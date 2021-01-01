« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 8 9 10 11 12 [13]   Go Down

Author Topic: County Championship  (Read 18803 times)

Offline Elzar

  • train station gate frustration
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,007
  • Bam!
Re: County Championship
« Reply #480 on: Today at 02:27:12 pm »
Quote from: Jookie on Today at 02:25:59 pm
Rumours that ECB may allow some of Lancs England players to play in T20 QF tonight.

Rumour is Salt might be allowed to play and potentially Gleeson/Parkinson.

Hope its true. Surrey were really hampered by losing 4 players this week who have played consistently in their T20 team in the group stage

Lancs have asked for permission, which suggests that it wasn't out the question. Just a few would be nice. On my way to the ground after work, so best be a good evening!
Logged
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 pm
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Offline Jookie

  • Ruptures, then repairs the tears
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,116
  • Muted Al 666's posts for my own sanity
Re: County Championship
« Reply #481 on: Today at 02:36:14 pm »
Quote from: Elzar on Today at 02:27:12 pm
Lancs have asked for permission, which suggests that it wasn't out the question. Just a few would be nice. On my way to the ground after work, so best be a good evening!

Enjoy mate.

Salt
Jennings
Croft
Vilas (wk/c)
David
Wells
Lamb
Wood
Hartley
Bailey

Plus 1 of Bohannon, Morley, Jones or 1 of the England lads would be my guess.

Should be competitive against a good Essex side
Logged
Quote from: Juan Loco on April 13, 2011, 02:42:43 pm
I think Jookie might just be the best fisherman on this thread.

Offline Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,484
  • The first five yards........
Re: County Championship
« Reply #482 on: Today at 02:37:51 pm »
Quote from: Jookie on Today at 02:25:59 pm
Rumours that ECB may allow some of Lancs England players to play in T20 QF tonight.

Rumour is Salt might be allowed to play and potentially Gleeson/Parkinson.

Hope its true. Surrey were really hampered by losing 4 players this week who have played consistently in their T20 team in the group stage

Although in fairness Yorkshire seemed to be without Root, Bairstow, Brook, Malan and Rashid.

Stop bloody grumbling Lanky!

And, being even more fair, I must point out that neither Buttler nor Livingstone actually batted for England yesterday.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Offline Jookie

  • Ruptures, then repairs the tears
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,116
  • Muted Al 666's posts for my own sanity
Re: County Championship
« Reply #483 on: Today at 02:58:52 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 02:37:51 pm
Although in fairness Yorkshire seemed to be without Root, Bairstow, Brook, Malan and Rashid.

Dont ruin my narrative!

Read recently that Koehler-Cadmore is leaving Yorkshire at the end of the season. Really surprised they are letting him leave. Always impressed with him.

I know David Wiley is going also. Hes been contemplating that for a while based on what Ive heard.
Logged
Quote from: Juan Loco on April 13, 2011, 02:42:43 pm
I think Jookie might just be the best fisherman on this thread.

Offline Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,484
  • The first five yards........
Re: County Championship
« Reply #484 on: Today at 03:05:15 pm »
Quote from: Jookie on Today at 02:58:52 pm
Dont ruin my narrative!

Read recently that Koehler-Cadmore is leaving Yorkshire at the end of the season. Really surprised they are letting him leave. Always impressed with him.

I know David Wiley is going also. Hes been contemplating that for a while based on what Ive heard.

Touch wood, but it might be a sign of a good crop of local youngsters coming through.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 97,426
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: County Championship
« Reply #485 on: Today at 04:16:47 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 02:37:51 pm
Although in fairness Yorkshire seemed to be without Root, Bairstow, Brook, Malan and Rashid.

Stop bloody grumbling Lanky!

And, being even more fair, I must point out that neither Buttler nor Livingstone actually batted for England yesterday.

Rashid was his personal choice presumably.

