Trying to enter ballot but only getting this. Am I missing something?
What links are you following?If I logged into ticketing.liverpoolfc.com, then clicked on Ballots, then General Admission Ballots (https://ticketing.liverpoolfc.com/en-gb/categories/ballots), that will bring up the LFC vs Palace ballot page & you can enter the Adult ticket ballot or the Adult/Child ballot & you can enter the number of tickets you want to potentially buy.
84% chance of success in the ballot!!
Makes you wonder how many season tickets owners are not from the UK, with that being one of the criteria. 2,000 went to Wolves, Spurs and West Brom, so there's 6,000 ST holders gone.Anyone know how many ST holders we currently have?
Can only speak for myself but as a London based STH, I'm waiting for next season when hopefully it's full capacity rather than travelling up for 10k. I know quite a few who feel the same.
Yes it does, it always should do but this time its for covid track and trace reasons
Does the person on the ticket have to be the person attending?
Friend on Fri said he knew someone who was eligible but didn't want to go so he said he was getting him to apply and re-allocate it to him. I thought that unfair and was surprised it is allowed, but couldn't find anything either way, so good is they have clarified.
If it had been a 1 in 4 chance, say, of being successful, I could resign myself to having lost already. But at 84%, thats less than 1 in 6 of being unsuccessful. It's the hope that kills you.
