Keep it Cheap Football Draft

Re: Keep it Cheap Football Draft
Reply #120 on: Yesterday at 09:19:55 pm
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Yesterday at 08:33:56 pm
Superb pick Hazell. Was on my list for sure.

Quote from: fucking appalled on Yesterday at 08:36:31 pm
Wanker

:D

Can't believe he cost so little, to my mind he went for a couple of million. Delighted I actually managed to sneak a proper class striker, there's probably not a lot left.
Re: Keep it Cheap Football Draft
Reply #121 on: Yesterday at 09:21:55 pm
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 09:18:29 pm
Gutted all the left backs are going but had to go with another midfielder because to my mind, there's only 1 more proper one left.

I thought long and hard about putting Effenberg in midfield with Keane, but decided they'd more likely kill each other than play in unison  :D  Great player. Thought he might go a round sooner.
Re: Keep it Cheap Football Draft
Reply #122 on: Yesterday at 09:33:19 pm
Ashley Coles value was that cash amount plus William Gallas.

At the time, Gallas was a full French international at his peak. I think this amounts to being more than a £10m transfer, though happy to withdraw objections if others disagree.
Re: Keep it Cheap Football Draft
Reply #123 on: Yesterday at 09:35:28 pm
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 09:18:29 pm
Gutted all the left backs are going but had to go with another midfielder because to my mind, there's only 1 more proper one left.

Edit: Two left.

There are a lot of great attacking mids and defensive mids left but not many central midfielders.
Re: Keep it Cheap Football Draft
Reply #124 on: Yesterday at 09:44:02 pm
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Yesterday at 09:33:19 pm
Ashley Coles value was that cash amount plus William Gallas.

At the time, Gallas was a full French international at his peak. I think this amounts to being more than a £10m transfer, though happy to withdraw objections if others disagree.

Its an interesting one but Id say he survives on a technicaliteh
Re: Keep it Cheap Football Draft
Reply #125 on: Yesterday at 09:49:59 pm
Quote from: Max_powers on Yesterday at 09:35:28 pm
There are a lot of great attacking mids and defensive mids left but not many central midfielders.

Bar one or two, all the best defensive/attacking/central midfielders have gone from what I had so I'm interested to see who remains. Defenders on the other hand, there's still quite few left so I expect them to completed exhausted by the time it comes back round to me :P
Re: Keep it Cheap Football Draft
Reply #126 on: Yesterday at 09:50:36 pm
Quote from: Betty Blue on Yesterday at 09:21:55 pm
I thought long and hard about putting Effenberg in midfield with Keane, but decided they'd more likely kill each other than play in unison  :D  Great player. Thought he might go a round sooner.

ha that would be something :)
Re: Keep it Cheap Football Draft
Reply #127 on: Yesterday at 09:52:07 pm
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Yesterday at 09:33:19 pm
Ashley Coles value was that cash amount plus William Gallas.

At the time, Gallas was a full French international at his peak. I think this amounts to being more than a £10m transfer, though happy to withdraw objections if others disagree.

But you gotta consider Gallas was threatening to score own goals for Chelsea if he wasn't allowed to leave. So I think his true value was very low.

It was a deal of convenience for both teams, swapping two unhappy players.
Re: Keep it Cheap Football Draft
Reply #128 on: Today at 02:03:43 am
I am sending my next two picks to Elzar. So message him if I am not around.
