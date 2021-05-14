Anyone had trouble adding debit/credit card to their account. Mate eligible for the Monday sale is having problems, getting an error when he tries to add and customer services aren't open until 10am Monday when sale starts.



I just added an additional card successfully. It failed the first time because I had the billing address wrong, with a very user-unfriendly error message that gave no clue as to what I had done wrong.There's also a minor bug that if you are using Chrome and you select the credit card from the list managed by Chrome, and then enter the security code in the pop-up window from Chrome, the expiry date and code are supposed to populate in the payment form, but they don't and you have to key them again. It's only a little thing, but it does demonstrate how things the Club should easily have picked up with rudimentary testing have been missed. That doesn't bode well for the mass sales.