Re: County Championship 2021
« Reply #400 on: November 21, 2021, 10:44:11 am »
No doubt the media will be going through all Yorkshire and England players social media accounts to see what they can find.

They did it with Ollie Robinson and this is high profile story plenty more will come out yet.

Wouldnt surprise me if the media have something on an England player and drop it out just as first Ashes test starts that is what they do.
Re: County Championship 2021
« Reply #401 on: November 24, 2021, 03:16:17 pm »
Former England captain Michael Vaughan will not be involved in the BBC's coverage of the Ashes in Australia.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/cricket/59391682

No doubt Vaughan will temporarily become the hot topic for people obsessed with "cancel culture".  It will be interesting to see if Vaughan gets sucked into that world or not.
Re: County Championship 2021
« Reply #402 on: November 24, 2021, 06:15:15 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on November 24, 2021, 03:16:17 pm
Former England captain Michael Vaughan will not be involved in the BBC's coverage of the Ashes in Australia.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/cricket/59391682

No doubt Vaughan will temporarily become the hot topic for people obsessed with "cancel culture".  It will be interesting to see if Vaughan gets sucked into that world or not.

if he doesn't then I'm sure his media friends will
Re: County Championship 2021
« Reply #403 on: November 27, 2021, 08:43:47 am »
https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/cricket/59432187

His PR machine in top gear now.
Re: County Championship 2021
« Reply #404 on: November 27, 2021, 08:46:13 am »
Quote from: Andy82lfc on November 27, 2021, 08:43:47 am
https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/cricket/59432187

His PR machine in top gear now.

Yep. Although in 2010 and 2017 times were different and not like they are now.
Re: County Championship 2021
« Reply #405 on: November 27, 2021, 09:03:50 am »
Funny how the apology comes after he starts being hit in the pocket. Horrible, greedy little Tory.
Re: County Championship 2021
« Reply #406 on: November 27, 2021, 04:00:39 pm »
Quote from: gerrardisgod on November 27, 2021, 09:03:50 am
Funny how the apology comes after he starts being hit in the pocket. Horrible, greedy little Tory.

Wasnt even an apology. He basically just said hes sorry Rafiq is feeling hurt.
Re: County Championship 2021
« Reply #407 on: November 28, 2021, 11:25:39 am »
Interesting interview with Monty Panesar in the Guardian today. The main takeout is him advising young Asian cricketers to just focus on their game, as excelling as cricketers will make it easier to integrate into clubs and dressing rooms.

Not quite sure I fully agree with that. The discourse going on suggests that existing prejudices and stereotypes are so ingrained, players aren't even aware that they're doing anything wrong. Monty's obviously using his own career as a reference point, but it feels as though he's lacking the wider perspective that's needed to change things in a meaningful way.
Re: County Championship 2021
« Reply #408 on: April 16, 2022, 06:45:08 pm »
New season!

Lancs absolutely bossing it against Kent. Piled on 500 and made them follow on, 81/6 in their second innings. 6 wickets in the match so far for Matty Parkinson.
Re: County Championship 2021
« Reply #409 on: April 16, 2022, 07:25:17 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on April 16, 2022, 06:45:08 pm
New season!

Lancs absolutely bossing it against Kent. Piled on 500 and made them follow on, 81/6 in their second innings. 6 wickets in the match so far for Matty Parkinson.

All seen by a good mate of mine. His first cricket match I suspect. (He's a St Mirren fan)
Re: County Championship 2021
« Reply #410 on: April 16, 2022, 07:30:06 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on April 16, 2022, 07:25:17 pm
All seen by a good mate of mine. His first cricket match I suspect. (He's a St Mirren fan)

Ha! Random first game to choose? Or was he working there in some capacity?!
Re: County Championship 2021
« Reply #411 on: April 16, 2022, 07:39:20 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on April 16, 2022, 07:30:06 pm
Ha! Random first game to choose? Or was he working there in some capacity?!

He moved to Whitstable a couple of years ago. Made a lot of local friends quickly (has his own seat in the pub with a plaque saying 'Hampden' above it) and some of them took him to Canterbury to watch the cricket. He was hoping to see Jimmy, alas.
Re: County Championship 2021
« Reply #412 on: April 16, 2022, 07:53:33 pm »
On a side note, Ben Compton has been on the field for every minute of the three days, must be shattered.
Re: County Championship 2021
« Reply #413 on: April 17, 2022, 03:23:18 pm »
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on April 16, 2022, 07:53:33 pm
On a side note, Ben Compton has been on the field for every minute of the three days, must be shattered.
And hes still out there. One wicket to get so hell have been on the field for the full 3 and a half days. Decent effort. Get him in the England team.
Re: County Championship
« Reply #414 on: April 22, 2022, 05:07:06 pm »
Is Ben Compton any relation to Nick? And of course Dennis?

