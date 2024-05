Worcestershire's ground will be unplayable for two more months because of the floods apparently.



It feels like it's been flooded more often than it's been dry this year. Flooded again just before Easter. Oddly, in spite of New Road being right on the banks of the Severn, it's the Teme that's actually flooding the ground. Lots of talk of moving elsewhere from Ashley Giles if funding can be found which would be a shame but the current constant flooding isn't sustainable.