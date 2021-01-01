« previous next »
Author Topic: Premier League fixtures 7th-10th May  (Read 2378 times)

Online Bobinhood

  • RAWK's Pam Ayres. Man without a hat.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 6,673
  • Hand over the Trophy
Re: Premier League fixtures 7th-10th May
« Reply #120 on: Today at 09:41:37 pm »
Nice i went out to cut the grass  at 0-2 so as not to have the watch the bar codes blow it as looked on and come back in at 1-4. i'll have that. Wilson in my fantasy team as well.
Damn that Mane's good!

"Bend it like Atkinson": Now on screens worldwide.

Online BlackandWhitePaul

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 21,164
Re: Premier League fixtures 7th-10th May
« Reply #121 on: Today at 09:41:56 pm »
Here comes the £44million joke.
Quote from: Indomitable_Carp on May 11, 2019, 10:19:11 pm
Absolute quality! I know Shearer gets a lot of stick for his punditry, but lets be honest he's a legend.

Online Sarge

  • Fucker
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 65,388
  • Ahh Ha!!
Re: Premier League fixtures 7th-10th May
« Reply #122 on: Today at 09:43:10 pm »
Quote from: BlackandWhitePaul on Today at 09:41:56 pm
Here comes the £44million joke.

Was just saying Newcastle done scoring for the night and settling by bringing him on.
If you dont stand for something you will fall for anything.

Online johnj147

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,113
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League fixtures 7th-10th May
« Reply #123 on: Today at 09:43:22 pm »
Always has soft spot for Newcastle .proper club.good fans shit owner .tho
Online Sarge

  • Fucker
  • Legacy Fan
  • Ahh Ha!!
Re: Premier League fixtures 7th-10th May
« Reply #124 on: Today at 09:44:03 pm »
Quote from: johnj147 on Today at 09:43:22 pm
Always has soft spot for Newcastle .proper club.good fans shit owner .tho

Yup i do like them, in other news 5 in 66 for Joelinton.
If you dont stand for something you will fall for anything.

Offline Caligula?

  • Mr Negativity here, Im worried about... Everything. In no danger of saying anything positive about anyone or anything any time soon.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • SPQR
Re: Premier League fixtures 7th-10th May
« Reply #125 on: Today at 09:44:40 pm »
2-4
Online Bobinhood

  • RAWK's Pam Ayres. Man without a hat.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • Hand over the Trophy
Re: Premier League fixtures 7th-10th May
« Reply #126 on: Today at 09:44:43 pm »
That was inevitable ffs
Damn that Mane's good!

"Bend it like Atkinson": Now on screens worldwide.

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Premier League fixtures 7th-10th May
« Reply #127 on: Today at 09:44:47 pm »
2-4.
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online BlackandWhitePaul

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
Re: Premier League fixtures 7th-10th May
« Reply #128 on: Today at 09:44:58 pm »
These fannies better not blow it.
Quote from: Indomitable_Carp on May 11, 2019, 10:19:11 pm
Absolute quality! I know Shearer gets a lot of stick for his punditry, but lets be honest he's a legend.

Online CalgarianRed

  • Anny Roader
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League fixtures 7th-10th May
« Reply #129 on: Today at 09:45:17 pm »
Iheanacho is becoming a quality player, quality goal. Mo Salah like.
True North Strong

Online Sarge

  • Fucker
  • Legacy Fan
Re: Premier League fixtures 7th-10th May
« Reply #130 on: Today at 09:46:27 pm »
Quote from: CalgarianRed on Today at 09:45:17 pm
Iheanacho is becoming a quality player, quality goal. Mo Salah like.

Having a very good season, 15 in 16 now.

He is still very young too?
If you dont stand for something you will fall for anything.

Online CalgarianRed

  • Anny Roader
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League fixtures 7th-10th May
« Reply #131 on: Today at 09:47:36 pm »
Quote from: Sarge on Today at 09:46:27 pm
Having a very good season, 15 in 16 now.