But fair point and a joke all round really that teams with lots of internationals should be penalised.
Logged

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 97,426
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: County Championship
« Reply #486 on: Today at 08:11:59 pm »
Salt stumped Pepper in that innings. :D

Lancs need 162 to make Finals Day.
Logged

Online voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,880
  • feck off
Re: County Championship
« Reply #487 on: Today at 08:14:46 pm »
as I'm going next saturday (and it actually looks like it might be a nice day) it'd be good to see lancs/yorks in one of the semis. or even the final.
Logged

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 97,426
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: County Championship
« Reply #488 on: Today at 08:42:05 pm »
Now Pepper catches Salt.

Borderline whether he touched the rope.
Logged

Online voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,880
  • feck off
Re: County Championship
« Reply #489 on: Today at 08:44:33 pm »
I don't think he did. Certainly wasn't enough to definitely say that he did.

Great work though
Logged

Online gjr1

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,224
Re: County Championship
« Reply #490 on: Today at 08:48:06 pm »
A shame they didnt have a better angle
Logged
Obi-Wan:
Mos Eisley spaceport. You will never find a more wretched hive of scum and villainy. We must be cautious.

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 97,426
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: County Championship
« Reply #491 on: Today at 08:48:08 pm »
Quote from: voodoo ray on Today at 08:44:33 pm
I don't think he did. Certainly wasn't enough to definitely say that he did.

Great work though

Reading a few tweets saying you could see the tip of the toblerone move. Hard to tell as watching on my phone!
Logged

Online voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,880
  • feck off
Re: County Championship
« Reply #492 on: Today at 08:50:28 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 08:48:08 pm
Reading a few tweets saying you could see the tip of the toblerone move. Hard to tell as watching on my phone!

I thought it might have from one angle, but not from another.

So fuck knows, meaning it's out.
Logged

Online Gerry Attrick

  • Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,537
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: County Championship
« Reply #493 on: Today at 08:57:14 pm »
Lancs should be winning this tournament.
Logged

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 97,426
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: County Championship
« Reply #494 on: Today at 09:04:02 pm »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 08:57:14 pm
Lancs should be winning this tournament.

Feels like Yorkshire have their name in the trophy having qualified by default and then somehow won in that final over against Surrey.
Logged

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 97,426
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: County Championship
« Reply #495 on: Today at 09:12:41 pm »
Ohhhh Lancy Lancy!
Logged

Online gjr1

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,224
Re: County Championship
« Reply #496 on: Today at 09:12:53 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 09:04:02 pm
Feels like Yorkshire have their name in the trophy having qualified by default and then somehow won in that final over against Surrey.

Am i right in thinking itll be a Lancs v Yorks semi?
Logged
Obi-Wan:
Mos Eisley spaceport. You will never find a more wretched hive of scum and villainy. We must be cautious.

Online voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,880
  • feck off
Re: County Championship
« Reply #497 on: Today at 09:14:29 pm »
Quote from: gjr1 on Today at 09:12:53 pm
Am i right in thinking itll be a Lancs v Yorks semi?

hope so.

not sure how they work them out.
Logged

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 97,426
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: County Championship
« Reply #498 on: Today at 09:15:41 pm »
Quote from: gjr1 on Today at 09:12:53 pm
Am i right in thinking itll be a Lancs v Yorks semi?

Is it a random draw or do they do 2 North v South ties?
Logged

Online gjr1

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,224
Re: County Championship
« Reply #499 on: Today at 09:16:02 pm »
Quote from: voodoo ray on Today at 09:14:29 pm
hope so.

not sure how they work them out.

Me either but i think its already sorted
Logged
Obi-Wan:
Mos Eisley spaceport. You will never find a more wretched hive of scum and villainy. We must be cautious.

Online voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,880
  • feck off
Re: County Championship
« Reply #500 on: Today at 09:23:28 pm »
dagnall just said it on telly so it must be true.
Logged

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 97,426
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: County Championship
« Reply #501 on: Today at 09:25:48 pm »
Didnt realise finals day was next Saturday. Is it not usually August? What a great semi!

Somerset to make the final from the other 3 I reckon.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 8 9 10 11 12 [13]   Go Up
« previous next »
 