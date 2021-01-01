« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 6 7 8 9 10 [11]   Go Down

Author Topic: British and Irish Lions tour of South Africa 2021  (Read 10591 times)

Online BIG DICK NICK

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 88,579
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: British and Irish Lions tour of South Africa 2021
« Reply #400 on: Yesterday at 07:11:47 pm »
Quote from: ollyfrom.tv on Yesterday at 07:10:39 pm
Quite possibly the worst refereeing I've ever seen. Nah scrap that. It was definitely the worst refereeing performance ever. SA  must have paid him  a shit load of kruggarands

Grow up.
Logged

Online Just Elmo?

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,787
Re: British and Irish Lions tour of South Africa 2021
« Reply #401 on: Yesterday at 07:15:06 pm »
I thought the ref had a decent game.... though I never pretend to even remotely understand the scrum so no idea about those.
Logged

Offline Pheeny

  • Captain Pheeny of Maastricht
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,707
  • "Go and wake your kids up!"
  • Super Title: The King of Belgium
Re: British and Irish Lions tour of South Africa 2021
« Reply #402 on: Yesterday at 07:16:30 pm »
Quote from: Just Elmo? on Yesterday at 07:15:06 pm
I thought the ref had a decent game.... though I never pretend to even remotely understand the scrum so no idea about those.
Ref was terrible.
Logged

Online Just Elmo?

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,787
Re: British and Irish Lions tour of South Africa 2021
« Reply #403 on: Yesterday at 07:17:37 pm »
Can we finally put to bed the myth that with Russell "you either win by 20 or lose by 20" now?

It's like veryone who says this hasn't seen him play since 2015.
Logged

Online Just Elmo?

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,787
Re: British and Irish Lions tour of South Africa 2021
« Reply #404 on: Yesterday at 07:18:22 pm »
Quote from: Pheeny on Yesterday at 07:16:30 pm
Ref was terrible.

Any game has contentious decisions but on the whole he was better than the refs in the previous 2 tests.
Logged

Online Robinred

  • Wanted for burglary.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,792
  • Red since '64
Re: British and Irish Lions tour of South Africa 2021
« Reply #405 on: Yesterday at 07:19:05 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on Yesterday at 07:07:20 pm
What was the deciding penalty for? Didn't look like anything to me.

The international game is now, in tight games, decided by sometimes arbitrary, and often contentious interpretation of the laws of a game that prides itself on the relationship between officials and players.

Be absolutely truthful, how many times when the whistle goes, are you certain which way the refs arm is going to point?

I honestly cannot say I enjoyed much of that series - attritional, and unattractive rugby with far too much box kicking and scrummaging.
Logged
"The first revolt is against the supreme tyranny of theology...as long as we have a master in heaven, we will be slaves on earth." Mikhail Bakunin

Offline Pheeny

  • Captain Pheeny of Maastricht
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,707
  • "Go and wake your kids up!"
  • Super Title: The King of Belgium
Re: British and Irish Lions tour of South Africa 2021
« Reply #406 on: Yesterday at 07:19:10 pm »
Quote from: Just Elmo? on Yesterday at 07:18:22 pm
he was better than the refs in the previous 2 tests.
doesn't mean he wasn't terrible...
Logged

Online Just Elmo?

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,787
Re: British and Irish Lions tour of South Africa 2021
« Reply #407 on: Yesterday at 07:19:57 pm »
Quote from: Pheeny on Yesterday at 07:19:10 pm
doesn't mean he wasn't terrible...

True!  ;D
Logged

Offline Brain Potter

  • Likes to listen through the walls....Auralist Extrodinaire!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,789
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: British and Irish Lions tour of South Africa 2021
« Reply #408 on: Yesterday at 07:21:10 pm »
That was a dreadful series. Garbage games all 3.
Logged

Offline Pheeny

  • Captain Pheeny of Maastricht
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,707
  • "Go and wake your kids up!"
  • Super Title: The King of Belgium
Re: British and Irish Lions tour of South Africa 2021
« Reply #409 on: Yesterday at 07:21:51 pm »
Quote from: Brain Potter on Yesterday at 07:21:10 pm
That was a dreadful series. Garbage games all 3.
and boring...
Logged

Online BIG DICK NICK

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 88,579
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: British and Irish Lions tour of South Africa 2021
« Reply #410 on: Yesterday at 07:22:13 pm »
Haha I was about to apologise for saying grow up but as Im a bit of a prick maybe I shouldnt. :D

Im with Elmo, I thought he was quite calm through it all. Probably made some wrong calls but that happens in every game. We left a lot of points out there, its very frustrating but does feel like we were the superior team but shot ourselves in the foot.