He is still very young too?

Yeah 24. Entering prime of his career.
True North Strong

Online gaztop08

  • Legacy Fan
Re: Premier League fixtures 7th-10th May
« Reply #132 on: Today at 09:47:36 pm »
Think this is one of those games I should have watched
Online BlackandWhitePaul

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
Re: Premier League fixtures 7th-10th May
« Reply #133 on: Today at 09:49:24 pm »
What a save.
Quote from: Indomitable_Carp on May 11, 2019, 10:19:11 pm
Absolute quality! I know Shearer gets a lot of stick for his punditry, but lets be honest he's a legend.

Offline Caligula?

  • Mr Negativity here, Im worried about... Everything. In no danger of saying anything positive about anyone or anything any time soon.....
  • Legacy Fan
Re: Premier League fixtures 7th-10th May
« Reply #134 on: Today at 09:49:31 pm »
Should be 3-4, great block by Dubravka
Online cdav

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League fixtures 7th-10th May
« Reply #135 on: Today at 09:49:42 pm »
Big save from a Perez shot, 4 mins injury time
Online johnj147

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League fixtures 7th-10th May
« Reply #136 on: Today at 09:49:43 pm »
Jesus fuck get a grip man
Online BlackandWhitePaul

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
Re: Premier League fixtures 7th-10th May
« Reply #137 on: Today at 09:50:46 pm »
Quote from: Caligula? on Today at 09:49:31 pm
Should be 3-4, great block by Dubravka
Should be more than that, Newcastle could have easy had another 2.
Quote from: Indomitable_Carp on May 11, 2019, 10:19:11 pm
Absolute quality! I know Shearer gets a lot of stick for his punditry, but lets be honest he's a legend.

Online Bobinhood

  • RAWK's Pam Ayres. Man without a hat.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
Re: Premier League fixtures 7th-10th May
« Reply #138 on: Today at 09:51:00 pm »
That would have tightened the collar some . brave save
Damn that Mane's good!

"Bend it like Atkinson": Now on screens worldwide.

Online MacAloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: Premier League fixtures 7th-10th May
« Reply #139 on: Today at 09:53:39 pm »
Leicester blowing top 4, again?
Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Online MBL?

  • England Rugby Union's biggest fan. Accepts nothing smaller than 6.5 you know......
  • Legacy Fan
Re: Premier League fixtures 7th-10th May
« Reply #140 on: Today at 09:53:39 pm »
Newcastle have to stay up now.


Edit just seen the table. No way can they go down after that
Offline a treeless whopper

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
Re: Premier League fixtures 7th-10th May
« Reply #141 on: Today at 09:54:17 pm »
I said a few games ago that 5 wins from 7 games (prior to Leeds) would mean we get top four and this is confirming it.

If we win our last 5 we will get top four.

That sentence is the problem though.
Online Dave McCoy

  • "Don't you know who I am?!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League fixtures 7th-10th May
« Reply #142 on: Today at 09:54:53 pm »
Steve Bruce, Pep Guardiola, Alex Ferguson, Arrigo Sacchi, all cut from the same cloth I say.....
Online Sarge

  • Fucker
  • Legacy Fan
Re: Premier League fixtures 7th-10th May
« Reply #143 on: Today at 09:54:53 pm »
Quote from: MBL? on Today at 09:53:39 pm
Newcastle have to stay up now.

Safe now.
If you dont stand for something you will fall for anything.

Online John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
Re: Premier League fixtures 7th-10th May
« Reply #144 on: Today at 09:54:58 pm »
Just seeing Kolo makes me smile so much, I hope my fond memories of him never fade.
Online rushyman

  • Not A Badgeman. Fuck him. Please. Someone. Anyone! But not Jonathan Pearce.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • On Halloween, parents send kids out lookin like me
Re: Premier League fixtures 7th-10th May
« Reply #145 on: Today at 09:55:42 pm »
Does 7th get Europa?
The depressing thing about tennis is that no matter how good I get, I'll never be as good as a wall

Mitch Hedberg

Online rushyman

  • Not A Badgeman. Fuck him. Please. Someone. Anyone! But not Jonathan Pearce.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
Re: Premier League fixtures 7th-10th May
« Reply #146 on: Today at 09:56:13 pm »
Quote from: John C on Today at 09:54:58 pm
Just seeing Kolo makes me smile so much, I hope my fond memories of him never fade.

