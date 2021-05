Callum wilson what a signing for Newcastle , his conversion rate must match any striker in the premier league probably all top 5 leagues in Europe .



He was awful for Bournemouth last season. Strange how some players have thrived without crowds while others have seemingly had the confidence sucked out of them - our very own Mane for example. Another that comes to mind that has thrived is Iheanacho who has been sublime for Leicester. Be interesting to see how they both go and others next season when fingers crossed crowds are back.