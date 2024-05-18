« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 17 18 19 20 21 [22]   Go Down

Author Topic: County Cricket  (Read 46215 times)

Online Gerry Attrick

  • Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,707
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: County Cricket
« Reply #840 on: May 18, 2024, 04:56:24 pm »
Such a shame South Africa had to play those tests in New Zealand with their South Africa A squad because Bedingham wouldve been close to qualifying for England now. He shouldve been a certainty if we got to that point. Hes an absolutely sensational batsman. A one Durham army for his entire time in England.
Logged

Online Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 113,469
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: County Cricket
« Reply #841 on: May 18, 2024, 05:06:45 pm »
5 wickets for Lancs for Tom Aspinwall. Know nothing about him other than he has a splendidly Lancastrian sounding name.

It was Lyon who got Stokes cheaply by the way. Wouldnt normally cheer that one but will make an exception today! Lancs in a strong position for once.
Logged

Online Gerry Attrick

  • Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,707
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: County Cricket
« Reply #842 on: May 20, 2024, 02:09:31 pm »
Set up for a good finish between Lancs and Durham. Stokes and Robinson at the crease and Durham need 162 more.
Logged

Offline Lisan Al Gaib

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 581
  • Lead them to Paradise
Re: County Cricket
« Reply #843 on: May 21, 2024, 01:07:58 pm »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on May 14, 2024, 08:52:26 am
Been championing Jamie Smith for England for ages but it really has to be time. They cant keep ignoring this form. Wicketkeepers that can change games with the bat like he can are like rocking horse shit.

There's a bit of a queue developing for international standard wicketkeepers isn't there? Ollie Robinson at Durham deserves a shout too
Logged

Online Gerry Attrick

  • Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,707
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: County Cricket
« Reply #844 on: May 21, 2024, 02:23:33 pm »
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on May 21, 2024, 01:07:58 pm
There's a bit of a queue developing for international standard wicketkeepers isn't there? Ollie Robinson at Durham deserves a shout too

James Rew at Somerset looks spectacular as well. Good arguments for just playing them as pure batters. Not like there are loads of non wicketkeepers smashing the door down.
Logged

Online Gerry Attrick

  • Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,707
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: County Cricket
« Reply #845 on: May 25, 2024, 01:23:26 pm »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on May 18, 2024, 04:56:24 pm
Such a shame South Africa had to play those tests in New Zealand with their South Africa A squad because Bedingham wouldve been close to qualifying for England now. He shouldve been a certainty if we got to that point. Hes an absolutely sensational batsman. A one Durham army for his entire time in England.

4 centuries in a row for him and 800 runs already this season at 88. County cricket doesnt get much attention but hes got to be one of the best long format players in the game now. Hes a cheat code.
Logged

Offline Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,931
  • The first five yards........
Re: County Cricket
« Reply #846 on: May 25, 2024, 01:37:24 pm »
Siddle still doing to for Durham too. Younger than Jimmy, but not by much.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Online Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 113,469
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: County Cricket
« Reply #847 on: May 25, 2024, 02:01:33 pm »
After Haseeb Hameed made something like 230 against Lancs the other week, another one they let go, Alex Davies is keeping them at bay for Warwickshire. All while our batting line up is a bit flimsy. Cant believe those two and Matt Parkinson couldnt have been invested in a bit more.

Logged

Offline Yosser0_0

  • U_____U (geddit?)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,654
Re: County Cricket
« Reply #848 on: May 26, 2024, 11:45:22 am »
Lancs 79-4 in reply to 284. The ground looks empty!  :o
Logged
Lee Trevino famously once held up a long iron during a lightning storm, claiming "not even God can hit a 1-iron"

Offline Yosser0_0

  • U_____U (geddit?)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,654
Re: County Cricket
« Reply #849 on: May 26, 2024, 01:48:55 pm »
Logged
Lee Trevino famously once held up a long iron during a lightning storm, claiming "not even God can hit a 1-iron"

Online Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 113,469
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: County Cricket
« Reply #850 on: May 26, 2024, 03:48:46 pm »
Lancs 149 all out. Absolutely pathetic.
« Last Edit: May 26, 2024, 04:49:39 pm by Crosby Nick »
Logged

Offline Yosser0_0

  • U_____U (geddit?)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,654
Re: County Cricket
« Reply #851 on: May 26, 2024, 07:51:54 pm »
I want the season to end already!
 ;D ;D
Logged
Lee Trevino famously once held up a long iron during a lightning storm, claiming "not even God can hit a 1-iron"

Online Gerry Attrick

  • Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,707
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: County Cricket
« Reply #852 on: May 27, 2024, 03:42:40 pm »
Rain is killing this season. Notts were killed by the weather this week but also got lucky in another one. So many draws, it doesnt produce a legitimate table by the end of the season.
Logged

Offline Yosser0_0

  • U_____U (geddit?)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,654
Re: County Cricket
« Reply #853 on: May 27, 2024, 03:51:00 pm »
Lancs 37-1 chasing 232 for victory - its on!  ;D

EDIT 37-2 Jennings gone - its off!  ;D
« Last Edit: May 27, 2024, 03:54:46 pm by Yosser0_0 »
Logged
Lee Trevino famously once held up a long iron during a lightning storm, claiming "not even God can hit a 1-iron"

Offline thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,184
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: County Cricket
« Reply #854 on: Yesterday at 12:50:51 pm »
Louis Kimber just carted Ollie Robinson for 43 runs in the County Championship.  Beats the previous record of 38 runs in an over (Flintoff off the bowling of Alex Tudor).

