Trying to enter ballot but only getting this. Am I missing something?



What links are you following?If I logged into ticketing.liverpoolfc.com, then clicked on Ballots, then General Admission Ballots ( https://ticketing.liverpoolfc.com/en-gb/categories/ballots ), that will bring up the LFC vs Palace ballot page & you can enter the Adult ticket ballot or the Adult/Child ballot & you can enter the number of tickets you want to potentially buy.