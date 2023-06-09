':-Damning report must act as a brutal wake-up call and a line cannot be drawn under this with prejudice rife within the sporta snippet...'You may want to sit down for this part. Turns out  no, seriously  that a sport created and codified for the purpose of allowing rich white landowners to bet against each other, and then exported around the world at gunpoint with the promise that it would civilise savage peoples, may not actually be that progressive.How can this possibly have happened? Who do we see about this? And whos asking, anyway?The publication of the Independent Commission for Equity in Crickets report into systemic discrimination in the English game will doubtless be described as many things. A wake‑up call. A line in the sand. A humiliation. What it represents to those who have been arguing the point for many years is, rather, a kind of historical artefact: documentary proof that English crickets in-built prejudice against women, people of colour and people from poorer backgrounds is not some fey liberal invention or a jaundiced troublemakers charter, but a lived reality for many people for many years, perhaps even generations.'