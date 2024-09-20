Lancs win by 168 runs - didn’t see that coming halfway through day one! Only 19 points though due to 0 batting bonus points. Can they sneak past Warks or Worcs with a big win in the final round?
Notts or Warks, no? Worcs are out of reach now.
Final round permutations to stay up:
Lancs win, Notts lose, Lancs get at least as many bonus points as Notts
Lancs win, Warks lose, Lancs pick up at least 4 more bonus points than Warks
Lancs win, Notts-Warks draw, Lancs pick up 7 more bonus points than Notts.