I bet the people banging the freedom of speech drum wouldn't be so quick to jump to Trumps defence had one of their own family members been cracked over the head with a fire extinguisher and sent to an early grave as a result. Its very easy to champion the the stars and stripes and proclaim freedom as a god given right when it suits. It's a slightly different matter when the same stars and stripes are wrapped around your brothers coffin as its being lowered into the ground. Just ask Brian Sicknick's family.



Americans need to climb down off their high horses here and call this as it is IMO. Innocent decent Americans died on January 6th because of a riot that Donald Trump instigated. All of which was predicated on a blatant lie that was designed to push people towards violent revolt. Whats worse is the fact he has absolutely zero remorse for what he did and is actually continuing to push his lies. I would say that yes, Facebook are well within their rights to fuck him off their platform permanently