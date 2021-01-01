A fucking appalling test series. The Boks will always play like huge brutes and the Lions were always going to lose trying to play like the Boks.



Aside from Gatland and Erasmus' off-field bullshit, the rugby the Lions played in the tests was garbage. Puke rugby, kicking the ball up in the air all the time and not even being good at fielding it on attack or defence. Only when their break-glass-in-case-of-emergency wildcard outhalf got on for 70 minutes instead of 10 minutes did they actually pass the ball to one another.



The sport if far far far too litigious. Each game is now 100+ minute television trial with surveillance cameras looking for technical infringements to penalise. No flow to the game, the breakdown a total shit-show where everyone cheats and someone randomly gets a penalty. The TV ref far too involved, because the refs are incentivised to find foul play everywhere, and do nothing to stop South Africa slowing the game at every possible second. A rugby ref should be a like as schoolmaster but these days they are like beleaguered bureaucrats. The game sorely misses referees like Owens who let things flow by setting a high bar for giving penalties, communicated clearly and breathed some life into the game.