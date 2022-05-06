« previous next »
Jonny-LFC

Re: County Championship
May 6, 2022, 01:37:50 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on May  6, 2022, 01:21:07 pm
Wow! Is there a live stream anywhere (I know itll be lunch!).

The guy at the other end was 81* when Stokes came in. Hes now 118*.

Stokes has 147. :D

Yeah, every county game is on YouTube, just search for the team you want to watch and it should come up.

Here is the Durham coverage;

https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=nvdyDatKHQM
@JonnYNWA

Crosby Nick

Re: County Championship
May 6, 2022, 01:40:57 pm
First ball after lunch...6 :D
Gerry Attrick

Re: County Championship
May 6, 2022, 01:41:15 pm
First ball after lunch swung high and handsome over long on :lmao
Yorkykopite

Re: County Championship
May 6, 2022, 01:45:40 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on May  6, 2022, 01:27:32 pm
Heres the over...

https://mobile.twitter.com/CountyChamp/status/1522543334417387521

I love this comment in the feed:

Standard of county bowling is really really poor . He needs to do it at test level

Mister Fucking Misery-Guts at your service.
Gerry Attrick

Re: County Championship
May 6, 2022, 01:52:55 pm
Shame Bedingham won't be able to play for England until 2024 because he'd be squarely in line for a gig. You always have to qualify numbers with the standard of bowlers he faces regularly but he averages over 50 with Chester Le Street as his home ground.
TepidT2O

Re: County Championship
May 6, 2022, 08:05:02 pm
161off 88 balls bloody hell
Crosby Nick

Re: County Championship
May 12, 2022, 05:30:28 pm
Roses match.

Lancs have gone from 12/2 to 236/2. Hundreds for Jennings and Croft.
Nobby Reserve

Re: County Championship
May 12, 2022, 09:32:03 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on May 12, 2022, 05:30:28 pm
Roses match.

Lancs have gone from 12/2 to 236/2. Hundreds for Jennings and Croft.


Finished the day on 288-3. Yaaarksher may regret putting Lancs into bat.

Jennings with his second century in two games after missing the opening match of the season.
voodoo ray

Re: County Championship
May 12, 2022, 09:35:20 pm
I only cast a cursory glance over it now and then but it seems like players are making quite big scores this season so far. so hopefully england will have players coming into the first test in some decent form and with batting confidence.





and will inevitably still end up 30odd for 4.
andy07

Re: County Championship
May 12, 2022, 11:31:40 pm
Nice position to push on in the morning.  Hopefully Jennings can get a double ton and Lancs 500 by tea to give them a tricky last session.
Crosby Nick

Re: County Championship
May 13, 2022, 01:43:52 pm
Lancs 412/3 at Lunch. :D

Scored 400 for the loss of one wicket since the 2nd wicket fell.

200 for Jennings.
Yorkykopite

Re: County Championship
May 13, 2022, 02:37:08 pm
Jeez, we're getting creamed!

When was the last time someone got a double-ton in a Roses match?
Crosby Nick

Re: County Championship
May 13, 2022, 05:01:36 pm
Quote from: Yorkykopite on May 13, 2022, 02:37:08 pm
Jeez, we're getting creamed!

When was the last time someone got a double-ton in a Roses match?

Couldnt tell you. Apparently its our highest score against you though and I think maybe the highest individual score too which is surprising. Dont know if thats modern era or just all time county championship.

Pretty sure I went to watch a game at Old Trafford in the mid 90s where you won and someone (Moxon I think) scored a double ton in the first innings. Thankfully I went on day 2 or 3 and saw Crawley score a ton for Lancs instead. :D

Actually just looked it up and neither of these things happened! But you did score over 500 and then make us follow on. And Crawley got 83. Close enough.
Crosby Nick

Re: County Championship
May 13, 2022, 05:06:36 pm
Surrey made 671/9 without anyone making a ton! 7 half centuries and the number 11 44 not out. Hell be miffed!
Yorkykopite

Re: County Championship
May 13, 2022, 05:08:14 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on May 13, 2022, 05:01:36 pm
Couldnt tell you. Apparently its our highest score against you though and I think maybe the highest individual score too which is surprising. Dont know if thats modern era or just all time county championship.

Pretty sure I went to watch a game at Old Trafford in the mid 90s where you won and someone (Moxon I think) scored a double ton in the first innings. Thankfully I went on day 2 or 3 and saw Crawley score a ton for Lancs instead. :D

Actually just looked it up and neither of these things happened! But you did score over 500 and then make us follow on. And Crawley got 83. Close enough.

Bet it was a draw.

I saw Clive Lloyd score a century before lunch at Headingley in the Roses match. Must have been mid to late 1970s I guess. He hit a steepling six right over our heads. I still don't think I've ever seen a ball go higher.
voodoo ray

Re: County Championship
May 13, 2022, 05:11:26 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on May 13, 2022, 05:06:36 pm
Surrey made 671/9 without anyone making a ton! 7 half centuries and the number 11 44 not out. Hell be miffed!
a new record in first class cricket apparently. the stattos will be loving it.
Yorkykopite

Re: County Championship
May 13, 2022, 05:12:43 pm
Quote from: voodoo ray on May 13, 2022, 05:11:26 pm
a new record in first class cricket apparently. the stattos will be loving it.
It's astonishing that cricket - the oldest organised sport in the world by some distance - should keep throwing up "it's never been done befores."
Crosby Nick

Re: County Championship
May 13, 2022, 05:18:28 pm
671 runs, 7 different 50s, and Hashim Amal made 12.

Lancs score is only the 4th highest of these round of fixtures! Is it a batsmans paradise out there?
Crosby Nick

Re: County Championship
May 14, 2022, 12:49:37 pm
Yorkykopite

Re: County Championship
May 15, 2022, 05:46:45 pm
Tense end to the Rose match! Root got a century on the first innings but was cleaned up by Anderson for 4 in the follow-on. Harry Brook still at the wicket though. That's the one the Lankies need.
Crosby Nick

Re: County Championship
May 15, 2022, 07:25:28 pm
Quote from: Yorkykopite on May 15, 2022, 05:46:45 pm
Tense end to the Rose match! Root got a century on the first innings but was cleaned up by Anderson for 4 in the follow-on. Harry Brook still at the wicket though. That's the one the Lankies need.

He seems highly rated Yorky?

Ended as a draw, and you only picked up one point fewer. Felt like Lancs were the ones pressing for the win most of the 4 days.
Gerry Attrick

Re: County Championship
May 15, 2022, 07:27:03 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on May 15, 2022, 07:25:28 pm
He seems highly rated Yorky?

Ended as a draw, and you only picked up one point fewer. Felt like Lancs were the ones pressing for the win most of the 4 days.

Root does seem a decent player.
Crosby Nick

Re: County Championship
May 21, 2022, 01:34:42 pm
Lancs bowled out for 104. Had been 59/8. Oops.
Gerry Attrick

Re: County Championship
May 28, 2022, 09:18:54 am
If Lancs dont win the Blast with the team theyre going to field every game itll be an abject failure. Youre talking Buttler, David, Livingstone, Salt and Parkinson with boys like Vilas and Jennings for support.
Crosby Nick

Re: County Championship
Today at 06:39:03 pm
Cracking win for Lancs on the last day. Chased down 320 to beat Warwickshire by 4 wickets having been 90 off for 4. Luke Wells with a Bairstow-esque 175*.
