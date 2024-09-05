« previous next »
County Cricket

Jookie

Re: County Cricket
September 5, 2024, 09:33:53 am
The One Day Cup is where counties are decimated in terms of player availability.

T20 is always going to be sporadic in terms of centrally contracted player availability.

Its known in the Championship that certain players wont be available. Lancashire have the resources to plan for this.

In a lot of 4 day games this season Lancashire have had Jennings, Wells, Bohannon, Balderson, Bruce, Hartley, Lyon, Bailey, Williams available. Thats an experienced core. Add in Green, Anderson and Mahmood on the odd occasion and its not a bunch of kids playing week in, week out. No idea why Luke Wood isnt picked for 4 day games either.

Lancashire have a lot of promising youngsters currently. Hurst, Aspinwall and Bell are the pick of the bunch if those in early 20s. A bit younger they have Flintoff and Fonseka look 2 really talented players.

For whatever reason, with bat and ball, the senior players havent delivered consistently. Jennings has been good  but no-one else beyond that. That puts pressure on younger players to perform and in the main theyve struggled in both formats of the game.

On paper Lancs squad should be competitive in T20 and the County Championship. Until last night they were ok in T20. 4 day has been disastrous. One Day cup is a bit of a freebie usually. But spiralling poor form means One Day cup performances and last nights come into sharper focus.

Ultimately if the vast majority of a squad of players are under performing its the coaches fault. Berkenstien wasnt great in his previous positions so he wasnt necessarily a popular choice already. Lots of other issues more widely about how for Lancashire County Cricket Club, the Lancashire cricket team seems a 4th priority behind being a test venue, concerts and Manchester Originals but thats probably a discussion for another day and not necessarily the reason for this seasons debacle.
Yorkykopite

Re: County Cricket
Today at 11:28:33 am
Decent start for Yorkshire this morning. Leicestershire at 11 for 6.

Make that 15 for 7.
Crosby Nick

Re: County Cricket
Today at 11:30:55 am
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 11:28:33 am
Decent start for Yorkshire this morning. Leicestershire at 11 for 6.

Make that 15 for 7.

Is that the time or the score?
gjr1

Re: County Cricket
Today at 11:43:06 am
Not that I particularly like Michael Vaughan but his son opened the batting for Somerset today.

Currently 32 not out.
Lisan Al Gaib

Re: County Cricket
Today at 12:54:06 pm
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 11:28:33 am
Decent start for Yorkshire this morning. Leicestershire at 11 for 6.

Make that 15 for 7.

All out for 98. The pitch had a slight, erm, green tinge to it you could say
Lisan Al Gaib

Re: County Cricket
Today at 12:54:24 pm
Quote from: gjr1 on Today at 11:43:06 am
Not that I particularly like Michael Vaughan but his son opened the batting for Somerset today.

Currently 32 not out.

44 not out at the moment
Crosby Nick

Re: County Cricket
Today at 12:59:07 pm
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on Today at 12:54:06 pm
All out for 98. The pitch had a slight, erm, green tinge to it you could say

Saw a picture of it in the BBC. Looked lively! Decent recovery on the end!

Lance start in Durham has been delayed because of rain. I can imagine that feels really summery up there!
Yorkykopite

Re: County Cricket
Today at 01:00:23 pm
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on Today at 12:54:06 pm
All out for 98. The pitch had a slight, erm, green tinge to it you could say

Their pitch.
Crosby Nick

Re: County Cricket
Today at 01:06:22 pm
Lancs are now underway. 0-1 off 0.1. :lmao

Saw that it was Neil Fairbrothers birthday today. Does he want a game?
Yorkykopite

Re: County Cricket
Today at 01:10:27 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 01:06:22 pm
Lancs are now underway. 0-1 off 0.1. :lmao

Saw that it was Neil Fairbrothers birthday today. Does he want a game?

Clive says he'll play.

Crosby Nick

Re: County Cricket
Today at 02:52:49 pm
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 11:28:33 am
Decent start for Yorkshire this morning. Leicestershire at 11 for 6.

Make that 15 for 7.

Leicestershire could yet end up with a first innings lead. :D
Gerry Attrick

Re: County Cricket
Today at 03:12:32 pm
Surrey are getting their pound of flesh from Shakib Al Hasan in his only game. Hes sent down 28 overs already.
