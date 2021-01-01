« previous next »
Author Topic: Crystal Palace home  (Read 4247 times)

Online redgriffin73

Re: Crystal Palace home
« Reply #120 on: Today at 10:18:54 am »
What is good is if you click away from your queue page and go back to it and your time is up it still asks you if you want to enter the site, rather than chucking you back to the end of the queue again.
Online Kenny19

Re: Crystal Palace home
« Reply #121 on: Today at 10:20:26 am »
Nothing to do with this sale as I live in Belgium but its boss seeing people get sorted again and posting their blocks etc. Its small things like these for me that show were not very far from normality. Hope everyone makes the most of it next week  8)
Online MKB

Re: Crystal Palace home
« Reply #122 on: Today at 10:20:45 am »
I had the same problem that others have reported a few days ago.  When I got to the front of the queue, it wouldn't accept my signon details on any browser that hadn't previously accessed the ticketing system.  I had to wait for a browser that had user/password cached to get to the front of the queue before I could get in (using the exact same user/password).
Online RedSue

Re: Crystal Palace home
« Reply #123 on: Today at 10:23:24 am »
Got to front of queue and said session expired FFS
Offline Thepooloflife

Re: Crystal Palace home
« Reply #124 on: Today at 10:26:30 am »
Quote from: Kenny19 on Today at 10:20:26 am
Nothing to do with this sale as I live in Belgium but its boss seeing people get sorted again and posting their blocks etc. Its small things like these for me that show were not very far from normality. Hope everyone makes the most of it next week  8)
Cheers mate - almost forgotten my routine before a game, it's been that long !
Offline PHIL.

Re: Crystal Palace home
« Reply #125 on: Today at 10:29:58 am »
Quote from: Farman on Today at 10:27:29 am
Not letting me change my password, at all, no matter what I put in, even mad things like B!8$rD64M*

Totally stuck here.

Clear cache and try again.
Offline PHIL.

Re: Crystal Palace home
« Reply #126 on: Today at 10:30:26 am »
All sorted. Almost in my regular seat in Lower Centenary. Can't wait!
Online redgriffin73

Re: Crystal Palace home
« Reply #127 on: Today at 10:32:30 am »
Quote from: Kenny19 on Today at 10:20:26 am
Nothing to do with this sale as I live in Belgium but its boss seeing people get sorted again and posting their blocks etc. Its small things like these for me that show were not very far from normality. Hope everyone makes the most of it next week  8)

:thumbup
Offline 107Kop52

Re: Crystal Palace home
« Reply #128 on: Today at 10:34:36 am »
Ok so I have a better understanding of why so many people complain about the sales now! I've been fortunate to not have to go through sales for years (probably since they brought in AC)
Got to the front of the queue, click 'Log In' and all I've been getting for 15 mins now is a simple spinning round but no box to put my details in.
No idea what to do
Online Craig67

Re: Crystal Palace home
« Reply #129 on: Today at 10:36:43 am »
Quote from: 107Kop52 on Today at 10:34:36 am
Ok so I have a better understanding of why so many people complain about the sales now! I've been fortunate to not have to go through sales for years (probably since they brought in AC)
Got to the front of the queue, click 'Log In' and all I've been getting for 15 mins now is a simple spinning round but no box to put my details in.
No idea what to do

Yeah - I got to the bit where I enter my card and I get the same - just hanging with a spinning circle. 
Online rk1

Re: Crystal Palace home
« Reply #130 on: Today at 10:37:42 am »
That was pretty painless to be fair. Got one in 305 after a 25 minute wait.
Online Welshred

Re: Crystal Palace home
« Reply #131 on: Today at 10:40:07 am »
306 for our two, same seats and a few rows ahead of where my mates are as well. Excited for this now!
Offline Thepooloflife

Re: Crystal Palace home
« Reply #132 on: Today at 10:41:54 am »
Quote from: 107Kop52 on Today at 10:34:36 am
Ok so I have a better understanding of why so many people complain about the sales now! I've been fortunate to not have to go through sales for years (probably since they brought in AC)
Got to the front of the queue, click 'Log In' and all I've been getting for 15 mins now is a simple spinning round but no box to put my details in.
No idea what to do
Might be best to come out and start again - but login before going into the sale ? Even though you'll lose your place, it's a guaranteed sale so you'll be ok.
Offline didopich

Re: Crystal Palace home
« Reply #133 on: Today at 10:49:13 am »
It won't let me log in
Offline TheKid.

