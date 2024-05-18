Probably the greatest knock in a losing cause that I can ever remember from Kimber. 243 from 127 rocks and 21 sixes. Sussex scraped home by 18 runs.



Thats incredible! Just looked and he came in at number 8 (batted 7 first innings). Came in at 144/6. Next wicket fell at 175 (the other guy batting at 7 made 1).He then had a partnership of 239 off 27 overs, with his partner making a respectable 34. They were probably favourites at that point.243 off 127 20 4s and 21 6s.Absolutely mental! Has he shown any previous signs of doing something like that? Have to admit, Ive never heard of him before!And Robinsons other 19 overs went for 62.