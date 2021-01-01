« previous next »
Keep it Cheap Football Draft

Hazell

Re: Keep it Cheap Football Draft
Yesterday at 04:11:26 pm
Quote from: tubby pls. on Yesterday at 04:06:03 pm
Is Lewandowski eligible, he moved on a free to Bayern, didn't he?

Yeah but Dortmud bought him for below £10m so is eligible.
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

tubby pls.

Re: Keep it Cheap Football Draft
Yesterday at 04:13:04 pm
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 04:11:26 pm
Yeah but Dortmud bought him for below £10m so is eligible.

Ah ok, so they can have moved for a free, just so long as they have a sub-£10m transfer too?
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Drinks Sangria

Re: Keep it Cheap Football Draft
Yesterday at 04:42:09 pm
Quote from: tubby pls. on Yesterday at 04:13:04 pm
Ah ok, so they can have moved for a free, just so long as they have a sub-£10m transfer too?
That was my understanding. Otherwise its going to make an awful lot of early 00s footballers who made late career moves in the past decade ineligible.
Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
Re: Keep it Cheap Football Draft
Yesterday at 04:47:34 pm
Yeah that's my understanding as well.
Betty Blue

Re: Keep it Cheap Football Draft
Yesterday at 06:04:05 pm
Oh, I'm in  :D  (happy to collab with Trend if he wants to though)

We're judging players all time, right?
Buck Pete

Re: Keep it Cheap Football Draft
Yesterday at 06:11:29 pm
I assume its ok for any sub 10m transfers to have taken place Pre-2000 as long as the player then went on to male 100 appearances AFTER 2000?

Ie: transferred for £7m in 1998 then went on to make 101 appearances between 2000-2004?
Drinks Sangria

Re: Keep it Cheap Football Draft
Yesterday at 06:22:14 pm
Quote from: Buck Pete on Yesterday at 06:11:29 pm
I assume its ok for any sub 10m transfers to have taken place Pre-2000 as long as the player then went on to male 100 appearances AFTER 2000?

Ie: transferred for £7m in 1998 then went on to make 101 appearances between 2000-2004?
Thats correct, as far as my reading of the rules goes.

Betty - yeah all time performance across their career to date.
Betty Blue

Re: Keep it Cheap Football Draft
Yesterday at 06:29:12 pm
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Yesterday at 06:22:14 pm
Betty - yeah all time performance across their career to date.

Alrighty, done. One of a handful of mancs I will begrudgingly pick in these things.
Samie

Re: Keep it Cheap Football Draft
Yesterday at 06:29:37 pm
Good to see Pete back in a footie draft.
Buck Pete

Re: Keep it Cheap Football Draft
Yesterday at 06:29:42 pm
Well I had Roy Keane and one other as my first pick. So Betty has made my mind up
Betty Blue

Re: Keep it Cheap Football Draft
Yesterday at 06:32:28 pm
Quote from: Buck Pete on Yesterday at 06:29:42 pm
Well I had Roy Keane and one other as my first pick. So Betty has made my mind up

Happy to help. Probably picking the player I agonised over not picking myself. I think I'd much rather be low down in the order in this one.
BIG DICK NICK

Re: Keep it Cheap Football Draft
Yesterday at 06:36:23 pm
Cant believe I wasnt allowed to play.
Samie

Re: Keep it Cheap Football Draft
Yesterday at 06:38:06 pm
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Yesterday at 06:36:23 pm
Cant believe I wasnt allowed to play.

How about me and you open up our own draft league Nicholas?
BIG DICK NICK

Re: Keep it Cheap Football Draft
Yesterday at 07:04:15 pm
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 06:38:06 pm
How about me and you open up our own draft league Nicholas?

Great suggestion Florentino.

How about an owners draft?
Samie

Re: Keep it Cheap Football Draft
Yesterday at 07:05:53 pm
I like the way you think Sylvio.
Elzar

Re: Keep it Cheap Football Draft
Yesterday at 07:52:01 pm
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 03:47:02 pm
Dumb question but presumably the £10m transfer needs to have take place 2000. So the transfer in 90's needs to be a maximum of £5m but the player must have made at least 100 appearances in the 2000's?

Nope, ignore the 5mill 90s - All transfers have to be below 10mill, if they happened in 90s or 00s

Quote from: tubby pls. on Yesterday at 04:06:03 pm
Is Lewandowski eligible, he moved on a free to Bayern, didn't he?

As long as he has moved clubs for money at some point as well its fine. Steven Gerrard would not be a valid pick as he only ever moved on a free
Elzar

Re: Keep it Cheap Football Draft
Yesterday at 07:53:33 pm
Quote from: Betty Blue on Yesterday at 06:04:05 pm
Oh, I'm in  :D  (happy to collab with Trend if he wants to though)

We're judging players all time, right?

