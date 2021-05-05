« previous next »
Crystal Palace home

Offline Billy Elliot

Crystal Palace home
May 5, 2021, 10:48:34 pm
https://www.liverpoolfc.com/news/tickets/433018-lfc-welcomes-fans-back-to-anfield-to-finish-the-season

Of course, I don't qualify but I was wondering if I'd missed something?

"Supporters must also be a season ticket holder or current official member with 19 credits from the 2018-19 Premier League season who have completed Fan Update and must not have attended one of the three games played in front of supporters in December 2020."

Has there been a fan update for members? I thought they'd only done it for season tickets?

Found my answer in the ST update thread - please delete mod.
Offline 6 Euros

Re: Crystal Palace home
May 6, 2021, 06:12:18 pm
Is there a thread on the Crystal Palace Ballot?
Cant find it.
Offline 6 Euros

Re: Crystal Palace home
May 6, 2021, 06:16:30 pm
Trying to enter ballot but only getting this. Am I missing something?
Offline Dan The Man 28373

Re: Crystal Palace home
May 6, 2021, 09:38:07 pm
Quote from: 6 Euros on May  6, 2021, 06:16:30 pm
Trying to enter ballot but only getting this. Am I missing something?

What links are you following?

If I logged into ticketing.liverpoolfc.com, then clicked on Ballots, then General Admission Ballots (https://ticketing.liverpoolfc.com/en-gb/categories/ballots), that will bring up the LFC vs Palace ballot page & you can enter the Adult ticket ballot or the Adult/Child ballot & you can enter the number of tickets you want to potentially buy.
Offline Shanklygates

Re: Crystal Palace home
May 7, 2021, 04:29:04 am
If someone gets a ticket in the ballot for this,  can they reallocate it to someone else? I would think not - just don't enter the ballot if you don't want to go - but then someone said you can. ::)

Maybe that's why there's no waiting list?
Offline 6 Euros

Re: Crystal Palace home
May 7, 2021, 01:17:25 pm
Quote from: Dan The Man 28373 on May  6, 2021, 09:38:07 pm
What links are you following?

If I logged into ticketing.liverpoolfc.com, then clicked on Ballots, then General Admission Ballots (https://ticketing.liverpoolfc.com/en-gb/categories/ballots), that will bring up the LFC vs Palace ballot page & you can enter the Adult ticket ballot or the Adult/Child ballot & you can enter the number of tickets you want to potentially buy.

Thanks still not getting anything. I presume it is not letting me in because I havent got 19. Ive just thought of its 18/19 season I think I missed one of the Cat C games as that was the last year Cat Cs were free for alls. My son tried to log in and it wouldnt let him get any further. Presume this was because he went to one of the December Games.

Offline anfieldash

Re: Crystal Palace home
May 7, 2021, 04:46:05 pm
Worked fine, put in for 4 together of the 5 that were eligible.

The dropdown actually allowed selecting more than 4, but as it specified no more than 4 together I presume if you tried more than 4 it would block the application?
Online AR48

Re: Crystal Palace home
May 7, 2021, 07:10:44 pm
Just registered. I wonder what the odds are? 2/1,3/1?
Offline Welshred

Re: Crystal Palace home
Yesterday at 12:14:04 pm
84% chance of success in the ballot!!
Offline stonecold_jpm

Re: Crystal Palace home
Yesterday at 12:21:48 pm
Only between 11-12,000 applied then?
Offline Farman

Re: Crystal Palace home
Yesterday at 12:52:08 pm
Quote from: Welshred on Yesterday at 12:14:04 pm
84% chance of success in the ballot!!

Wheres this from mate?
Offline Welshred

Re: Crystal Palace home
Yesterday at 12:54:07 pm
Offline Farman

Re: Crystal Palace home
Yesterday at 12:58:02 pm
Not sure if thats an acceptable source 😄

But yeah, Im pretty surprised at that. Thought the odds would be good, but not THAT good.
Offline Welshred

Re: Crystal Palace home
Yesterday at 01:02:50 pm
Yeah I'm surprised at it too. I thought it would be around 50-60% chance but not that high. I know some weren't able to because they went to the December games or didn't renew their membership this season but there's still a hell of a lot of people who have just thought "Nah" over it.
Offline 107Kop52

Re: Crystal Palace home
Yesterday at 02:56:41 pm
Makes you wonder how many season tickets owners are not from the UK, with that being one of the criteria.

2,000 went to Wolves, Spurs and West Brom, so there's 6,000 ST holders gone.