They wont

Hes a like a childhood hazy summer
The depressing thing about tennis is that no matter how good I get, I'll never be as good as a wall

Mitch Hedberg

Online rushyman

  • Not A Badgeman. Fuck him. Please. Someone. Anyone! But not Jonathan Pearce.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
Re: Premier League fixtures 7th-10th May
« Reply #147 on: Today at 10:00:03 pm »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Today at 09:54:53 pm
Steve Bruce, Pep Guardiola, Alex Ferguson, Arrigo Sacchi, all cut from the same cloth I say.....

Steve Bruce, Sam Allerdyce

Touching cloth
The depressing thing about tennis is that no matter how good I get, I'll never be as good as a wall

Mitch Hedberg

Offline Caligula?

  • Mr Negativity here, Im worried about... Everything. In no danger of saying anything positive about anyone or anything any time soon.....
  • Legacy Fan
Re: Premier League fixtures 7th-10th May
« Reply #148 on: Today at 10:00:58 pm »
Quote from: BlackandWhitePaul on Today at 09:50:46 pm
Should be more than that, Newcastle could have easy had another 2.

Should be something like 4-6, great game all around
Offline Caligula?

  • Mr Negativity here, Im worried about... Everything. In no danger of saying anything positive about anyone or anything any time soon.....
  • Legacy Fan
Re: Premier League fixtures 7th-10th May
« Reply #149 on: Today at 10:01:56 pm »
If they blow top four again would the Leicester fans turn on Rodgers?
Online rushyman

  • Not A Badgeman. Fuck him. Please. Someone. Anyone! But not Jonathan Pearce.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
Re: Premier League fixtures 7th-10th May
« Reply #150 on: Today at 10:04:22 pm »
Quote from: Caligula? on Today at 10:01:56 pm
If they blow top four again would the Leicester fans turn on Rodgers?

Knowing Football fans yes

Especially new to the big leagues fans who now think they deserve a chair at the Supreme Court
The depressing thing about tennis is that no matter how good I get, I'll never be as good as a wall

Mitch Hedberg

Online Illmatic

  • Legacy Fan
Re: Premier League fixtures 7th-10th May
« Reply #151 on: Today at 10:05:04 pm »
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on Today at 09:41:17 pm
Definitely but to be fair, Chelsea toyed with us, we were distinctly second best all night.

Stonewall handball pen in the second half on Kante. We should have scored first in the first half too.
Nas is like the Afrocentric Asian, half-man, half-amazin

Online BlackandWhitePaul

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
Re: Premier League fixtures 7th-10th May
« Reply #152 on: Today at 10:06:34 pm »
Quote from: Caligula? on Today at 10:00:58 pm
Should be something like 4-6, great game all around
It was a pretty exciting game, well for me it was anyway.  Hopefully Newcastle are safe now but who knows, anything can happen this crazy season.
Quote from: Indomitable_Carp on May 11, 2019, 10:19:11 pm
Absolute quality! I know Shearer gets a lot of stick for his punditry, but lets be honest he's a legend.

Online BobPaisley3

  • SirAlexFerguson2, the bad manc twat :)
Re: Premier League fixtures 7th-10th May
« Reply #153 on: Today at 10:07:04 pm »
Quote from: Illmatic on Today at 10:05:04 pm
Stonewall handball pen in the second half on Kante. We should have scored first in the first half too.
Penalty- fair shout, we should have scored not particularly strong. Remember thinking it was the best anyone had played against us at Anfield for a very long time.
