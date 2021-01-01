« previous next »
Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: Redbird Capital buys stake in Malaga CF  (Read 567 times)

Offline Suareznumber7

  • Gullible. Lost in the modern world, thinks all tweets are true.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,021
Redbird Capital buys stake in Malaga CF
« on: Yesterday at 10:34:46 pm »
Not sure if this is the right place to put this but since the original Redbird thread was closed and they are part owners of the club thought I would post it.  Mods please feel free to move if needed.

https://twitter.com/mjshrimper/status/1390033411167997958?s=20

Quote
RedBird Capital, the US investment firm that has just bought a stake in Liverpool owner Fenway Sports Group, has done the same with Spanish 2nd tier side Malaga. They bought Toulouse last year. Despite the losses, relegation & no salary caps, the Americans keep coming!
Logged

Offline kennedy81

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,291
Re: Redbird Capital buys stake in Malaga CF
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 10:46:45 pm »
Quote from: Suareznumber7 on Yesterday at 10:34:46 pm
Not sure if this is the right place to put this but since the original Redbird thread was closed and they are part owners of the club thought I would post it.  Mods please feel free to move if needed.

https://twitter.com/mjshrimper/status/1390033411167997958?s=20

presumably they thought they had nothing toulouse by investing in another club.
Logged

Offline a treeless whopper

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 59,264
Re: Redbird Capital buys stake in Malaga CF
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 10:49:20 pm »
We could have used that money for Mbappe.
Logged

Offline Son of Spion＊

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,502
  • D'yer wanna see my legacy?
Re: Redbird Capital buys stake in Malaga CF
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 10:51:29 pm »
Quote from: kennedy81 on Yesterday at 10:46:45 pm
presumably they thought they had nothing toulouse by investing in another club.

They always remind me of the best punk/new wave name ever. Department S singer, Vaughn Toulouse.  :D
Logged
Legacy Fan And Proud Of It.

Online Al 666

  • "I haven't got a clue." 23/03/2020......Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,173
  • JFT 96
Re: Redbird Capital buys stake in Malaga CF
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 10:52:25 pm »
Are Malaga CF still Qatari owned. I know there have been various court cases regarding Abullah Al-Thani and his ownership.
Logged
One thing does need to be said: in the post-Benitez era, there was media-led clamour (but also some politicking going on at the club) to make the club more English; the idea being that the club had lost the very essence of what it means to be Liverpool. Guillem Ballague 18/11/10

Offline kennedy81

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,291
Re: Redbird Capital buys stake in Malaga CF
« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 10:54:06 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on Yesterday at 10:51:29 pm
They always remind me of the best punk/new wave name ever. Department S singer, Vaughn Toulouse.  :D

haha brilliant ;D
Logged

Offline Max_powers

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,864
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Redbird Capital buys stake in Malaga CF
« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 11:22:13 pm »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Yesterday at 10:49:20 pm
We could have used that money for Mbappe.

Or Watkins
Logged

Online Al 666

  • "I haven't got a clue." 23/03/2020......Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,173
  • JFT 96
Re: Redbird Capital buys stake in Malaga CF
« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 11:28:49 pm »
Logged
One thing does need to be said: in the post-Benitez era, there was media-led clamour (but also some politicking going on at the club) to make the club more English; the idea being that the club had lost the very essence of what it means to be Liverpool. Guillem Ballague 18/11/10

Offline newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,818
Re: Redbird Capital buys stake in Malaga CF
« Reply #8 on: Today at 12:10:39 am »
We could have used that money to form a breakaway European Super League.
Logged

Online Craig 🤔

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 55,263
  • YNWA
Re: Redbird Capital buys stake in Malaga CF
« Reply #9 on: Today at 12:22:44 am »
Do they negotiate their own tv rights by any chance?
Logged

Online Al 666

  • "I haven't got a clue." 23/03/2020......Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,173
  • JFT 96
Re: Redbird Capital buys stake in Malaga CF
« Reply #10 on: Today at 12:29:46 am »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Today at 12:22:44 am
Do they negotiate their own tv rights by any chance?

Nope.

Overseas rights are broadcast for free on YouTube and Spanish rights are held by beIN Connect, Orange, Telecable, Telefónica and Sky.
Logged
One thing does need to be said: in the post-Benitez era, there was media-led clamour (but also some politicking going on at the club) to make the club more English; the idea being that the club had lost the very essence of what it means to be Liverpool. Guillem Ballague 18/11/10

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,947
Re: Redbird Capital buys stake in Malaga CF
« Reply #11 on: Today at 12:29:58 am »
Friendlies against Toulouse and Malaga then? Bring back Voronin!
Logged

Online Al 666

  • "I haven't got a clue." 23/03/2020......Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,173
  • JFT 96
Re: Redbird Capital buys stake in Malaga CF
« Reply #12 on: Today at 12:44:13 am »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 12:29:58 am
Friendlies against Toulouse and Malaga then? Bring back Voronin!

Hope so two boss cities to visit.
Logged
One thing does need to be said: in the post-Benitez era, there was media-led clamour (but also some politicking going on at the club) to make the club more English; the idea being that the club had lost the very essence of what it means to be Liverpool. Guillem Ballague 18/11/10

Online Craig 🤔

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 55,263
  • YNWA
Re: Redbird Capital buys stake in Malaga CF
« Reply #13 on: Today at 01:05:58 am »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 12:29:46 am
Nope.

Overseas rights are broadcast for free on YouTube and Spanish rights are held by beIN Connect, Orange, Telecable, Telefónica and Sky.

La Liga too?
Logged

Online Al 666

  • "I haven't got a clue." 23/03/2020......Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,173
  • JFT 96
Re: Redbird Capital buys stake in Malaga CF
« Reply #14 on: Today at 01:24:18 am »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Today at 01:05:58 am
La Liga too?

Since 16/17 La Liga has had a centralised TV deal. The days of La Liga clubs negotiating their own TV deals are long gone.

If you want to own your own TV rights then you would have to form a breakaway League.
Logged
One thing does need to be said: in the post-Benitez era, there was media-led clamour (but also some politicking going on at the club) to make the club more English; the idea being that the club had lost the very essence of what it means to be Liverpool. Guillem Ballague 18/11/10
Pages: [1]   Go Up
« previous next »
 