Lancs in good shape again. Bowled out Gloucs for 252 and are 230 odd for 3. Hundred for Josh Bohannon who had been talked up a bit of late.
Re: County Championship
« Reply #415 on: April 22, 2022, 05:14:46 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on April 22, 2022, 05:07:06 pm
Is Ben Compton any relation to Nick? And of course Dennis?

Lancs in good shape again. Bowled out Gloucs for 252 and are 230 odd for 3. Hundred for Josh Bohannon who had been talked up a bit of late.


Cousin of Nick, grandson of Denis.

IK presumed he was a young lad breaking into the Kent team, but he;s 28. Only came to England (from SA) at 25 to play his first pro cricket with Notts. Only played 5 CC games in 2 seasons for them (playing mostly second XI and Minor Counties for Norfolk)

Released at the end of last year and Kent signed him as back-up. Went playing in Zimbabwe over the winter and found some form. Unexpectedly started the first CC game for Kent when Crawley opted to sit the game out, and scored a century in Kent's only innings. Got two more against Lancs - so his first 3 innings for Kent resulted in centuries.

Only got 27 in the 1st innings of the current game.

Dunno if he even qualifies for England


Great fightback from Lancs after Gloucs were 119-0.
Re: County Championship
« Reply #416 on: April 22, 2022, 06:33:26 pm »
If theres ever been a player in better T20 form than Jos Buttler is in right now Ive certainly yet to see it. A one man army. Shame itll be gone by the time he plays important cricket.
Re: County Championship
« Reply #417 on: April 22, 2022, 07:11:54 pm »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on April 22, 2022, 06:33:26 pm
If theres ever been a player in better T20 form than Jos Buttler is in right now Ive certainly yet to see it. A one man army. Shame itll be gone by the time he plays important cricket.

Shame I keep forgetting about the IPL. Has he scored another ton? I saw he had two already.

Wonder if he will play any red ball cricket for Lancs when he gets back if hes out of the Test picture. Phil Salt joined Lancs and has started the season so he might struggle to get a game!

Decent bowling attack this game too - Jimmy, Hassan Ali, Saq Mahmood and Parkinson.
Re: County Championship
« Reply #418 on: April 22, 2022, 09:09:09 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on April 22, 2022, 07:11:54 pm
Shame I keep forgetting about the IPL. Has he scored another ton? I saw he had two already.

Wonder if he will play any red ball cricket for Lancs when he gets back if hes out of the Test picture. Phil Salt joined Lancs and has started the season so he might struggle to get a game!

Decent bowling attack this game too - Jimmy, Hassan Ali, Saq Mahmood and Parkinson.

Just the 491 runs from 7 innings so far. Hes almost doubled KL Rahul whos the second highest run getter.
Re: County Championship
« Reply #419 on: April 22, 2022, 09:12:13 pm »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on April 22, 2022, 06:33:26 pm
If theres ever been a player in better T20 form than Jos Buttler is in right now Ive certainly yet to see it. A one man army. Shame itll be gone by the time he plays important cricket.

He's always been great at bish-bash-bosh cricket.

If he were serious about the real thing he'd be getting some form in now with whatever county he's temporarily aligned with.
Re: County Championship
« Reply #420 on: April 23, 2022, 02:53:42 pm »
449/4, double ton for Bohannon and another ton for Vilas

Might be misleading as cant imagine Gloucs and Kent are two of the stronger sides but still a refreshing start to the season.
Re: County Championship
« Reply #421 on: April 23, 2022, 03:11:12 pm »
Yorks doing well too. Maiden century for the youngster George Hill, from the same town that brews the best beer in the world (Taylor's Landlord).
Re: County Championship
« Reply #422 on: April 23, 2022, 03:23:15 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on April 23, 2022, 03:11:12 pm
Yorks doing well too. Maiden century for the youngster George Hill, from the same town that brews the best beer in the world (Taylor's Landlord).

Is that the same place where the Black Sheep Brewery is? The Yorkshire version of Adidas and Puma isnt it? :D
Re: County Championship
« Reply #423 on: April 23, 2022, 04:00:00 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on April 23, 2022, 03:23:15 pm
Is that the same place where the Black Sheep Brewery is? The Yorkshire version of Adidas and Puma isnt it? :D

No the Black Sheep Brewery is in Masham, the Timothy Taylor Brewery is in Keighley.  George Hill seems to have a promising future, only 21 & looks like he's a multi format cricketer.
Re: County Championship
« Reply #424 on: April 23, 2022, 07:39:08 pm »
Hasan Ali looking an inspired signing by Lancs. Will he be away for the entire summer with Pakistan?
Re: County Championship
« Reply #425 on: April 23, 2022, 07:40:36 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on April 23, 2022, 03:23:15 pm
Is that the same place where the Black Sheep Brewery is? The Yorkshire version of Adidas and Puma isnt it? :D

Very glam! But, no, that's Masham. Black Sheep v Theakstons - a family civil war.

