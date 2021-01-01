Sign up thread for the less than 10million pound draft



Current rules:



- Every player picked must have been transferred at some point in their career for a fee - No one club men + no free transfers.



- None of these transfers can have can have been for more than £9,999,999



Rules up for discussion



- All players picked must have made at least 100 appearances in any format (cup, league, international) after 01/01/2000



- A wildcard player post 1990 that was transferred for less than £5million



The point of this draft is to give people plenty of freedom, but also to take away the top player pool. I want to see players being picked that wouldn't normally be picked. I want to see people surprised that someone has never had an expensive transfer fee. Any rule adjustments we can agree on to help this is welcome if everyone can agree. Once we have a full sign up I will post the final rules before we start.



Players Signed up



MaxPowers

Defacto

Trend (I think)





