Premiership refs continue to be - best League in the world? - not while the officiating remains so ridiculously poor.



Two horrible clubs whove made a mockery of FFP.