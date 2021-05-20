Interesting mate. Defo get onto the club in the morning. My mum has been on to them 3 times today and each time they've been useless.[/They are absolutely shite at dealing with enquiries as we all know, yes, I will get onto them first thing, can see us having to go the window on Sunday !
Anyone having problems with the link to the health form in the email ? I've clicked it and a page loads....but it's a completely blank screen ? Tried re-loading several times but same thing.Is this email with the link to health form the one with a load of other info on eg. stadium entry, travel etc ?
I wouldn't bank on it https://www.liverpoolfc.com/return-of-supporters-to-anfield/arriving-at-the-stadium"Bags are not permitted in the stadium except for purchases in the LFC superstore in the clear plastic carrier bag provided"
Thanks, yeah noticed that and that wording seems pretty black and white lol. I'm pretty sure the pre-Corona wording just said no to luggage.Going to have to find some cargo pants or something
Yes, thats the one - Important information and action required...
OK so the health declaration form is on the website in the "Return to Stadium" section and can be completed from there. Fingers crossed that works for everyone!
Does anyone know if beer will be available in the concourse? We have a 2.15-2.45 entry time