Anyone know how many ST holders we currently have?
Offline redgriffin73

Re: Crystal Palace home
Yesterday at 03:00:44 pm
Quote from: 107Kop52 on Yesterday at 02:56:41 pm
Makes you wonder how many season tickets owners are not from the UK, with that being one of the criteria.

2,000 went to Wolves, Spurs and West Brom, so there's 6,000 ST holders gone.

Anyone know how many ST holders we currently have?

27 or 29k is it?

Think of the 2k for the December games, it was 500 each game for hospitality.
Offline Danny Boy

Re: Crystal Palace home
Yesterday at 04:28:59 pm
Quote from: 107Kop52 on Yesterday at 02:56:41 pm
Makes you wonder how many season tickets owners are not from the UK, with that being one of the criteria.

2,000 went to Wolves, Spurs and West Brom, so there's 6,000 ST holders gone.

Anyone know how many ST holders we currently have?

Can only speak for myself but as a London based STH, I'm waiting for next season when hopefully it's full capacity rather than travelling up for 10k. I know quite a few who feel the same.
Offline jizzspunk

Re: Crystal Palace home
Yesterday at 04:46:02 pm
Quote from: Danny Boy on Yesterday at 04:28:59 pm
Can only speak for myself but as a London based STH, I'm waiting for next season when hopefully it's full capacity rather than travelling up for 10k. I know quite a few who feel the same.

Yep same feeling for me STH down south..no interest in a end of season affair versus Hodgson's Palace...roll on August



Offline Dull Tools

Re: Crystal Palace home
Yesterday at 04:48:22 pm
Really excited for this now. Especially if we can get top 4 secured. It will be emotional.
Offline MKB

Re: Crystal Palace home
Yesterday at 05:04:07 pm
If it had been a 1 in 4 chance, say, of being successful, I could resign myself to having lost already.  But at 84%, thats less than 1 in 6 of being unsuccessful.  It's the hope that kills you.
Offline Dull Tools

Re: Crystal Palace home
Yesterday at 05:14:02 pm
Does the person on the ticket have to be the person attending?
Offline Welshred

Re: Crystal Palace home
Yesterday at 05:20:39 pm
Yes it does, it always should do but this time its for covid track and trace reasons
Offline Dull Tools

Re: Crystal Palace home
Yesterday at 05:36:52 pm
Quote from: Welshred on Yesterday at 05:20:39 pm
Yes it does, it always should do but this time its for covid track and trace reasons
Sometimes not everyone can get there. You are allowed to give a ticket for a friend for a match if you can't go.
Offline Shanklygates

Re: Crystal Palace home
Yesterday at 05:57:56 pm
Quote from: Dull Tools on Yesterday at 05:14:02 pm
Does the person on the ticket have to be the person attending?
Friend on Fri said he knew someone who was eligible but didn't want to go so he said he was getting him to apply and re-allocate it to him. I thought that unfair and was surprised it is allowed, but couldn't find anything either way, so good is they have clarified.
Offline Danny Boy

Re: Crystal Palace home
Yesterday at 06:06:34 pm
Quote from: Shanklygates on Yesterday at 05:57:56 pm
Friend on Fri said he knew someone who was eligible but didn't want to go so he said he was getting him to apply and re-allocate it to him. I thought that unfair and was surprised it is allowed, but couldn't find anything either way, so good is they have clarified.

What have they clarified - can the ticket be transferred to F&F for this match? I would assume so.
Offline Shanklygates

Re: Crystal Palace home
Yesterday at 06:22:38 pm
No. Hold on....
https://www.liverpoolfc.com/return-of-supporters-to-anfield/ticket-information
"Tickets are non- transferrable and cannot be forwarded to another smartphone / supporter.

Supporters will be subject to random ID checks at the turnstiles and are advised to bring photographic ID to avoid being refused entry. "
Offline willss

Re: Crystal Palace home
Yesterday at 07:10:45 pm
Quote from: MKB on Yesterday at 05:04:07 pm
If it had been a 1 in 4 chance, say, of being successful, I could resign myself to having lost already.  But at 84%, thats less than 1 in 6 of being unsuccessful.  It's the hope that kills you.
Same here I hate those odds, preferred the normal 3/1 against.  Hope is nice, expectation isnt.
Online AR48

Re: Crystal Palace home
Yesterday at 07:50:25 pm
Wow. Good odds. Fingers crossed 🤞
Offline CHOPPER

Re: Crystal Palace home
Yesterday at 07:51:28 pm
Quote from: Dull Tools on Yesterday at 05:14:02 pm
Does the person on the ticket have to be the person attending?

You can record one side, while watching another.
Online AR48

Re: Crystal Palace home
Today at 06:58:25 am
What time are ballot results due?
