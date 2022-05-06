Wow! Is there a live stream anywhere (I know itll be lunch!).The guy at the other end was 81* when Stokes came in. Hes now 118*.Stokes has 147.
Crosby Nick never fails.
Heres the over...https://mobile.twitter.com/CountyChamp/status/1522543334417387521
Roses match.Lancs have gone from 12/2 to 236/2. Hundreds for Jennings and Croft.
Jeez, we're getting creamed! When was the last time someone got a double-ton in a Roses match?
Couldnt tell you. Apparently its our highest score against you though and I think maybe the highest individual score too which is surprising. Dont know if thats modern era or just all time county championship.Pretty sure I went to watch a game at Old Trafford in the mid 90s where you won and someone (Moxon I think) scored a double ton in the first innings. Thankfully I went on day 2 or 3 and saw Crawley score a ton for Lancs instead. Actually just looked it up and neither of these things happened! But you did score over 500 and then make us follow on. And Crawley got 83. Close enough.
Surrey made 671/9 without anyone making a ton! 7 half centuries and the number 11 44 not out. Hell be miffed!
a new record in first class cricket apparently. the stattos will be loving it.
Tense end to the Rose match! Root got a century on the first innings but was cleaned up by Anderson for 4 in the follow-on. Harry Brook still at the wicket though. That's the one the Lankies need.
He seems highly rated Yorky?Ended as a draw, and you only picked up one point fewer. Felt like Lancs were the ones pressing for the win most of the 4 days.
