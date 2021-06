Couldn't find a thread for this season, so please merge if I've missed it.



Great win for Lancs this weekend down at Hove after being a long way behind in the first innings, chased down 252 pretty easily.



Irritating that Yorkshire managed to snatch a 1 run win against Northants.



We look to be in control of the group though, should be moving into Division One from here. Parkinson looks in decent nick with the ball.