Taylor's is down the road in Keighley.

Oops, Dan the Man has already got it covered.
Re: County Championship
« Reply #426 on: April 23, 2022, 09:10:15 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on April 23, 2022, 07:40:36 pm
Very glam! But, no, that's Masham. Black Sheep v Theakstons - a family civil war.

Taylor's is down the road in Keighley.

Oops, Dan the Man has already got it covered.

Ah yes, getting mixed up. I went to the Black Sheep place a couple of years ago, very nice.

I know my uncle likes a bit of the Landlord (oo er), will have to keep an eye out for that.
Re: County Championship
« Reply #427 on: April 28, 2022, 12:24:43 pm »
Another great start by Lancs, taking 5 early wickets against Hants
Re: County Championship
« Reply #428 on: April 28, 2022, 12:25:29 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on April 28, 2022, 12:24:43 pm
Another great start by Lancs, taking 5 early wickets against Hants

Excellent stuff. Never liked all those south coast counties.

Was a bit annoyed Parkinson wasnt picked but looks like he might not be needed.
Re: County Championship
« Reply #429 on: April 28, 2022, 01:02:25 pm »
The Pakistani lads are doing really well for their respective counties. All bar Rizwan and Azhar Ali have either scored runs or picked up wickets, Shan Masood has scored back to back double tons, no doubt a plus for the national team.
Re: County Championship
« Reply #430 on: April 28, 2022, 05:24:18 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on April 28, 2022, 12:25:29 pm
Excellent stuff. Never liked all those south coast counties.

Was a bit annoyed Parkinson wasnt picked but looks like he might not be needed.


Wasted that great start, taking the foot of the Hants throat to let them go from 40-5 to reach 242.
Re: County Championship
« Reply #431 on: April 28, 2022, 06:00:01 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on April 28, 2022, 05:24:18 pm

Wasted that great start, taking the foot of the Hants throat to let them go from 40-5 to reach 242.

Might be nice to bay twice for a change I suppose. They won the toss and batted so that still sounds a pretty decent effort.
Re: County Championship
« Reply #432 on: Today at 10:53:54 am »
Why no Saqib or Jimmy for Lancs this week?  Reckon ECB have said they can play two games so they've given them a week off between games and saving them for the roses game next week?

Struggling to see why we chose to bowl first against Essex with such a depleted bowling attack, missing Rauf, Fisher and Coad.  Surely runs on the board first up with Root, Malan and Brook would be the way to go and put some pressure on them.  Baffling.
Re: County Championship
« Reply #433 on: Today at 11:14:20 am »
Quote from: Jonny-LFC on Today at 10:53:54 am
Why no Saqib or Jimmy for Lancs this week?  Reckon ECB have said they can play two games so they've given them a week off between games and saving them for the roses game next week?

Struggling to see why we chose to bowl first against Essex with such a depleted bowling attack, missing Rauf, Fisher and Coad.  Surely runs on the board first up with Root, Malan and Brook would be the way to go and put some pressure on them.  Baffling.

Young Dom Sibley scored a century on day one at Old Trafford. One to keep an eye on there.
Re: County Championship
« Reply #434 on: Today at 01:03:47 pm »
Stokes has just hit a 34 over, and it was the last ball that went for a 4, apparently close to a 6 too.  Played, skipper.

Currently on 147 off 82 at lunch.

He's hit 15 6's, which is 1 short of the most in a county innings (Symonds).  Durham's record for the most 6's in county season is 19, so he's nearly broke that in one knock.
Re: County Championship
« Reply #435 on: Today at 01:07:48 pm »
Quote from: Jonny-LFC on Today at 01:03:47 pm
Stokes has just hit a 34 over, and it was the last ball that went for a 4, apparently close to a 6 too.  Played, skipper.

Currently on 147 off 82 at lunch.

He's hit 15 6's, which is 1 short of the most in a county innings (Symonds).  Durham's record for the most 6's in county season is 19, so he's nearly broke that in one knock.

The next 2 balls he faced after that over both went for 6 too, so scored 46 off 8 balls.
Re: County Championship
« Reply #436 on: Today at 01:12:27 pm »
Stokes. Wow! What a player he is.
Re: County Championship
« Reply #437 on: Today at 01:21:07 pm »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 01:07:48 pm
The next 2 balls he faced after that over both went for 6 too, so scored 46 off 8 balls.

Wow! Is there a live stream anywhere (I know itll be lunch!).

The guy at the other end was 81* when Stokes came in. Hes now 118*.

Stokes has 147. :D