Through the series we were pretty terrible about contesting balls in the air but we still put it up time and again (less so today).

Dunno, we maybe should have kicked the penalty earlier and we still could have lost so lots of ifs, buts and maybes.
Logged

Online Welshred

  • CBE. To be fair to him, he is a massive twat. Professional Ladies' Arse Fondler. Possibly......we're not sure any more......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,326
  • JFT96
Re: British and Irish Lions tour of South Africa 2021
« Reply #411 on: Yesterday at 07:23:21 pm »
Quote from: Just Elmo? on Yesterday at 07:18:22 pm
Any game has contentious decisions but on the whole he was better than the refs in the previous 2 tests.

We're forgetting that he let a deliberate knock on slide with a yellow card then?

Quote from: Robinred on Yesterday at 07:19:05 pm
The international game is now, in tight games, decided by sometimes arbitrary, and often contentious interpretation of the laws of a game that prides itself on the relationship between officials and players.

Be absolutely truthful, how many times when the whistle goes, are you certain which way the refs arm is going to point?

I honestly cannot say I enjoyed much of that series - attritional, and unattractive rugby with far too much box kicking and scrummaging.

It's pretty easy when its a French ref though. See who they give the first scrum penalty to in the match and then they'll give scrum penalties that way until the front 3 change and then they'll make their mind up again.

Logged

Offline ollyfrom.tv

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,109
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: British and Irish Lions tour of South Africa 2021
« Reply #412 on: Yesterday at 07:23:23 pm »
Fuck me. Have a go at one of the big posters on here and get your post deleted. Nick is a argumentative prick but RAWK wont let any person to question him. Fuck off
Logged

Online Just Elmo?

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,787
Re: British and Irish Lions tour of South Africa 2021
« Reply #413 on: Yesterday at 07:24:54 pm »
Well it will be nice to see a tour without Gatland in charge, and maybe a chance of seeing some rugby played, in four years time.
Logged

Offline ollyfrom.tv

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,109
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: British and Irish Lions tour of South Africa 2021
« Reply #414 on: Yesterday at 07:35:51 pm »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Yesterday at 07:22:13 pm
Haha I was about to apologise for saying grow up but as Im a bit of a prick maybe I shouldnt. :D

Im with Elmo, I thought he was quite calm through it all. Probably made some wrong calls but that happens in every game. We left a lot of points out there, its very frustrating but does feel like we were the superior team but shot ourselves in the foot.

Through the series we were pretty terrible about contesting balls in the air but we still put it up time and again (less so today).

Dunno, we maybe should have kicked the penalty earlier and we still could have lost so lots of ifs, buts and maybes.

Lions were pretty average. Should have taken the 3 every time. Reffing was very poor. Erasmus' rant obviously worked. Hope the IRB fucking smash the bitter c*nt with a big ban. You're still an argumentative peick though
Logged

Online BIG DICK NICK

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 88,579
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: British and Irish Lions tour of South Africa 2021
« Reply #415 on: Yesterday at 07:45:10 pm »
Quote from: ollyfrom.tv on Yesterday at 07:35:51 pm
Lions were pretty average. Should have taken the 3 every time. Reffing was very poor. Erasmus' rant obviously worked. Hope the IRB fucking smash the bitter c*nt with a big ban. You're still an argumentative peick though

We agree on almost all of that to be fair. :D
Logged

Online Just Elmo?

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,787
Re: British and Irish Lions tour of South Africa 2021
« Reply #416 on: Yesterday at 07:56:22 pm »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Yesterday at 07:45:10 pm
We agree on almost all of that to be fair. :D

Stop being so argumentative Nick!  ;D
Logged

Offline ollyfrom.tv

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,109
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: British and Irish Lions tour of South Africa 2021
« Reply #417 on: Yesterday at 07:56:53 pm »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Yesterday at 07:45:10 pm
We agree on almost all of that to be fair. :D

🤣🤣
Logged

Online lamonti

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,710
Re: British and Irish Lions tour of South Africa 2021
« Reply #418 on: Today at 08:35:35 am »
A fucking appalling test series. The Boks will always play like huge brutes and the Lions were always going to lose trying to play like the Boks.