Re: Crystal Palace home
« Reply #134 on: Today at 10:58:18 am »
I clicked the log in box off and clicked proceed and I was already logged in
Offline 107Kop52

Re: Crystal Palace home
« Reply #135 on: Today at 11:04:19 am »
Quote from: Thepooloflife on Today at 10:41:54 am
Might be best to come out and start again - but login before going into the sale ? Even though you'll lose your place, it's a guaranteed sale so you'll be ok.

Thanks very much, that worked, straight in no problem. Very odd system to have in place that!
Offline didopich

Re: Crystal Palace home
« Reply #136 on: Today at 11:06:04 am »
Somehow got on after frantically clicking different things to get me out of the small window saying log in...it's bugged just keeps spinning. Anyway got out and in through the members create an account bit... Signed in and got one in 304.
Kop blocks left are just the high rows above 55.
You may get one pop out lower but you're playing with fire if it doesn't lol
Online 30fiver

Re: Crystal Palace home
« Reply #137 on: Today at 11:07:04 am »
Will be plenty left for tomorrow and probably a further sale

Straight in and of course, got in 305 :P
Online MKB

Re: Crystal Palace home
« Reply #138 on: Today at 11:09:12 am »
My records show that my password did NOT have a special character in it.  When I tried to log in from the browser where the supporter ID and password were cached, it worked.  In a browser where they weren't cached, it would not let me in (saying "invalid password").

After changing my password to include a special character, I can sign in from all browsers.

[Same was true for partner's account, so don't think this was me cocking up.]

When you request a password reset, be patient for the email to arrive.  Don't do like I did and request another password-reset email, as this means that when the first email eventually turns up, the link in it will lead you to the password change screen, but it will not accept any valid new password.  Following the link in the second email did allow the password to be changed.
Online Tommypig

Re: Crystal Palace home
« Reply #139 on: Today at 11:14:50 am »
Have downloaded tickets ok - but it wont let me download the scarf park pass and it never asked me for a registration plate - any ideas anyone
Online Welshred

Re: Crystal Palace home
« Reply #140 on: Today at 11:18:04 am »
Quote from: Tommypig on Today at 11:14:50 am
Have downloaded tickets ok - but it wont let me download the scarf park pass and it never asked me for a registration plate - any ideas anyone


We have to download tickets for our scarves?!
Online 30fiver

Re: Crystal Palace home
« Reply #141 on: Today at 11:20:25 am »
Quote from: Welshred on Today at 11:18:04 am
We have to download tickets for our scarves?!

 ;D ;D ;D
Offline TheKid.

Re: Crystal Palace home
« Reply #142 on: Today at 11:21:59 am »
Got my car park pass but it didnt ask me for a registration number
Online Tommypig

Re: Crystal Palace home
« Reply #143 on: Today at 11:23:24 am »
Quote from: Welshred on Today at 11:18:04 am
We have to download tickets for our scarves?!

;D ;D
Online Tommypig

Re: Crystal Palace home
« Reply #144 on: Today at 11:23:52 am »
Quote from: Tommypig on Today at 11:14:50 am
Have downloaded tickets ok - but it wont let me download the scarf park pass and it never asked me for a registration plate - any ideas anyone


Sorted in the end the download button came up later
Offline Tiz Lad

Re: Crystal Palace home
« Reply #145 on: Today at 11:25:47 am »
Quote from: MKB on Today at 11:24:16 am
When I try to download my NFC pass on my Android phone, it goes to mobiletickets.liverpoolfc.com and then redirects to pay.google.com with a Google Pay error "This item cannot be saved on this device".

Is there something I need to download or enable?

Have you got google pay on your phone?

You need to have that installed?
Offline red number 9

Re: Crystal Palace home
« Reply #146 on: Today at 11:31:01 am »
Quote from: Welshred on Today at 11:18:04 am
We have to download tickets for our scarves?!
Strange times. Health & Safety gone mad. 😂
Online MKB

Re: Crystal Palace home
« Reply #147 on: Today at 11:34:30 am »
Quote from: Tiz Lad on Today at 11:25:47 am
Have you got google pay on your phone?

You need to have that installed?

Thanks.  I realised after I posted.   But I remember now that I used to have Google Pay, but had to remove it because it conflicted with the Amex equivalent app on my phone.  You can only have one NFC payment app active on your phone at once.  This is going to be a right balls ache, if I have to keep installing Google Pay before matches and removing it afterwards.

