County Cricket

September 20, 2024, 11:36:15 am
Quote from: Crosby Nick on September 20, 2024, 11:10:14 am
Lancs win by 168 runs - didn’t see that coming halfway through day one! Only 19 points though due to 0 batting bonus points. Can they sneak past Warks or Worcs with a big win in the final round?

Notts or Warks, no? Worcs are out of reach now.

Final round permutations to stay up:
 Lancs win, Notts lose, Lancs get at least as many bonus points as Notts
 Lancs win, Warks lose, Lancs pick up at least 4 more bonus points than Warks
 Lancs win, Notts-Warks draw, Lancs pick up 7 more bonus points than Notts.
September 20, 2024, 12:03:34 pm
Thanks for taking the time to do that.

If Lancs & Notts finish on the same points, do Lans then stay up?

If so, I guess also  Lancs draw, Notts lose, Lancs pick up 7 more bonus points than Notts.
September 20, 2024, 12:20:27 pm
You're right, Lancs-draw Notts-lose is also a possibility.

If teams are level on points, first decider is games won, which would be in Lancs favour in any scenario where teams are level.

September 20, 2024, 03:45:57 pm
In a weird way for Lancs, going down could be best for the medium to long term. If they survive the head coach might somehow escape and I reckon some of the young dudes would really benefit from a season facing Div 2 attacks. Hurst would be the best bat in the division I reckon.
September 20, 2024, 07:20:30 pm
Thanks - think their game was still going on when I posted that and their bonus points hadnt been added onto the table on the BBC site. Warwickshire have only won one all season but will probably stay up. Lancs could win 4 and go down. Not picking up a batting bonus point since Neil Fairbrother was a lad hasnt helped.

Looking at that it feel like the first scenario is the only viable one I think.
Today at 03:59:59 pm
Ooh Glammy Glammy, Glammy Glammy Glammy Glammy Glamorgan!

How they avoided the rain today to get a T20 in was nothing short of miraculous!
Today at 04:03:39 pm
I was surprised to see northeast playing in this because I figured he'd have a hundred gig somewhere.

I've no fucking clue what his t20 record is like in recent years admittedly.
Today at 05:02:57 pm
Love to see it. Cracking to see the smaller counties win something.
Today at 05:38:28 pm
Feel sorry for Somerset.

2nd in Championship
Runners up in T20 Blast
Runners up in One Day Cup

Very good season in all formats but no trophies
Today at 05:45:46 pm
Smaller counties have the advantage in this trophy as the big counties take all the England players and also have most in The Hundred.

Good to see but dreadful schedule for it poor sods be freezing watching that today.
Today at 05:46:42 pm
Aye that's tough. Chuffed for the Taffs tho'.
