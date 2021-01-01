Absolute quality! I know Shearer gets a lot of stick for his punditry, but lets be honest he's a legend.
Here comes the £44million joke.
Always has soft spot for Newcastle .proper club.good fans shit owner .tho
Iheanacho is becoming a quality player, quality goal. Mo Salah like.
Having a very good season, 15 in 16 now. He is still very young too?
Should be 3-4, great block by Dubravka
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.
Newcastle have to stay up now.
Just seeing Kolo makes me smile so much, I hope my fond memories of him never fade.
Steve Bruce, Pep Guardiola, Alex Ferguson, Arrigo Sacchi, all cut from the same cloth I say.....
Should be more than that, Newcastle could have easy had another 2.
If they blow top four again would the Leicester fans turn on Rodgers?
Definitely but to be fair, Chelsea toyed with us, we were distinctly second best all night.
Should be something like 4-6, great game all around
Stonewall handball pen in the second half on Kante. We should have scored first in the first half too.
Page created in 0.016 seconds with 25 queries.
[Server Load: 0.23]