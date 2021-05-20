« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 6 7 8 9 10 [11]   Go Down

Author Topic: Crystal Palace home  (Read 12460 times)

Online hoppyLFC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,883
  • @OTKFlags
Re: Crystal Palace home
« Reply #400 on: Yesterday at 05:31:12 pm »
Quote from: Welshred on Yesterday at 05:28:13 pm
Interesting mate. Defo get onto the club in the morning. My mum has been on to them 3 times today and each time they've been useless.
[/

They are absolutely shite at dealing with enquiries as we all know, yes, I will get onto them first thing, can see us having to go the window on Sunday !
Logged
@OTKFlags

Supporter, not a customer!

JFT96

SOS member 11059

Online Thepooloflife

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,283
  • Justice for the 96
Re: Crystal Palace home
« Reply #401 on: Yesterday at 07:38:39 pm »
Anyone having problems with the link to the health form in the email ? I've clicked it and a page loads....but it's a completely blank screen ? Tried re-loading several times but same thing.

Is this email with the link to health form the one with a load of other info on eg. stadium entry, travel etc ?
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 08:57:52 pm by Thepooloflife »
Logged

Offline Flyhalf

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Kopite
  • ******
  • Posts: 582
  • We all live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Crystal Palace home
« Reply #402 on: Yesterday at 10:38:27 pm »
Quote from: Thepooloflife on Yesterday at 07:38:39 pm
Anyone having problems with the link to the health form in the email ? I've clicked it and a page loads....but it's a completely blank screen ? Tried re-loading several times but same thing.

Is this email with the link to health form the one with a load of other info on eg. stadium entry, travel etc ?

Yes, thats the one - Important information and action required...
Logged

Offline RainbowFlick

  • The Test Ticket Tout
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,091
  • Twitter me bro
Re: Crystal Palace home
« Reply #403 on: Yesterday at 11:35:00 pm »
Quote from: Shanklygates on May 20, 2021, 11:50:19 pm
I wouldn't bank on it
https://www.liverpoolfc.com/return-of-supporters-to-anfield/arriving-at-the-stadium
"Bags are not permitted in the stadium except for purchases in the LFC superstore in the clear plastic carrier bag provided"

Thanks, yeah noticed that and that wording seems pretty black and white lol. I'm pretty sure the pre-Corona wording just said no to luggage.

Going to have to find some cargo pants or something  :D
Logged
YNWA.

Offline Hij

  • Literally Custom-titlely neglected for literally over a decade, Ruud.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,764
  • Justice for Anne Williams. Justice for the 96.
    • Grime Forum
Re: Crystal Palace home
« Reply #404 on: Yesterday at 11:50:18 pm »
Quote from: RainbowFlick on Yesterday at 11:35:00 pm
Thanks, yeah noticed that and that wording seems pretty black and white lol. I'm pretty sure the pre-Corona wording just said no to luggage.

Going to have to find some cargo pants or something  :D
Enjoy the game mate. Say goodbye to Gini for me!
Logged
Justice for Anne Williams. Justice for the 96. Justice for the Survivors.

Istanbul 2005. Athens 2007. Basel 2016. Kiev 2018. Madrid 2019.

Online Thepooloflife

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,283
  • Justice for the 96
Re: Crystal Palace home
« Reply #405 on: Today at 12:13:10 am »
Quote from: Flyhalf on Yesterday at 10:38:27 pm
Yes, thats the one - Important information and action required...
Cheers - it's still not loading the form from that link for me......is the ticket office open Saturday ?
Logged

Offline SDFKOP

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 27
  • We've conquered all of Europe...
Re: Crystal Palace home
« Reply #406 on: Today at 08:58:23 am »
Does anyone know if beer will be available in the concourse? We have a 2.15-2.45 entry time
Logged

Online Welshred

  • To be fair to him, he is a massive twat. Professional Ladies' Arse Fondler. Possibly......we're not sure any more......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,551
  • JFT96
Re: Crystal Palace home
« Reply #407 on: Today at 09:43:40 am »
OK so the health declaration form is on the website in the "Return to Stadium" section and can be completed from there. Fingers crossed that works for everyone!
Logged

Offline rk1

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 242
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Crystal Palace home
« Reply #408 on: Today at 09:46:16 am »
Quote from: Welshred on Today at 09:43:40 am
OK so the health declaration form is on the website in the "Return to Stadium" section and can be completed from there. Fingers crossed that works for everyone!

I never received an email. I have the same issue as yourself with club emails. Filled in that form yesterday so lets see whether it works
Logged

Offline Biscuitman

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 216
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Crystal Palace home
« Reply #409 on: Today at 09:56:14 am »
Quote from: SDFKOP on Today at 08:58:23 am
Does anyone know if beer will be available in the concourse? We have a 2.15-2.45 entry time
  No alcohol available at all inside the ground sadly
Logged

Online hoppyLFC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,883
  • @OTKFlags
Re: Crystal Palace home
« Reply #410 on: Today at 10:10:19 am »
Quote from: Welshred on Today at 09:43:40 am
OK so the health declaration form is on the website in the "Return to Stadium" section and can be completed from there. Fingers crossed that works for everyone!

Sound, will try that Chris cheers, I have emailed last night and this morning, tried ringing and also sent a message to lfchelp on Twitter, heard nothing back yet.
Gets on my tits trying to contact and get help off the club, they do t give a toss.  I despise everything about the club these days apart from the manager and his staff, and the players.
Logged
@OTKFlags

Supporter, not a customer!

JFT96

SOS member 11059

Online hoppyLFC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,883
  • @OTKFlags
Re: Crystal Palace home
« Reply #411 on: Today at 10:39:21 am »
They have just sent me an email reply with a link, but its the same link as Chris mentioned above, filled it in and submitted it, but theres no member number or message at the end saying ticket activated 🙈🙃🙃🙃🙃
Logged
@OTKFlags

Supporter, not a customer!

JFT96

SOS member 11059
Pages: 1 ... 6 7 8 9 10 [11]   Go Up
« previous next »
 