Aside from Gatland and Erasmus' off-field bullshit, the rugby the Lions played in the tests was garbage. Puke rugby, kicking the ball up in the air all the time and not even being good at fielding it on attack or defence. Only when their break-glass-in-case-of-emergency wildcard outhalf got on for 70 minutes instead of 10 minutes did they actually pass the ball to one another.

The sport if far far far too litigious. Each game is now 100+ minute television trial with surveillance cameras looking for technical infringements to penalise. No flow to the game, the breakdown a total shit-show where everyone cheats and someone randomly gets a penalty. The TV ref far too involved, because the refs are incentivised to find foul play everywhere, and do nothing to stop South Africa slowing the game at every possible second. A rugby ref should be a like as schoolmaster but these days they are like beleaguered bureaucrats. The game sorely misses referees like Owens who let things flow by setting a high bar for giving penalties, communicated clearly and breathed some life into the game.
Logged

Offline royhendo

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 250,782
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: British and Irish Lions tour of South Africa 2021
« Reply #419 on: Today at 08:59:24 am »
Yeah the video side of things is mad. And its true that when we did let loose the Springboks did struggle to cope. Twas a bugger.
Logged
"Word of the day is 'philodox' (17th century): one who is in love with their own opinion, and who consequently believes that everyone else should share it."  @susie_dent on twitter - https://twitter.com/susie_dent/status/1419683653844668422

Online Red Bird

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,942
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: British and Irish Lions tour of South Africa 2021
« Reply #420 on: Today at 09:04:24 am »
I'm assuming those posts blaming the referee(s) were in the-heat-of-the-moment. 

If you are going to have a forwards-dominated contest, the referee will obviously play a significant part in the game but he was the least of our problems in a poor and scrappy match (and series as whole.) Poor tactics and decision-making especially at key moments cost us.

To be fair, both teams made awful errors-- the number of knock-ons from the forwards at set-pieces, for example, was quite high for an international match. But if AWJ had decided to take the 3-points on offer on at least 2 occasions, if Williams and Russell had opted to pass to the options on the outside, if Curry had not knocked on from that maul etc, the outcome could quite conceivably have been different. At the end there, it was the team with fewer of these errors at the fine margins which won.
« Last Edit: Today at 09:09:52 am by Red Bird »
Logged

Online Welshred

  • CBE. To be fair to him, he is a massive twat. Professional Ladies' Arse Fondler. Possibly......we're not sure any more......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,326
  • JFT96
Re: British and Irish Lions tour of South Africa 2021
« Reply #421 on: Today at 09:11:29 am »
Mine weren't, the refereeing throughout the tour and in the 2nd and 3rd tests after Erasmus's Vimeo was atrocious. Kolbe should have been sent off in the second test and there should have been a sin bin for a deliberate knock on in the third tests. De Klerk should have been sent off in the South Africa A game as well and seeing how influential he is to this SA game that's huge. Three huge moments that would have changed the series completely.

For example the second test and everything that went on in it and Kyle Sinckler is the only one who gets cited? That's a reputation over actual crime thing which would have disrupted preparation for the third test as you couldn't plan for him to play.

The Lions are always up against it with the officials but it just seemed to be stacked against them so much more than usual in this series.
Logged

Online Red Bird

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,942
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: British and Irish Lions tour of South Africa 2021
« Reply #422 on: Today at 09:28:45 am »
Quote from: Welshred on Today at 09:11:29 am
Mine weren't, the refereeing throughout the tour and in the 2nd and 3rd tests after Erasmus's Vimeo was atrocious. Kolbe should have been sent off in the second test and there should have been a sin bin for a deliberate knock on in the third tests. De Klerk should have been sent off in the South Africa A game as well and seeing how influential he is to this SA game that's huge. Three huge moments that would have changed the series completely.

For example the second test and everything that went on in it and Kyle Sinckler is the only one who gets cited? That's a reputation over actual crime thing which would have disrupted preparation for the third test as you couldn't plan for him to play.

The Lions are always up against it with the officials but it just seemed to be stacked against them so much more than usual in this series.
I get that, possible yellows and reds and how they could have affected the game. I actually thought it was the same for both teams.

