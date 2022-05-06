Jeez, we're getting creamed!



When was the last time someone got a double-ton in a Roses match?



Couldnt tell you. Apparently its our highest score against you though and I think maybe the highest individual score too which is surprising. Dont know if thats modern era or just all time county championship.Pretty sure I went to watch a game at Old Trafford in the mid 90s where you won and someone (Moxon I think) scored a double ton in the first innings. Thankfully I went on day 2 or 3 and saw Crawley score a ton for Lancs instead.Actually just looked it up and neither of these things happened! But you did score over 500 and then make us follow on. And Crawley got 83. Close enough.