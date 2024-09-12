Its actually shameful. Will be 4 innings defeats in a row. No one should be that bad, let alone a county with more resources than most. Absolutely rotten from top to bottom.



Be interesting what Lancs do this winter.Coach should be replaced. Maybe Chilton too.Senior players have been poor -Jennings, Wells, Bohannon, Bailey, Williams, Hartley. Do they all want to play Div2? Do Lancs want to move some on?Young players have really struggled. Some promising players but is there lack of contribution indicative of ability/potential or more to do with being part of a struggling team?Can see Lancs doing a full clear out. Equally just changing the coaching set up and captaincy may be the way forward.