Incidentally, last week (after the furore about Kolbe's yellow) a former workmate who happens to be South African, haha haha, pointed to a game referred by Nigel Owens where Kearney took out Hogg in the air, the latter knocked out for a few moments and then removed from the match. The decision? It was just a sin-bin despite outraged Scottish tones in the commentary box and in the stands.

I could understand if the referees had disallowed obvious tries, for example. They didn't, at least from memory. My main point is that we made a huge number of errors in executing a basic game plan. Maybe I just see the game differently.
« Last Edit: Today at 09:31:38 am by Red Bird »
Logged

Online Welshred

  • CBE. To be fair to him, he is a massive twat. Professional Ladies' Arse Fondler. Possibly......we're not sure any more......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,326
  • JFT96
Re: British and Irish Lions tour of South Africa 2021
« Reply #423 on: Today at 09:34:50 am »
How about the South African try that was given in the 2nd test when it was actually knocked on then? haha
Logged

Online lamonti

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,710
Re: British and Irish Lions tour of South Africa 2021
« Reply #424 on: Today at 09:44:38 am »
I have no problem with any of the decisions, I have a problem with how the referees contribute to the game being a shit spectacle.

You can't complain about decisions when all your team does is hoof the ball up in the air.
Logged

Online Gerry Attrick

  • Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 44,564
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: British and Irish Lions tour of South Africa 2021
« Reply #425 on: Today at 09:50:34 am »
Its high time Gatland was kept a thousand miles away from anything to do with rugby in the northern hemisphere.
Logged

Online Welshred

  • CBE. To be fair to him, he is a massive twat. Professional Ladies' Arse Fondler. Possibly......we're not sure any more......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,326
  • JFT96
Re: British and Irish Lions tour of South Africa 2021
« Reply #426 on: Today at 09:52:21 am »
You can when they significantly change the course of the series. Kolbe being sent off in the 2nd test completely changes the game with how long was left in it and then he wouldn't have been on the pitch to score South Africa's only try of the game yesterday.
Logged

Online Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,124
  • Truthiness
Re: British and Irish Lions tour of South Africa 2021
« Reply #427 on: Today at 03:24:19 pm »
Looking again at it today, that final penalty decision - if it's against Lawes - is an absolute shocker. As was the ref's decision to pull back Jantjies after tapping from the exact position that the penalty was awarded at.

Still, the Lions left far too many points on the table after Liam Williams awful decision not to pass to an unmarked Josh Adams for a try and Tom Curry's brain-dead maul penalty before HT.

I do hope the Lions pick a more attacking head coach next time. Their play vastly improved when Finn Russell came on, and he was only on because of injury.
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Online BIG DICK NICK

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 88,579
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: British and Irish Lions tour of South Africa 2021
« Reply #428 on: Today at 03:29:12 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 03:24:19 pm
Looking again at it today, that final penalty decision - if it's against Lawes - is an absolute shocker. As was the ref's decision to pull back Jantjies after tapping from the exact position that the penalty was awarded at.

Still, the Lions left far too many points on the table after Liam Williams awful decision not to pass to an unmarked Josh Adams for a try and Tom Curry's brain-dead maul penalty before HT.

I do hope the Lions pick a more attacking head coach next time. Their play vastly improved when Finn Russell came on, and he was only on because of injury.

What was Jantjes thinking there. They got very lucky although by the sounds of it, calling it back was the correct thing.
Logged

Online Zee_26

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,193
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: British and Irish Lions tour of South Africa 2021
« Reply #429 on: Today at 04:55:24 pm »
I'm a bit puzzled by the praise Gatland gets as coach. His teams don't really play very attacking rugby, and most games are a bit of a dour mudfest with reliance on defence to win games. The problem is the Springboks have one the best defences around and are more than happy to engage in the physical contest because they'd probably win it 9 times out of 10.

I'd say they also have the talent, if not always the natural inclination, to play attacking rugby as well. Maybe past results in the Autumn internationals when the Boks are knackered skewed his thinking but he missed a real opportunity in not playing it quick and keeping it in the hands for long phases. That's how Australia and New Zealand get the better of the Boks, by playing it smarter and quicker despite sometimes having a disadvantage in the scrums and lineouts.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 6 7 8 9 10 [11]   Go Up
« previous next »
 