Judging all time is fair

Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Yesterday at 06:36:23 pm
Cant believe I wasnt allowed to play.
I couldnt tell if you had committed, so didnt add you. You can go bottom of the pile as a late add in if you like
Hazell

Re: Keep it Cheap Football Draft
Yesterday at 08:41:42 pm
Quote from: Elzar on Yesterday at 07:52:01 pm
Nope, ignore the 5mill 90s - All transfers have to be below 10mill, if they happened in 90s or 00s

As long as he has moved clubs for money at some point as well its fine. Steven Gerrard would not be a valid pick as he only ever moved on a free

Got ya :thumbup
Drinks Sangria

Re: Keep it Cheap Football Draft
Today at 08:52:58 am
Hopefully really get moving on this today.

There's an agonising amount of seriously World Class players whose only move involving a fee was slightly over £10m.
Buck Pete

Re: Keep it Cheap Football Draft
Today at 09:37:51 am
I got so excited about Raúl when l saw his move from Real Madrid to Schalke was 9m.

Then I realised he went on a free and 9m was his market value. :(
Drinks Sangria

Re: Keep it Cheap Football Draft
Today at 10:56:21 am
Quote from: Buck Pete on Today at 09:37:51 am
I got so excited about Raúl when l saw his move from Real Madrid to Schalke was 9m.

Then I realised he went on a free and 9m was his market value. :(
Yeah that's caught me out a few times on Transfermarkt. Although, it's worth noting that where the players have moved between Euro-currency clubs, it's often using euros as opposed to pounds. There's a few then that can just about justifiably be noted as sub-£10m.
Buck Pete

Re: Keep it Cheap Football Draft
Today at 11:14:51 am
That's a good point about EUR<>GBP

What conversion rate are we using?

Currently a 11m transfer equates to £9.5m
fucking appalled

Re: Keep it Cheap Football Draft
Today at 11:17:55 am
I think to make it easy we need to use the same source (transfermarkt.co.uk) so there's no ambiguity
Buck Pete

Re: Keep it Cheap Football Draft
Today at 11:39:49 am
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 11:17:55 am
I think to make it easy we need to use the same source (transfermarkt.co.uk) so there's no ambiguity

Yes and maybe for the sake of ease we can possibly say 1 = £1?
Drinks Sangria

Re: Keep it Cheap Football Draft
Today at 11:54:55 am
Quote from: Buck Pete on Today at 11:39:49 am
Yes and maybe for the sake of ease we can possibly say 1 = £1?
Yeah I think that makes it fairest, otherwise we'll have people (me) looking up the 2001 Euro to pound exchange rate  ;D
Betty Blue

Re: Keep it Cheap Football Draft
Today at 01:06:55 pm
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 11:54:55 am
Yeah I think that makes it fairest, otherwise we'll have people (me) looking up the 2001 Euro to pound exchange rate  ;D

It's not nearly as complicated as that. All you've got to do is either straight up use transfermarkt.co.uk as Lobo suggested or if you're on one of the EU versions you can go up to the left corner and click a drop down menu to switch to the .co.uk one. No need for any sums, it switches the currency for you.
Elzar

Re: Keep it Cheap Football Draft
Today at 01:42:01 pm
Yeah go with what TransferMarkt says.

It's also important to watch the difference between the Market Value and Fee columns on there as someone pointed out.

As I said, if there is any question or worry I will try research and give a final decision.
Max_powers

Re: Keep it Cheap Football Draft
Today at 02:12:39 pm
There were a couple of players I was looking at and Transfermrkt was showing me prices in dollars. Based on current exchange rates these players would have qualified. Then figured out how to change the currency on the website and suddenly they don't because the pound was worth nothing in the 90s. Adios Baggio and Romario. I blame George Soros.
tubby pls.

Re: Keep it Cheap Football Draft
Today at 02:15:16 pm
Quote from: Max_powers on Today at 02:12:39 pm
There were a couple of players I was looking at and Transfermrkt was showing me prices in dollars. Based on current exchange rates these players would have qualified. Then figured out how to change the currency on the website and suddenly they don't because the pound was worth nothing in the 90s. Adios Baggio and Romario. I blame George Soros.

Transfermarkt is showing Desailly having gone over £10m with his two moves for money.

98/99   Jul 14, 1998   Milan AC   Italy   Milan   Chelsea FC   England   Chelsea   -   £6.08m   
93/94   Nov 10, 1993   Olympique Marseille   France   Marseille   Milan AC   Italy   Milan   -   £4.95m   
Max_powers

Re: Keep it Cheap Football Draft
Today at 02:17:50 pm
Quote from: tubby pls. on Today at 02:15:16 pm
Transfermarkt is showing Desailly having gone over £10m with his two moves for money.

98/99   Jul 14, 1998   Milan AC   Italy   Milan   Chelsea FC   England   Chelsea   -   £6.08m   
93/94   Nov 10, 1993   Olympique Marseille   France   Marseille   Milan AC   Italy   Milan   -   £4.95m

 I thought the rule was no single transfer over 10 million?