Maybe I can switch to only using Google Pay?   I'm worried that if I pay on an Amex via Google Pay, the payment will route via a Google payment service rather than direct to Amex, thus invalidating Section 75 protection (although that's only for amounts >= £100, so probably not doable through NFC anyway).
Online MKB

Re: Crystal Palace home
« Reply #148 on: Today at 11:38:38 am »
Quote from: MKB on Today at 11:34:30 am
Thanks.  I realised after I posted.   But I remember now that I used to have Google Pay, but had to remove it because it conflicted with the Amex equivalent app on my phone.  You can only have one active NFC payment app active on your phone at once.  This is going to be a right balls ache, if I have to keep installing Google Pay before matches and removing it afterwards.

Maybe I can switch to only using Google Pay?   I'm worried that if I pay on an Amex via Google Pay, the payment will route via a Google payment service rather than direct to Amex, thus invalidating Section 75 protection (although that's only for amounts >= £100, so probably not doable through NFC anyway).

Google Pay tells me:

"If you want to pay contactless with Google Pay, it needs to be your default app."

Presumably, if it's not my default app for payments, the NFC aspect won't work for tickets stored either.  Is that right?
Online stoz

Re: Crystal Palace home
« Reply #149 on: Today at 11:46:59 am »
I'm pretty sure it doesn't have to be Google Pay. Just any app that allows you to have a contactless card set up, eg: Samsung Pay
Online MKB

Re: Crystal Palace home
« Reply #150 on: Today at 11:51:08 am »
It didn't give me a choice.  The only active payment app on my Android phone 20 minutes ago was Amex, but the LFC download function still attempted to redirect to Google Pay (so went to the pay.google.com in the browser with an error.)

I've since re-installed Google Pay and downloaded the tickets to it, but Google Pay is not my default payment app, so I am fully expecting this not to work at the turnstile.  I will experiment.  If it doesn't work, then I will have to change Google Pay to be my default payment app before I go in, then change it back afterwards.
Online Buck Pete

Re: Crystal Palace home
« Reply #151 on: Today at 11:58:32 am »
Guys Ive downloaded my ticket and car pass to my iPhone wallet and can see them both sat there.  This is good news.

Is that enough to get in the stadium?

I haven't got my wallet linked to apple pay or any credit/debit card associated.  Will this still be ok?

cheers
Online swoopy

« Reply #152 on: Today at 12:09:03 pm »
Quote from: MKB on Today at 11:51:08 am
It didn't give me a choice.  The only active payment app on my Android phone 20 minutes ago was Amex, but the LFC download function still attempted to redirect to Google Pay (so went to the pay.google.com in the browser with an error.)

I've since re-installed Google Pay and downloaded the tickets to it, but Google Pay is not my default payment app, so I am fully expecting this not to work at the turnstile.  I will experiment.  If it doesn't work, then I will have to change Google Pay to be my default payment app before I go in, then change it back afterwards.

My default payment app is Samsung Pay (which is what I use as it's linked to my Samsung Watch). I hope they're going to develop some flexibility with this over time as I'd fully expect it not work either if GooglePay isn't the default app.
Online Hij

Re: Crystal Palace home
« Reply #153 on: Today at 12:13:29 pm »
Quote from: Buck Pete on Today at 11:58:32 am
Guys Ive downloaded my ticket and car pass to my iPhone wallet and can see them both sat there.  This is good news.

Is that enough to get in the stadium?

I haven't got my wallet linked to apple pay or any credit/debit card associated.  Will this still be ok?

cheers

If both are in the wallet, happy days - it just means that you load the wallet and produce the tickets when required. I think you just need your ID if they are checking names on the way in but that'll be physically in your wallet/pocket. Enjoy the game.
Online Buck Pete

Re: Crystal Palace home
« Reply #154 on: Today at 12:14:46 pm »
Quote from: Hij on Today at 12:13:29 pm
If both are in the wallet, happy days - it just means that you load the wallet and produce the tickets when required. I think you just need your ID if they are checking names on the way in but that'll be physically in your wallet/pocket. Enjoy the game.

Cheers Hij mate.
Online RainbowFlick

Re: Crystal Palace home
« Reply #155 on: Today at 12:17:52 pm »
Can't find a cheap enough train ticket from London to warrant going yet. Pandemic has wasted my last solo railcard :butt
