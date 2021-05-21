« previous next »
Re: Crystal Palace home
Interesting mate. Defo get onto the club in the morning. My mum has been on to them 3 times today and each time they've been useless.
They are absolutely shite at dealing with enquiries as we all know, yes, I will get onto them first thing, can see us having to go the window on Sunday !
Re: Crystal Palace home
Anyone having problems with the link to the health form in the email ? I've clicked it and a page loads....but it's a completely blank screen ? Tried re-loading several times but same thing.

Is this email with the link to health form the one with a load of other info on eg. stadium entry, travel etc ?
Re: Crystal Palace home
Anyone having problems with the link to the health form in the email ? I've clicked it and a page loads....but it's a completely blank screen ? Tried re-loading several times but same thing.

Is this email with the link to health form the one with a load of other info on eg. stadium entry, travel etc ?

Yes, thats the one - Important information and action required...
Re: Crystal Palace home
I wouldn't bank on it
https://www.liverpoolfc.com/return-of-supporters-to-anfield/arriving-at-the-stadium
"Bags are not permitted in the stadium except for purchases in the LFC superstore in the clear plastic carrier bag provided"

Thanks, yeah noticed that and that wording seems pretty black and white lol. I'm pretty sure the pre-Corona wording just said no to luggage.

Going to have to find some cargo pants or something  :D
Re: Crystal Palace home
Thanks, yeah noticed that and that wording seems pretty black and white lol. I'm pretty sure the pre-Corona wording just said no to luggage.

Going to have to find some cargo pants or something  :D
Enjoy the game mate. Say goodbye to Gini for me!
Re: Crystal Palace home
Yes, thats the one - Important information and action required...
Cheers - it's still not loading the form from that link for me......is the ticket office open Saturday ?
Re: Crystal Palace home
Does anyone know if beer will be available in the concourse? We have a 2.15-2.45 entry time
Re: Crystal Palace home
OK so the health declaration form is on the website in the "Return to Stadium" section and can be completed from there. Fingers crossed that works for everyone!
Re: Crystal Palace home
OK so the health declaration form is on the website in the "Return to Stadium" section and can be completed from there. Fingers crossed that works for everyone!

I never received an email. I have the same issue as yourself with club emails. Filled in that form yesterday so lets see whether it works
Re: Crystal Palace home
Does anyone know if beer will be available in the concourse? We have a 2.15-2.45 entry time
  No alcohol available at all inside the ground sadly
Re: Crystal Palace home
OK so the health declaration form is on the website in the "Return to Stadium" section and can be completed from there. Fingers crossed that works for everyone!

Sound, will try that Chris cheers, I have emailed last night and this morning, tried ringing and also sent a message to lfchelp on Twitter, heard nothing back yet.
Gets on my tits trying to contact and get help off the club, they do t give a toss.  I despise everything about the club these days apart from the manager and his staff, and the players.
Re: Crystal Palace home
They have just sent me an email reply with a link, but its the same link as Chris mentioned above, filled it in and submitted it, but theres no member number or message at the end saying ticket activated 🙈🙃🙃🙃🙃
Re: Crystal Palace home
OK so the health declaration form is on the website in the "Return to Stadium" section and can be completed from there. Fingers crossed that works for everyone!
Thanks for this - as hoppy above, I have filled it in and submitted but no message saying ticket will be activated, so not sure it's gone through ok  :-\

Edit - ignore the above now.......tried my email link again just now and it's worked this time ! Great stuff  ;D
Re: Crystal Palace home
Enjoy the game mate. Say goodbye to Gini for me!

Thank you man. Will finally have to catch you next season I hope  :)
Re: Crystal Palace home
Missed this, the excitement of the day before going a big game.
Re: Crystal Palace home
Had the same problem with the health check email ie blank screen so opened it incognito and it worked.
Re: Crystal Palace home
What a joke, my ticket hasnt worked. Had to go the window. About 100 people in front of me
Re: Crystal Palace home
Took ages to get my phone to work but did in the end.  This will not scale up to a full attendance matchday.

There is an outer cordon where name on ticket is being checked against photo id, certainty for everyone in the Kop.  This is brilliant and will stop touts at a stroke.  Hope it can be scaled up to a normal matchday.
Re: Crystal Palace home
All worked pretty smoothly  - apart from seeing Bruce Grobelaar being given a hard time for not having photo ID  😂- the steward has no idea who he was. Also some muppet trying to run past the stewards with no ticket
Re: Crystal Palace home
Took ages to get my phone to work but did in the end.  This will not scale up to a full attendance matchday.

There is an outer cordon where name on ticket is being checked against photo id, certainty for everyone in the Kop.  This is brilliant and will stop touts at a stroke.  Hope it can be scaled up to a normal matchday.

Not a chance, half the area was cordoned off for it, barely even looked at my I.D. could have used anything that just had a photo stuck over and name next to it. Then mine wouldnt scan, took ages to get it to finally work, and I still aint totally sure what I did to get it to work. There simply wouldnt be enough room to do it all en masse with over 50 thousand in attendance and the thousands that turn up 15-20 minutes before kick off. Was great to be back though at long last, roll on August!
Re: Crystal Palace home
I think the new ticket controls are more likely to inconvenience true fans than they are to stop touts. The touts will always be a step ahead.  Pretty simple to get around it all with a small amount of effort!!

Not sure the phone tickets will scale up to full capacity either.

Lastly the website changes miss the most obvious ways to stop touting.

It all seems to me that the club dont give a shit.

Great end to the season btw 😀😀
Re: Crystal Palace home
No way the current measures could be scaled up to anything near a full attendance.  The ID checks were superficial and it took me a good 30 seconds to get the phone ticket to scan.   
Re: Crystal Palace home
The id checks seemed pretty rigorous at the entry from Stanley Park adjacent to the Lfctv box BUT.........
When my son tried to scan his phone it didnt work at the turnstile, the stewards basically said  wave it about a bit or try turning it around or another turnstile. He wasnt the only one to have trouble with an I-phone from what I saw.
One of the stewards also mentioned thered been loads of bother with other phones too.
After being fucked around by various stewards my son had to go around to the ticket office to get a paper ticket, the queue there was massive and not moving at all.
Fortunately an intrepid steward took matters into his own hands and gathered people together and opened a gate to let them in after an hour of stress.
The club really need to get to the bottom of this problem before next season because as others have said with 50k trying to get in this problem will cause carnage.
Re: Crystal Palace home
Loads of failed tickets today, hope that gets sorted out before the season starts.
Mine flashed up red on the scanner, steward told me to try next turnstile, still red, stewards with hand held scanners tried it and they also had a few other supporters with same problem, still no joy.
Had to go the window, about 100 in front of me with an hour to go before Kick off and only about 4 windows open. Few lads I spoke to all had the red light at the turnstile, 20 mins before kick off and about 70 still in front of me and about the same number now behind. Then a steward asked who was in the Kop, took a few of us round to a turnstile and we all got green lights and got in.
Will be bedlam next season when everyone turns up 20 mins before the game starts.
