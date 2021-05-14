« previous next »
Pages: 1 2 3 4 5 6 [7]   Go Down

Author Topic: Crystal Palace home  (Read 7433 times)

Online Welshred

  • To be fair to him, he is a massive twat. Professional Ladies' Arse Fondler. Possibly......we're not sure any more......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,429
  • JFT96
Re: Crystal Palace home
« Reply #240 on: May 14, 2021, 07:47:38 pm »
The answer is yes
Logged

Offline mabroad

  • Boys Pen
  • *
  • Posts: 8
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Crystal Palace home
« Reply #241 on: May 14, 2021, 07:51:48 pm »
Logged

Online liamo3

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,527
  • MacKenzie you LIAR!!!!!
Re: Crystal Palace home
« Reply #242 on: May 14, 2021, 07:53:46 pm »
Anyone eligible would have got the email today. They emailed all those eligible for Mondays sale.
Logged
Quote from: Murf on May  5, 2006, 09:49:56 pm
I told you about the tractor doing the pillar box 2001 and all the tickets had off, now they hitting the vans, what next, guns in the T O window.

Offline Levitz

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 953
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Crystal Palace home
« Reply #243 on: May 15, 2021, 11:57:21 am »
Quote from: Welshred on May 14, 2021, 07:47:38 pm
The answer is yes

Mate is in this situation, but doesn't think you can still get a membership for this year.

Ironically I'll miss out by 1 game but did renew  ::)
Logged
Liverpool ist Rad!

Online Welshred

  • To be fair to him, he is a massive twat. Professional Ladies' Arse Fondler. Possibly......we're not sure any more......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,429
  • JFT96
Re: Crystal Palace home
« Reply #244 on: May 15, 2021, 12:30:43 pm »
Yeah memberships aren't on sale for this season anymore
Logged

Offline Levitz

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 953
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Crystal Palace home
« Reply #245 on: May 15, 2021, 03:30:25 pm »
Anyone had trouble adding debit/credit card to their account. Mate eligible for the Monday sale is having problems, getting an error when he tries to add and customer services aren't open until 10am Monday when sale starts.
Logged
Liverpool ist Rad!

Offline redgriffin73

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,436
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: Crystal Palace home
« Reply #246 on: May 15, 2021, 05:32:38 pm »
Quote from: Levitz on May 15, 2021, 03:30:25 pm
Anyone had trouble adding debit/credit card to their account. Mate eligible for the Monday sale is having problems, getting an error when he tries to add and customer services aren't open until 10am Monday when sale starts.

I added mine before the sale this week and when I went to buy our tickets it wouldn't let me pick a saved card anyway and I had to type it all in again. You get 40 mins I think to buy your tickets so don't panic if you've not got one saved as you've plenty of time.
Logged
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Offline MKB

  • Martin
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Kopite
  • ******
  • Posts: 883
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Crystal Palace home
« Reply #247 on: May 15, 2021, 05:36:44 pm »
Quote from: Levitz on May 15, 2021, 03:30:25 pm
Anyone had trouble adding debit/credit card to their account. Mate eligible for the Monday sale is having problems, getting an error when he tries to add and customer services aren't open until 10am Monday when sale starts.

I just added an additional card successfully.  It failed the first time because I had the billing address wrong, with a very user-unfriendly error message that gave no clue as to what I had done wrong.

There's also a minor bug that if you are using Chrome and you select the credit card from the list managed by Chrome, and then enter the security code in the pop-up window from Chrome, the expiry date and code are supposed to populate in the payment form, but they don't and you have to key them again.  It's only a little thing, but it does demonstrate how things the Club should easily have picked up with rudimentary testing have been missed.  That doesn't bode well for the mass sales.
Logged

Online 30fiver

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 534
  • Now it's time for Jurgens men
Re: Crystal Palace home
« Reply #248 on: Yesterday at 06:53:26 pm »
Might be a few more tickets go after that!

Was 811 left at 1.30pm yesterday
Logged

Online liamo3

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,527
  • MacKenzie you LIAR!!!!!
Re: Crystal Palace home
« Reply #249 on: Yesterday at 08:02:13 pm »
Quote from: 30fiver on Yesterday at 06:53:26 pm
Might be a few more tickets go after that!

Was 811 left at 1.30pm yesterday

There won't be 800 members on 17/18 credits. I can see another sale to be honest.
Logged
Quote from: Murf on May  5, 2006, 09:49:56 pm
I told you about the tractor doing the pillar box 2001 and all the tickets had off, now they hitting the vans, what next, guns in the T O window.

Online lucho07072016

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 30
  • Klopp of the League
Re: Crystal Palace home
« Reply #250 on: Yesterday at 09:45:53 pm »
Is there a dedicated website to purchased the tickets or is it just within the one site now? The last one was obviously tickets.liverpoolfc.com.
Logged

Offline CornerTakenQuickly

  • ORIGAAAAAAAAMIIIIIIIIIIIIIII!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 117
  • I am a Liverpudlian and I come from the Spion Kop
Re: Crystal Palace home
« Reply #251 on: Yesterday at 10:02:42 pm »
Logged

Online TeddyTime33

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,424
  • YNWA, Chester via Newtownards
Re: Crystal Palace home
« Reply #252 on: Today at 01:40:28 am »
Quote from: 30fiver on Yesterday at 06:53:26 pm
Might be a few more tickets go after that!

Was 811 left at 1.30pm yesterday
interesting to see the lack go take up on this considering its likely going to be a pretty big game, wonder if next season will be something similar
Logged

Online 30fiver

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 534
  • Now it's time for Jurgens men
Re: Crystal Palace home
« Reply #253 on: Today at 06:58:09 am »
768 tickets left
Logged

Online liamo3

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,527
  • MacKenzie you LIAR!!!!!
Re: Crystal Palace home
« Reply #254 on: Today at 08:28:21 am »
https://ticketing.liverpoolfc.com/GenericErrors.html?aspxerrorpath=/en-gb/categories/home-tickets

This is going to be a disaster. I bet they have just realised they are not set up to do a proper sale that's not a ballot  :o
Logged
Quote from: Murf on May  5, 2006, 09:49:56 pm
I told you about the tractor doing the pillar box 2001 and all the tickets had off, now they hitting the vans, what next, guns in the T O window.

Online stoz

  • John Motson. The Flag Bearer.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,136
  • We all live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Crystal Palace home
« Reply #255 on: Today at 08:29:24 am »
Quote from: liamo3 on Today at 08:28:21 am
https://ticketing.liverpoolfc.com/GenericErrors.html?aspxerrorpath=/en-gb/categories/home-tickets

This is going to be a disaster. I bet they have just realised they are not set up to do a proper sale that's not a ballot  :o

Yep.

It was fine 10 minutes ago aswell.
Logged

Online Jon_YNWA82

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 144
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Crystal Palace home
« Reply #256 on: Today at 09:03:59 am »
How well has the queue management system work on previous ballots sales or is this first time it's being used?
Logged

Online ChrisLFCKOP

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 727
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Crystal Palace home
« Reply #257 on: Today at 09:08:05 am »
I have no errors but didn't want to refresh to close the site.  :butt
Logged

Online liamo3

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,527
  • MacKenzie you LIAR!!!!!
Re: Crystal Palace home
« Reply #258 on: Today at 09:35:36 am »
Does everyone get put in this queue thing or only those who qualify?
Logged
Quote from: Murf on May  5, 2006, 09:49:56 pm
I told you about the tractor doing the pillar box 2001 and all the tickets had off, now they hitting the vans, what next, guns in the T O window.
Pages: 1 2 3 4 5 6 [7]   Go Up
« previous next »
 