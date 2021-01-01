Is Lewandowski eligible, he moved on a free to Bayern, didn't he?
Yeah but Dortmud bought him for below £10m so is eligible.
Ah ok, so they can have moved for a free, just so long as they have a sub-£10m transfer too?
IT'S TURNING LEFT!
I assume its ok for any sub 10m transfers to have taken place Pre-2000 as long as the player then went on to male 100 appearances AFTER 2000?Ie: transferred for £7m in 1998 then went on to make 101 appearances between 2000-2004?
Betty - yeah all time performance across their career to date.
Well I had Roy Keane and one other as my first pick. So Betty has made my mind up
people like big dick nick.
Cant believe I wasnt allowed to play.
How about me and you open up our own draft league Nicholas?
Dumb question but presumably the £10m transfer needs to have take place 2000. So the transfer in 90's needs to be a maximum of £5m but the player must have made at least 100 appearances in the 2000's?
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks
Oh, I'm in (happy to collab with Trend if he wants to though)We're judging players all time, right?
Nope, ignore the 5mill 90s - All transfers have to be below 10mill, if they happened in 90s or 00sAs long as he has moved clubs for money at some point as well its fine. Steven Gerrard would not be a valid pick as he only ever moved on a free
I got so excited about Raúl when l saw his move from Real Madrid to Schalke was 9m.Then I realised he went on a free and 9m was his market value.
He's had about 2 good games for us since he has been here.
I think to make it easy we need to use the same source (transfermarkt.co.uk) so there's no ambiguity
Yes and maybe for the sake of ease we can possibly say 1 = £1?
Yeah I think that makes it fairest, otherwise we'll have people (me) looking up the 2001 Euro to pound exchange rate
There were a couple of players I was looking at and Transfermrkt was showing me prices in dollars. Based on current exchange rates these players would have qualified. Then figured out how to change the currency on the website and suddenly they don't because the pound was worth nothing in the 90s. Adios Baggio and Romario. I blame George Soros.
Transfermarkt is showing Desailly having gone over £10m with his two moves for money.98/99 Jul 14, 1998 Milan AC Italy Milan Chelsea FC England Chelsea - £6.08m 93/94 Nov 10, 1993 Olympique Marseille France Marseille Milan AC Italy Milan - £4.95m
Page created in 0.02 seconds with 25 queries.
[Server Load: 0.4]