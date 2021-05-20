OK so the health declaration form is on the website in the "Return to Stadium" section and can be completed from there. Fingers crossed that works for everyone!



Sound, will try that Chris cheers, I have emailed last night and this morning, tried ringing and also sent a message to lfchelp on Twitter, heard nothing back yet.Gets on my tits trying to contact and get help off the club, they do t give a toss. I despise everything about the club these days apart from the manager and his staff, and the players.