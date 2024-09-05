The One Day Cup is where counties are decimated in terms of player availability.



T20 is always going to be sporadic in terms of centrally contracted player availability.



Its known in the Championship that certain players wont be available. Lancashire have the resources to plan for this.



In a lot of 4 day games this season Lancashire have had Jennings, Wells, Bohannon, Balderson, Bruce, Hartley, Lyon, Bailey, Williams available. Thats an experienced core. Add in Green, Anderson and Mahmood on the odd occasion and its not a bunch of kids playing week in, week out. No idea why Luke Wood isnt picked for 4 day games either.



Lancashire have a lot of promising youngsters currently. Hurst, Aspinwall and Bell are the pick of the bunch if those in early 20s. A bit younger they have Flintoff and Fonseka look 2 really talented players.



For whatever reason, with bat and ball, the senior players havent delivered consistently. Jennings has been good but no-one else beyond that. That puts pressure on younger players to perform and in the main theyve struggled in both formats of the game.



On paper Lancs squad should be competitive in T20 and the County Championship. Until last night they were ok in T20. 4 day has been disastrous. One Day cup is a bit of a freebie usually. But spiralling poor form means One Day cup performances and last nights come into sharper focus.



Ultimately if the vast majority of a squad of players are under performing its the coaches fault. Berkenstien wasnt great in his previous positions so he wasnt necessarily a popular choice already. Lots of other issues more widely about how for Lancashire County Cricket Club, the Lancashire cricket team seems a 4th priority behind being a test venue, concerts and Manchester Originals but thats probably a discussion for another day and not necessarily the reason for this seasons debacle.