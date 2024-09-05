The One Day Cup is where counties are decimated in terms of player availability.
T20 is always going to be sporadic in terms of centrally contracted player availability.
Its known in the Championship that certain players wont be available. Lancashire have the resources to plan for this.
In a lot of 4 day games this season Lancashire have had Jennings, Wells, Bohannon, Balderson, Bruce, Hartley, Lyon, Bailey, Williams available. Thats an experienced core. Add in Green, Anderson and Mahmood on the odd occasion and its not a bunch of kids playing week in, week out. No idea why Luke Wood isnt picked for 4 day games either.
Lancashire have a lot of promising youngsters currently. Hurst, Aspinwall and Bell are the pick of the bunch if those in early 20s. A bit younger they have Flintoff and Fonseka look 2 really talented players.
For whatever reason, with bat and ball, the senior players havent delivered consistently. Jennings has been good but no-one else beyond that. That puts pressure on younger players to perform and in the main theyve struggled in both formats of the game.
On paper Lancs squad should be competitive in T20 and the County Championship. Until last night they were ok in T20. 4 day has been disastrous. One Day cup is a bit of a freebie usually. But spiralling poor form means One Day cup performances and last nights come into sharper focus.
Ultimately if the vast majority of a squad of players are under performing its the coaches fault. Berkenstien wasnt great in his previous positions so he wasnt necessarily a popular choice already. Lots of other issues more widely about how for Lancashire County Cricket Club, the Lancashire cricket team seems a 4th priority behind being a test venue, concerts and Manchester Originals but thats probably a discussion for another day and not necessarily the reason for this seasons debacle.