Its actually shameful. Will be 4 innings defeats in a row. No one should be that bad, let alone a county with more resources than most. Absolutely rotten from top to bottom.
Be interesting what Lancs do this winter.
Coach should be replaced. Maybe Chilton too.
Senior players have been poor -Jennings, Wells, Bohannon, Bailey, Williams, Hartley. Do they all want to play Div2? Do Lancs want to move some on?
Young players have really struggled. Some promising players but is there lack of contribution indicative of ability/potential or more to do with being part of a struggling team?
Can see Lancs doing a full clear out. Equally just changing the coaching set up and captaincy may be the way forward.