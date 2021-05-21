The id checks seemed pretty rigorous at the entry from Stanley Park adjacent to the Lfctv box BUT.........

When my son tried to scan his phone it didnt work at the turnstile, the stewards basically said  wave it about a bit or try turning it around or another turnstile. He wasnt the only one to have trouble with an I-phone from what I saw.

One of the stewards also mentioned thered been loads of bother with other phones too.

After being fucked around by various stewards my son had to go around to the ticket office to get a paper ticket, the queue there was massive and not moving at all.

Fortunately an intrepid steward took matters into his own hands and gathered people together and opened a gate to let them in after an hour of stress.

The club really need to get to the bottom of this problem before next season because as others have said with 50k trying to get in this problem will cause carnage.