I'm assuming those posts blaming the referee(s) were in the-heat-of-the-moment.
If you are going to have a forwards-dominated contest, the referee will obviously play a significant part in the game but he was the least of our problems in a poor and scrappy match (and series as whole.) Poor tactics and decision-making especially at key moments cost us.
To be fair, both teams made awful errors-- the number of knock-ons from the forwards at set-pieces, for example, was quite high for an international match. But if AWJ had decided to take the 3-points on offer on at least 2 occasions, if Williams and Russell had opted to pass to the options on the outside, if Curry had not knocked on from that maul etc, the outcome could quite conceivably have been different. At the end there, it was the team with fewer of these errors at the fine margins which won.