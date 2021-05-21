Loads of failed tickets today, hope that gets sorted out before the season starts.
Mine flashed up red on the scanner, steward told me to try next turnstile, still red, stewards with hand held scanners tried it and they also had a few other supporters with same problem, still no joy.
Had to go the window, about 100 in front of me with an hour to go before Kick off and only about 4 windows open. Few lads I spoke to all had the red light at the turnstile, 20 mins before kick off and about 70 still in front of me and about the same number now behind. Then a steward asked who was in the Kop, took a few of us round to a turnstile and we all got green lights and got in.
Will be bedlam next season when everyone turns up 20 mins before the game starts.