Video of the destruction (including three no ball boundaries): https://x.com/VUSportOfficial/status/1805929965105393935
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 12:52:32 pm by thaddeus »
Logged

Offline Circa1892

  • Real Madrid 0 - 1 Liverpool - Parc des Princes, 27th May 1981 Remember?... About as intimidating as Bambi.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,333
Re: County Cricket
« Reply #855 on: Yesterday at 01:32:39 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on Yesterday at 12:50:51 pm
Louis Kimber just carted Ollie Robinson for 43 runs in the County Championship.  Beats the previous record of 38 runs in an over (Flintoff off the bowling of Alex Tudor).

Video of the destruction (including three no ball boundaries): https://x.com/VUSportOfficial/status/1805929965105393935

Think we can safely say Robinson's England career isn't resurging anytime soon...
Logged

Online Gerry Attrick

  • Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,707
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: County Cricket
« Reply #856 on: Yesterday at 05:37:14 pm »
Probably the greatest knock in a losing cause that I can ever remember from Kimber. 243 from 127 rocks and 21 sixes. Sussex scraped home by 18 runs.
Logged

Offline Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,931
  • The first five yards........
Re: County Cricket
« Reply #857 on: Yesterday at 05:54:43 pm »
I'm always amazed to see front-line bowlers failing to staunch the runs when it looks like they're going to enter the history books for the wrong reasons. They seem to take the Malcolm Nash approach of blowing the exact same delivery each time.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Online Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 113,469
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: County Cricket
« Reply #858 on: Yesterday at 08:54:34 pm »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Yesterday at 05:37:14 pm
Probably the greatest knock in a losing cause that I can ever remember from Kimber. 243 from 127 rocks and 21 sixes. Sussex scraped home by 18 runs.

:o

Thats incredible! Just looked and he came in at number 8 (batted 7 first innings). Came in at 144/6. Next wicket fell at 175 (the other guy batting at 7 made 1).

He then had a partnership of 239 off 27 overs, with his partner making a respectable 34. They were probably favourites at that point.

243 off 12720 4s and 21 6s.

Absolutely mental! Has he shown any previous signs of doing something like that? Have to admit, Ive never heard of him before!

And Robinsons other 19 overs went for 62. :D
Logged

Offline Yosser0_0

  • U_____U (geddit?)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,654
Re: County Cricket
« Reply #859 on: Yesterday at 10:27:52 pm »
I was trying to work out how you can score 43 in an over? A nine ball over with three no-balls helps!
 ;D

END OF OVER 59 - 43 runs

LEICS: 281/7 CRR: 4.76
Louis Kimber 109 (65b 14x4 7x6) Ben Cox 12 (24b 1x4 1x6)
Ollie Robinson 13-2-65-1 James Coles 11-1-53-3

58.6
1
Robinson to Kimber, 1 run
Round the wicket, desperately seeking an end to this horror-over, and Robinson's ignominy is done. Another short ball, but Kimber can't line up the new angle into his ribs, and can only scuff a pull to square leg. But that is still 43 off the over!

58.6
6nb
Robinson to Kimber, (no ball) FOUR runs
Finally, a fuller length as Robinson fires in an attempted yorker, but Kimber is so wise to this one! Opening his stance to drive elegantly out from under his eyeline through the covers, and it's another no-ball! This over has gone for more than 40 already!

58.5
4
Robinson to Kimber, FOUR runs
Short again, outside off this time, Kimber claws through another pull and though he doesn't time this quite so well, there's no-one around to intercept at mid- or long-on!

58.5
6nb
Robinson to Kimber, (no ball) FOUR runs
What a dismissive way to reach a century! Robinson is just serving it up on a plate right now, more predictable lift into the right-hander, but Kimber leans back and rifles a flat cut through the covers, front leg hovering after impact. That was utterly smoked. 62 balls for the hundred!

58.4
4
Robinson to Kimber, FOUR runs
Another pre-emptive shuffle to the leg-side, Robinson follows his movements with another short ball into the body, but Kimber's eye is in and no mistake! Clawed out through midwicket for yet another boundary!

58.3
6
Robinson to Kimber, SIX runs
Robinson persists with the short ball, and gets punished again! A solid pull, up into the stroke, flies high over backward square for another six! Robinson winces, but the boundary rider was nowhere near that!

58.2
4
Robinson to Kimber, FOUR runs
A change of approach on the short ball this time, as Kimber makes room to leg, anticipates the angle into his body once more, and slaps a slog through deep third! He was aiming more towards midwicket, but that skims away to the rope

58.2
6nb
Robinson to Kimber, (no ball) FOUR runs
Another bouncer, and a similar result! Kimber rocks back and hauls his pull through square leg with less elevation this time, and Robinson has overstepped too! Six more to the total...

58.1
6
Robinson to Kimber, SIX runs
Bouncer from Robinson, angled in at the body, but Kimber leans back on the ball as it gets big on him, and blats it magnificently over backward square leg!
Logged
Lee Trevino famously once held up a long iron during a lightning storm, claiming "not even God can hit a 1-iron"

Online Gerry Attrick

  • Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,707
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: County Cricket
« Reply #860 on: Today at 06:08:52 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 08:54:34 pm
:o

Thats incredible! Just looked and he came in at number 8 (batted 7 first innings). Came in at 144/6. Next wicket fell at 175 (the other guy batting at 7 made 1).

He then had a partnership of 239 off 27 overs, with his partner making a respectable 34. They were probably favourites at that point.

243 off 12720 4s and 21 6s.

Absolutely mental! Has he shown any previous signs of doing something like that? Have to admit, Ive never heard of him before!

And Robinsons other 19 overs went for 62. :D

Hed got 1 previous century in his first class career and had hit 13 sixes total. Sports eh? :D
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 17 18 19 20 21 [22]   Go Up
« previous next »
 