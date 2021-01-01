« previous next »
Keep it Cheap Football Draft

Keep it Cheap Football Draft
Sign up thread for the less than 10million pound draft

Current rules:

- Every player picked must have been transferred at some point in their career for a fee - No one club men + no free transfers.

- None of these transfers can have can have been for more than £9,999,999

Rules up for discussion

- All players picked must have made at least 100 appearances in any format (cup, league, international) after 01/01/2000

- A wildcard player post 1990 that was transferred for less than £5million

The point of this draft is to give people plenty of freedom, but also to take away the top player pool. I want to see players being picked that wouldn't normally be picked. I want to see people surprised that someone has never had an expensive transfer fee. Any rule adjustments we can agree on to help this is welcome if everyone can agree. Once we have a full sign up I will post the final rules before we start.

Players Signed up

MaxPowers
Defacto
Trend (I think)


 
Re: Keep it Cheap Football Draft
Sign me up
Re: Keep it Cheap Football Draft
In
Re: Keep it Cheap Football Draft
Re: Keep it Cheap Football Draft
Go on then.
Re: Keep it Cheap Football Draft
In, but only if we're voting on overall/peak career as opposed to them at clubs at the time of the transfers.
Re: Keep it Cheap Football Draft
Re: Keep it Cheap Football Draft
In please.
Re: Keep it Cheap Football Draft
How much effort will be required? To give you a level of what Im talking about, I havent read the opening post.
Re: Keep it Cheap Football Draft
Quote from: tubby pls. on Yesterday at 05:45:27 pm
In, but only if we're voting on overall/peak career as opposed to them at clubs at the time of the transfers.

Yep overall career as players are picked based on transfer fees throughout their career
Re: Keep it Cheap Football Draft
Lots of undisclosed fees and differing fees depending on sources - are we going to have one source that settles any issues/confusion?
Re: Keep it Cheap Football Draft
transfermarkt is a good one Id say
Re: Keep it Cheap Football Draft
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 09:01:37 am
Lots of undisclosed fees and differing fees depending on sources - are we going to have one source that settles any issues/confusion?
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 09:51:24 am
transfermarkt is a good one Id say

This

If you have a disputed one, PM me and I will make a final call as I won't be taking part myself.
